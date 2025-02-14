Texas UIL state wrestling championships, Day1 live updates: scoring, results
The 2024 Texas high school wrestling individual tournament begins on Friday, Feb. 14 at Berry Center in Cypress.
The first round started at 9 a.m. The quarterfinals begin at 1:15 p.m. for the boys and 3:45 p.m. for the girls.
This page will be updated throughout the day with results. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Class 5A boys
106
First Round
Isaiah DeLeon, Corpus Christi King def. Parker Alton, Prosper Walnut Grove Fall (1:19); Tobias Gilman, Argyle def. Mateo Barron, El Paso Del Valle, Dec. 6-3; Jacob Barrilleaux, Dallas Wilson def. Enrique Dioses, Lubbock, MD 14-0; Kingston Barker, North Mesquite def. Angel Alaniz, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, Fall 4:00; Isaiah Mathew, Frisco Reedy def. Camilio Esqueda, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty, Dec. 8-5; Esteban Vela, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial def. Aiden Mayo, Beaumont West Brook, TF, 17-0; Hayden Ross, Georgetown def. Christian Aguiree, Mission Sharyland Pioneer, Dec. 7-5; Charles Alvarez, Midlothian def. Julian Lopez, El Paso Yesleta, TF 19-3
Quarterfinal Winners
- Isaiah De Leon of Corpus Christi King
- Jacob Barrilleaux of Dallas Wilson
- Esteban Vela of Corpus Christi Veteran Memorial
- Charles Alvarez of Midlothian
114
First Round
Nathan Reilly, Cedar Park, def. Krazen Tyler, El Paso Austin, Fall 0:51; Owen Elkenhorst, Carrollton Creekview def. Nicholas Belino, Corpus Christi Carroll Dec. 9-6; Alejandro Rodriguez, Uvalde def. Tyler Cox, Midlothian Heritage, MD 16-3; Abraham Campas-Cortes, Canyon Randall def. Jaden Taylor, Dallas Highland Park, TF 17-1; Victor Ramirez of Dallas Hillcrest def. Gabriel Rivera of Mission Sharyland Pioneer Fall 2:43; Jaxon Johnson, Melissa def. Jonas Casillas of El Paso Del Valle, Fall 2:46; Aiden Rivera of Amarillo Tascosa def. Pedro Gutierrez of Pflugerville Weiss, Fall 5:28; Ethan Cobarrubias, Comal Pieper def. Amiel Sanchez, Dallas Wilson, MD 13-5
Quarterfinal winners
- Nathan Reilly, Cedar Park
- Jaxon Johnson of Melissa
- Abraham Campa Cortes of Canyon Randall
- Aiden Rivera of Amarillo Tascosa
120
First Round
George Rodriguez, Uvalde, def. Jax Hanson, Dallas Highland Park, Fall 3:20; Jayden Strauss, El Paso Chapin def. Corbin Flores, Frisco Centennial Fall 2:27; Bennett Leavitt, Frisco Reedy, def. Israel Espinoza, Vernon, Dec. 8-6; David McNally, Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch def. Avery Kulhawy, Comal Pieper, TF, 17-2; Andre Moyron, Carrllotton Creekview def. AJ Ramos, Lubbock, MD 27-17; Matthew Brock, Austin Anderson def. Leonel Lopez, North Mesquite, TF 18-0; Hudson Chilton, Smithson Valley, def. Chuck Stevens, Leander Rouse Fall 4:42; Eli Johnson, Frisco Wakeland def. Ethan Orat, Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, MD 11-3
Quarterfinal winners
- George Rodriguez of Uvalde
- David McNally of Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch
- Matthew Brock of Austin Anderson
- Eli Johnson of Frisco Wakeland
126
First Round
