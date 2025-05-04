Texas high schooler Ja’Shaun Lloyd runs No. 2 110-meter hurdle time in U.S. history
There are performances that win races—and then there are performances that rewrite the record books. What Ja’Shaun Lloyd accomplished at the Texas High School State Championships was firmly the latter. Blazing through the 110-meter hurdles in 13.20 seconds, the Corsicana High School standout etched his name into history as the second-fastest high school hurdler in U.S. history.
In a sport defined by margins, where hundredths of a second matter, Lloyd didn’t just beat the competition—he separated himself from nearly every prep athlete who has ever lined up in lane one.
A Historic Mark
Lloyd’s 13.20 places him No. 2 all-time among U.S. high schoolers, trailing only national record holder Trey Cunningham, who ran a wind-aided 12.91 in 2017. Lloyd now joins an elite group of hurdlers whose talents have transcended the high school stage. His time was not only a personal best—it was a statement that he belongs among the all-time greats.
For context, running under 13.50 at the high school level is considered elite. Dipping below 13.30 is almost unheard of. Lloyd’s 13.20 isn’t just fast—it’s historically significant. This is a time that would be competitive at the NCAA level, and even fast enough to qualify for the USATF Outdoor Championships. In a year already packed with exceptional talent, Lloyd just elevated the standard.
Small-Town Roots, Big-Time Speed
Hailing from Corsicana, Texas—a town known more for Friday night lights than hurdle dominance—Lloyd’s rise has been both electric and unexpected. While Texas has long been a hotbed for track talent, Corsicana isn’t typically a school that garners national spotlight. Lloyd’s performance has changed that overnight.
Wearing his signature pink bandana and his school’s colors with pride, he stepped onto the starting line at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin already buzzing with anticipation. What happened next stunned the track world. With a lightning-fast start and flawless form over every barrier, Lloyd separated early and never looked back.
Lloyd's post-raceinterview:
That pink bandana? It's not just a fashion statement anymore. It's a symbol of excellence, one that fans and commentators alike joked should be "put in a museum" after his record-breaking run.
Technique Meets Tenacity
What makes Lloyd’s performance even more impressive is how technically sound he was throughout the race. In the 110m hurdles, speed alone isn’t enough. The best hurdlers must combine explosive sprinting with precision rhythm and timing over each barrier. One misstep can ruin an entire race.
But Lloyd executed his race plan to near perfection. From his powerful first step to his smooth trail-leg motion over the final hurdle, he made a notoriously difficult event look effortless. His strides were measured, his aggression controlled, and his focus unbreakable.
A Future That’s Already Here
At just 18 years old, Lloyd’s future is bursting with possibilities. With times like these, it’s no longer a question of whether he’ll compete at the next level—it’s how far he’ll go. College coaches have undoubtedly taken notice, and national teams may soon follow. Olympic Trials? NCAA Championships? Diamond League appearances? They’re all now within reach.
In an era where young athletes are redefining the limits of what’s possible, Lloyd is the latest name to demand attention.
Texas Forever
Texas high school track is often regarded as the most competitive in the country, and performances at the UIL State Championships carry weight nationwide. The conditions, the crowd, the pressure—it all creates the kind of stage where legends are born. Ja’Shaun Lloyd didn’t just rise to the occasion—he owned it.
In doing so, he’s brought pride to Corsicana and reminded everyone that greatness can come from anywhere. Small town. Big speed. Bigger dreams.
The Final Word
When we look back on the 2025 season, Ja’Shaun Lloyd’s 13.20 will be one of the defining moments—not just because of the time, but because of everything it represents. Training, heart, grit, and the courage to believe he could be the best.
He didn’t just run for a time. He ran for history. And he got it.
