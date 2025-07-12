High School

UIL Denies Highland Park Appeal of State Championship Forfeiture

The Scots were found guilty of playing with a player who was academic ineligible

Gary Adornato

In May Dallas Highland Park celebrated a UIL Class 5A boys soccer state championship. This week the Scots learned that their appeal of the UIL's decision to force them to forfeit the title for playing with an ineligible player was denied.
In May Dallas Highland Park celebrated a UIL Class 5A boys soccer state championship. This week the Scots learned that their appeal of the UIL's decision to force them to forfeit the title for playing with an ineligible player was denied. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a teleconference on Wednesday morning, the University Scholastic League in Texas has announced its decision on an appeal related to its decision to force Dallas Highland Park High School to forfeit the 2025 Texas Class 5A Division II boys soccer state championship it won April.

The brief UIL statement after the meeting read, "The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to consider an appeal by an individual regarding Dallas Highland Park High School’s forfeiture of five boys soccer contests. After deliberation, the committee voted to deny the appeal, upholding the original ruling requiring the forfeiture of the contests in question."

Following the Scots 2-0 win over Liberty Hill in the state championship game, the school self-reported that the team had used a player who was academically ineligible in several playoff games. A week later, the UIL forced Highland Park to forfeit and it declared Liberty Hill the state champion. The Scots also had to forfeit four other games in which the player was determined to have played.

“The University Interscholastic League received a report from Dallas Highland Park High School regarding its use of an ineligible player in the boys’ conference 5A Division II state championship soccer game on Friday, April 11th. Highland Park staff discovered the ineligible player following the conclusion of the state championship game, and after an investigation by Highland Park administration, the ineligibility was confirmed," the UIL said in announcing its original decision.

The player in question was not identified, but the UIL did add the following.

“Consistent with the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, which states the minimum penalty for allowing an ineligible player to participate is forfeiture of the contest in which they participated, Highland Park has forfeited the state championship game. As a result, Highland Park’s state championship opponent Liberty Hill will be the boys’ conference 5A Division II state soccer champions.”

The appeal, which was heard by the committee on May 21, was not made by the school, but by a parent affiliated with the team.

Liberty Hill boys soccer - Texas boys high school soccer
Liberty Hill gathered with their runner-up trophy after its loss to Dallas Highland Park in the 2025 UIL Boys Soccer State Championship game. The Panthers learned later they would receive the state championship trophy after Highland Park was forced to forfeit its victory. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Texas