Texas UIL girls basketball 2A-II state championship: Farwell vs. Martin's Mill preview, live scoring, updates
HOW TO WATCH FARWELL (35-3) VS. BEN WHEELER MARTIN’S MILL (34-2)
What: UIL Class 2 Division II championship game
When: 5 p.m., Feb. 27
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
Pregame Preview
This game will pit the No. 1-ranked Martin’s Mill vs. No. 3-ranked Farwell.
Martin’s Mill enters with a 7-game winning streak and incidentally have won seven state titles since the 2005-06 season, according to UIL records.
The Mustangs won the 2A title last year and will look for a repeat for the second time in program history, joining the 2018-19 team. Martin’s Mill beat Goldthwaite, 74-28, on Feb. 25.
Sophomore Kara Nixon hit a buzzer-beater last year in a 44-42 win over Nocona in the 2A title game.
One of Martin’s Mill 2 losses this year was against Broaddus, a Class 1A Division I finalist. The other was against Winnsboro, a Class 3A Division 1 semifinalist.
Farwell's girls in the finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. This will be the third title game appearance for the Lady Blue.
Farwell beat Lipan, 70-49, in the semifinals on Feb. 24 in Abilene. That win was the 19th in a row.
Makylee Baldwin had 21 in the win against Lipan. In the regional finals, Landri Richey led the offense with 22 points.
Updates will go here once the game starts.