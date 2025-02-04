Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (02/03/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 1.
Congrats to wrestler Landree Cooper from Weatherford girls soccer, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 47% of the more than 8,000 votes. The junior scored twice for the Kangaroos in a 3-0 win over Crowley on Jan. 24.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Layne Alexander, Bullard boys basketball
The 6-foot-1 guard tallied 19 points in a 66-53 win over Palestine on Jan. 31 and eclipsed 1,500 points in his career.
Anthony Avalos, Houston Madison boys basketball
The 6-foot-5 junior tallied 24 points to help the Marlins pick up a 79-64 win over Houston Waltrip on Feb. 1.
David Baliraine, Hallsville boys basketball
In a 35-31 win over Whitehouse on Tuesday, the sophomore had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 11 points.
Harper Bryant, Sunnyvale girls swimming
The freshman won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke at the Region 2-4A championship in Frisco.
Kenzi Buchana, San Antonio Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson girls soccer
The freshman had the game-winning marker on a header with 4 minutes left to give the Jaguars a 2-1 win over San Antonio Ronald Regan on Tuesday.
Charlotte Cavin, Frisco Wakeland girls basketball
The sophomore hit a school-record 7 3-pointers and finished with 33 points in a 64-28 win over Carrolton Creekview on Tuesday.
Brandon Fonseca, Corpus Christi London boys soccer
He had three goals and added two assists to help the Pirates pick up a District 29-4A win against Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 9-0 on Friday.
Carlos Gameros, El Paso Anthony boys basketball
The senior scored a team-high 28 points in a 67-26 win over El Paso Job Corps on Jan. 31. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the win.
Xavier Green, The Colony boys basketball
The 5-foot-11 junior had 22 points and hit the 1,000-point mark in a 74-59 win over Dallas Highland Park on Jan. 28.
Savion Jordan, El Paso Chapin boys basketball
The junior guard had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds in a 71-36 win over Canutillo on Jan. 28.
Derrick Kirks Jr., Galveston O’Connell Preparatory boys basketball
The point guard had 22 points, 8 assists and 6 steals in an 83-31 win against Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian on Friday.
Brody Knowles, Southlake Carroll boys basketball
The 6-foot-6 sophomore hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dragons a 52-50 win over Hurst L.D. Bell on Jan. 29.
Jacey Kuntz, Richmond Foster girls wrestling
She picked up her 150th career win, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the District 12-6A meet and won the 145-pound title on Jan. 30.
Eli Loya, Dumas boys wrestling
The sophomore claimed the 126-pound title for the Demons at the District 2-5A meet in Amarillo on Feb. 1 with a 3-0 mark.
Adrian Mathis, Austin Lake Travis boys basketball
The senior led the Cavaliers to a 67-50 win over Austin Westlake on Tuesday and surpassed the 1,500-point mark in the contest.
Josh Montanez, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis boys soccer
The senior had a pair of goals in a 4-0 win against Benbrook on Jan. 28 and then had three assists in a 5-1 against Fort Worth Carter-Riverside on Jan. 31.
Jennifer Montier, Austin Brentwood Christian School girls swimming
At the TAPPS Central Regional meet in San Antonio on Jan. 30, she won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
Jordyn Parker, Frisco Centennial girls wrestling
The junior was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the District 8-5A meet on Jan. 30, going 3-0 to win the 126-pound title.
Grayson Rigdon, Columbus boys basketball
The senior eclipsed the 3,000-point mark in his career with a 38-point effort in an 85-67 win over Altair Rice Consolidated on Friday.
Margot Royston, Houston Lamar girls wrestling
The junior won her third straight district title on Jan. 31, by claiming first at the District 11-6A meet.
Axel Ruben, Tyler Legacy boys soccer
The senior had two goals and added an assist in an 8-0 win over North Forney on Jan. 31, improving to 7-0-1.
Krystal Talavera, El Paso Pebble Hills girls basketball
The senior, a York University pledge, scored 24 points to help the Lady Spartans beat El Paso Socorro on Jan. 28.
Jaden Toombs, Irving Dynamic Prep School boys basketball
The SMU signee had 24 points to help Dynamic Prep beat iSchool of Lewisville, 61-55, on Jan. 28.
Shane Trotter, Katy boys wrestling
He had a pair of pins to help win the 285-pound title at the District 9-6A meet on Jan. 30 in Katy.
Makenzie White, Lancaster girls basketball
Lancaster posted a 45-42 win against defending state champion Duncanville on Jan. 28. White had the game-winning bucket.
