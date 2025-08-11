Texas high school volleyball players you should know entering the 2025 season: vote for the best
Football isn't the only sport about to kick off across the Lone Star State.
Despite losing a talented crop to graduation, Texas is again LOADED with high school volleyball talent - some of the best in the entire country - and the list of Division I talent far exceeds the players you'll see here. Alas, we've identified a couple dozen players who are not only among the best in the state, but could also have a major impact in state championship runs in the 2025-2026 season.
Read up on each player and stick around to cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page. You may vote multiple times and we encourage you to share your vote on socials. Voting will end Monday, Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Central.
The candidates
Henley Anderson, 6-3, sr., Dripping Springs
A MaxPreps Junior All-American and first-team All-American, the star outside hitter is committed to play for the University of Texas. She’s a force for Dripping Springs who led the team with 549 kills and 66 aces and added 302 digs, and 59 blocks.
Gentry Barker, 5-10, jr., Austin Lake Travis
The outside hitter was a MaxPreps All-American as a sophomore at Lucas Lovejoy, where the true six-rotation player racked up 468 kills, 466 digs, 620 serve receptions, 42 aces and 30 blocks. Now at Lake Travis, she is one of the top players in the Austin area and is a highly recruited prospect.
Rileigh Butler, 5-3, sr., Buda Johnson
A skilled libero, Butler controlled the back end for Johnson with 751 digs, 151 assists, 708 serve receptions and 54 aces and racked up a career-high 325 points. She helped the lady Jaguars go 41-7 and reach the 6A Division I regional finals.
Anna Flores, 6-1, sr., Keller
A setter who has committed to Cal, Flores racked up 991 assists, 352 digs, 54 blocks, 459 serve assists and 171 kills while helping Keller to a 30-5 record and the regional finals of the 6A Division I playoffs. She was named 4-6A Setter of the Year.
Madison Gaido, 5-8, jr., Galveston Ball
A junior setter who ran a very effective offense for Galveston Ball last season. She was the team's assist leader with 840 and added 49 aces. She also made an impact defensively with 354 digs.
Simone Heard, 5-11, sr., Plano East
Committed to Georgia Tech, she was a dominant force on the court during her junior season, leading the team with 731 kills and 35 aces while also contributing 344 digs, 616 serves received and 46 blocks.
Sarah Hickman, 6-3, sr., Houston Stratford
Leading her Stratford team to the Class 6A Division II finals, the outside hitter had 377 kills with 124 digs, 76 blocks and 52 aces last year. Last year, the Stanford commit earned MaxPreps All-American and AVCA All-American postseason honors.
Kylie Kleckner, 6-0, sr., Trophy Club Byron Nelson
The Washington commit and MaxPreps All-American was named the National Junior of the Year after an incredible season where she posted 596 kills. Kleckner is a six-rotation standout who also contributed significantly on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team with 538 serve receptions and adding 306 digs, 54 blocks, and 51 aces.
Hannah Lee, 6-0, sr., Frisco Wakeland
A talented middle and right-side hitter who is committed to playing at LSU, Lee had a strong junior season with 320 kills, 106 blocks and 56 digs. She led the Lady Wolverines to a 35-6 record and the 5A Division II state championship.
Marlee Lightsey, 5-11, sr., New Braunfels Canyon
Named all-state and District 29-6A Hitter of the Year, Lightsey was among state leaders with 729 kills in 133 sets last season. She reached 1,000 career kills as a junior and will be back to help the Cougars build on a 33-14 record. Lightsey is committed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Nyla Livings, 6-2, jr., Plano Prestonwood Christian
A middle blocker who has verbally committed to LSU, Livings is a big presence at the net. During her sophomore year, she recorded 97 kills, 33 total blocks, 6 aces, and 18 digs in just 35 sets as Prestonwood Christian went 37-2 and won the TAPPS Class 6A state championship for the third straight year.
Riley Malloy, 6-5, sr., Austin
A major offensive weapon, the tall and powerful Malloy led the team with 469 kills, 566 serve receptions and 289 digs. A tall and powerful outside hitter, the highly-touted recruit has committed to play for the University of Southern California.
Maya Ogbogu, 6-0, soph., Allen
An outside hitter who is considered one of the top recruits in the country for the class of 2028, Ogbogu was a freshman All-American and a go-to hitter on the offense. In her first taste of varsity volleyball she recorded 418 kills, a .318 hitting percentage, and 76 blocks.
Sophee Peterson, 5-10, jr., Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Committed to Texas A&M, Peterson is widely regarded as the No. 1 recruit in the nation for 2027, per Prep Volleyball. She was a key contributor to Byron Nelson's state championship run as a sophomore, leading the team with 1,480 assists. She also showed her versatility with 199 kills, 271 digs, 75 blocks, and 48 aces.
Jayden Robinson, 6-3, sr., Missouri City Ridge Point
A Nebraska commit, she had an outstanding junior year as a versatile outside and right-side hitter, dominating the stat sheet with 371 kills, 144 blocks, 417 assists, and 272 digs. She is a member of the USA Volleyball U19 National Team.
Gabi Rodriguez, 5-5, sr., McKinney North
A libero, Rodriguez, a Texas A&M commit, was a major contributor during her junior season, finishing with 937 digs, 34 aces, and 107 assists. Her relentless energy helped the Lady Bulldogs to a 28-12 record and a trip to the Class 5A Division I state championship match. Rodriguez is a member of the USA Volleyball U19 National Team.
Ashlyn “AJ” Seay, 5-11, sr., Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Another key returner from Byron Nelson’s state championship squad, the Rice commit is a defensive anchor at libero who racked up 488 kills, 315 digs, 52 aces and 495 serves received.
Nadi’ya Shelby, 6-0, sr., Friendswood
A standout outside hitter, she was a true offensive weapon as a junior, finishing with 547 kills, 67 total blocks, and 184 digs. The Florida commit helped Friendswood to a 38-9 mark, winning regional and district titles along the way.
Halle Thompson, 6-1, sr., Spring Grand Oaks
Thompson’s high-flying style helped her finish her junior season with 465 kills. Thompson also contributed to the Lady Grizzlies’ 42-7 record and 6A Division I state championship run with 257 digs, 38 total blocks, and 44 serving aces.
Danielle Whitmire, 6-1, sr., Prosper Walnut Grove
The Penn State commit had a massive junior season, with the setter racking up 791 assists, 282 kills, 326 digs and 36 aces. She's an All-American and a member of the 19U USA National Team.
Caylee Young, 6-1, jr., Clear Springs
Young will be back to help build on a great sophomore season that saw her get 496 kills, 345 digs, 676 serves received, 53 blocks and 33 assists. The Texas Tech commit is a major piece to Clear Springs’ championship aspirations.
Kinsley Young, 6-3, sr., Southlake Carroll
A middle blocker and a TCU commit, Young put together a strong junior season with 370 kills and 123 blocks. She is lauded as a defensive stalwart who helped the Lady Dragons to a 6A Division II regional championship and a 28-11 record.