Michael Ruiz, Canyon Randall, def. Evan Linden, Leander, 1:39; Aiden Baker, Mission Sharyland def. Mohamed Farah, Colleyville Heritage, MD 16-2; Dominik Artman, Argyle, def. Jeffrey Goddard, La Vernia, TF 15-0; Max Brandt, Cedar Park, def. Fernando Disoes, Lubbock, MD 17-8; Yusuf Uribe, Frisco Centennial, def. Ayden Flores, Mission Sharyland Pioneer, Fall 0:30; Caleb Cedeno Mendoza, Fort Worth Brewer def. Connor Surette, Melissa, Fall 1:20; Aiden Jaramillo, Pflugerville Weiss, def. Eli Loya, Dumas, TF, 22-4; Aidan Rodriguez, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial def. William Braud, Dallas Wilson, TF 19-2
Quarterfinal winners
- Michael Ruiz of Canyon Randall
- Max Brandt of Cedar Park
- Yusuf Uribe of Frisco Centennial
Aidan Rodriguez of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
132
First Round
Ethan Gonzalez, Edinburg Vela, def. Landon Song, Frisco Memorial, TF 15-0; Rylan Jones, Canyon Randall def. Jack Rice, Dallas Highland Park, Dec. 9-8; Christian Casarez, Amarillo Caprock, def. Peter Mietus, Leander Rouse, Fall 3:09; Michael Brennan, Frisco Wakeland def. Sebastian Contreras, Mission Sharyland Pioneer, Fall 2:47; Shane Ledford, Canyon West Plains def. Vincent Lavoie, Leander Glenn, MD 12-4; Colin McQuone, New Braunfels def. Jackson Hayworth, Gunter, TF 21-6; Enrique Uribe, Frisco Centennial def. Griffith Deitch, Comal Piper, MD 18-6; Tyler Yancey, Azle, def. Ryker Lund, Melissa, TF 15-0
Quarterfinal winners
- Rylan Jones of Canyon Randall
- Michael Brennan of Frisco Wakeland
- Shane Ledford, Canyon West Plains
- Tyler Yancey, Azle
138
First Round
Hunter Bogner, Dumas, def. Santiago Olivier, Frisco Centennial, TF 15-0; Tyler Ellman, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, def. Daniel Giang, Beaumont West Brook, TF 15-0; Aiden Valdovinos, Rio Grande City def. John Cardinal, Anna, Fall 1:21; Elijah Guzman, Dallas Hillcrest, def. Kevin Carillo, Amarillo Palo Duro, MD 12-3; Enrique Oliveras, Rosenberg Terry def. Valeriano Elizonda, Mission Sharyland, Dec. 7-4; Chase Yancey, Azel, def. Brendon Sayles, Midlothian Heritage, MD 13-0; William Hendricks, Canyon Randall def. Noah Schutter, Frisco Lone Star, TF 19-3; Cruz Moralez, New Braunfels Long Creek def. Ray Ndanzia, Melissa, Fall 2:57
Quarterfinal winners
- Hunter Bogner of Dumas
- Aiden Valdovinos of Rio Grande City
- Chase Yancey of Azle
- Cruz Morales of New Braunfels Long Creek
Class 6A boys
106
First Round
Dylan Ota, Southlake Carroll, def. Christian Aranda, Klein Oak, Fall 1:20; Andy Vila, Katy Paetow, def. Jeremiah Garcia, SA Johnson, MD 15-4; Fernando Morales, Houston Clear Lake, def. Garrett Runhaar, Austin Vandegrift, 7-1; Gianna Diaz, Allen def. Drew Brinkmeier, Keller , TF 21-6; Max Marino, Katy Cinco Ranch def. Raymond Buenteo, SA Madison, Fall 5:49; Hector Ortiz, EP Eastwood, def. Nick Payne, Woodlands College Park, Dec. 15-12; Matthew Govea, Keller Central def. Kingston Stephens, Dallas Jesuit, Dec. 10-6; Kyle Torres, Round Rock Cedar Ridge def. James Weller, Katy Taylor, Dec. 11-9
Quarterfinal winners
- Dylan Ota of Southlake Carroll
- Fernando Morales of Houston Clear Lake
- Hector Ortiz of El Paso Eastwood
- Matthew Govea of Keller Central
113
First Round
Cayden Campbell, Allen def. Jiovani Hernandez, Katy Pateow, Fall 0:18; Garrett Patterson, SA Johnson def. Carson Ota, Southlake Carroll, Dec. 9-8; Braiden Bartlett, Austin Lake Travis def. Aydan Galarza, EP Eastwood, Fall 4:00; Adrian Fierros, Katy def. Victor Matos, Woodlands College Park, 5-3; Alexander Tapia of EP Franklin def. Taeo Wall, Converse Judson, Fall 0:41; Kenneth Nichols, Klein def. Dreagan Flores, Cypress Creek, Fall 0:32; Aaron Reyna, Clute Brazoswood def. Gabriel Cortez, McKinney, Dec. 5-3; Jackson Shipley, Dripping Springs, def. Cameron Cole of Arlington Lamar, Fall 4:26
