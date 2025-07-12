UIL Denies Highland Park Appeal of State Championship Forfeiture
After a teleconference on Wednesday morning, the University Scholastic League in Texas has announced its decision on an appeal related to its decision to force Dallas Highland Park High School to forfeit the 2025 Texas Class 5A Division II boys soccer state championship it won April.
The brief UIL statement after the meeting read, "The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to consider an appeal by an individual regarding Dallas Highland Park High School’s forfeiture of five boys soccer contests. After deliberation, the committee voted to deny the appeal, upholding the original ruling requiring the forfeiture of the contests in question."
Following the Scots 2-0 win over Liberty Hill in the state championship game, the school self-reported that the team had used a player who was academically ineligible in several playoff games. A week later, the UIL forced Highland Park to forfeit and it declared Liberty Hill the state champion. The Scots also had to forfeit four other games in which the player was determined to have played.
“The University Interscholastic League received a report from Dallas Highland Park High School regarding its use of an ineligible player in the boys’ conference 5A Division II state championship soccer game on Friday, April 11th. Highland Park staff discovered the ineligible player following the conclusion of the state championship game, and after an investigation by Highland Park administration, the ineligibility was confirmed," the UIL said in announcing its original decision.
The player in question was not identified, but the UIL did add the following.
“Consistent with the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, which states the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player to participate is forfeiture of the contest in which they participated, Highland Park has forfeited the state championship game. As a result, Highland Park’s state championship opponent Liberty Hill will be the boys’ conference 5A Division II state soccer champions.”
The appeal, which was heard by the committee on May 21, was not made by the school, but by a parent affiliated with the team.