Quarterfinal winners
- Cayden Campbell of Allen
- Adrian Fierros of Katy
- Alexander Tapia of El Paso Franklin
- Jackson Shipley of Dripping Springs
120
First Round
Santiago Ramirez, Houston Westside, def. Brandon Patillo, Woodlands College Park, MD 11-2; Kyren Ramos, Wolfforth Frenship def. Caleb Henning, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Dec. 10-8; Jonah Arellano, Austin Lake Travis, def. D’Angelo Zuniga, EP Pebble Hills, MD 17-9; Izayiah Chavez, Allen, def. Collin Tingley, Cypress Wood, TF 22-5; Aljohn Morales, Killeen Shoemaker, def. Robert Valdez, Trophy Club Byron Nelson, MD 14-5; Cael Brubaker, McKinney Boyd def. Santiago Garcia, Katy, MD 13-5; Brandon Carrillo, Klein, def. Chance Berry, Cy-Fair, TF 16-0; Braulio Estrada, EP Franklin, def. Korosh Kalantar, Austin Vanedgrift, Fall, 1:46
Quarterfinal winners
- Santiago Ramirez of Houston Westside
- Izayiah Chavez, Allen
- Cael Brubaker, McKinney Boyd
- Braulio Estrada of El Paso Franklin
126
First Round
Isaak Arevalo, Arlington Martin, def. Cuahtli Rodriguez, San Benito, Fall 2:45; Jacob Ellerd, Klein, def. Jordan Rodriguez, Cypress Falls, Fall 1:46; Cody Welch, Bryan, def. Cade Simonetti, Humble Kingwood, Fall 1:49; Cole Sides def. Hunter Chipman, Haslet Eaton, Fall 1:33; Josue Pizana, Katy, def. Jaden Montez of Conroe, Fall 2:56; Noah Zuniga of Wolfforth Frenship def. Jose Sanchez, Edinburg Economedes, TF 17-0; Charlie Trujillo, Austin Vandegrift, def. Robert Soto, Southlake Carroll, Fall 1:31; Luca Rios of Woodlands College Park def. Dylan Clay, Katy Seven Lakes, Dec. 9-4
Quarterfinal winners
- Isaak Arevalo of Arlington Martin
- Cole Sides of Dripping Springs
- Josue Pizana of Katy
- Lucas Rios of The Woodlands College Park
Class 5A girls
100
First Round
Noah Kovach, Azle def. Juliana Candaleria, Beaumont West Brook, Fall 1:45; Alexis Avalos, Smithson Valley def. Darlah Louis-Charles, Killeen Ellison, Fall 5:38; Sofia De Alba, SA MacArthur def. Lanaya Padilla, Killeen Chaparral, Fall 3:04; Yadelyn Gavirio, Dumas, def. Allayjia Bolden, College Station, Dec. 9-2; Abigail Mendoza, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial def. Zaira Jaramillo, Dallas Jefferson, Fall 1:34; Jackelyn Sanchez, EP Burges def. Chloe Enberg, Cedar Park, Fall 0:55; Lila Breedlove, Borger, def. Khloe King, Humble Kingwood Park, TF 17-2; Alexa Rodriguez, Dallas Hillcrest, def. Julieta Chapa, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, Fall 0:55
Class 6A Girls
100
First Round
Katelynn Dockery, Bryan, def. Audrey Moore, Keller, Fall 4:00; Yvette Zepada, Houston Langham Creek def. Sky Nelms, Austin Vandegrift, Fall 1:01; Aubrie Williams, Cypress Falls, def. Yazmin Cruz, Weslaco, Fall 0:32; Hailey Delgado, EP Eastwood, def. Patty Nguyen, Plano, Fall 1:49; Natalie Roberson, Katy, def. Laura Gracia, La Joya, TF 19-1; Chloe Hanes, Klein Oak, def. Trinitee Hobbs, Coppell, Fall 4:20; Jubilee Rendon, EP Franklin def. Valentina Vitaliano, Woodlands College Park, Fall 3:04; Cordelia Martinez, SA Mission def. Kaelani Palmer, Richmond Foster, Dec. 8-7
