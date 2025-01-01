Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Dec. 23-28.
Congrats to basketball player Amare Guerra from San Antonio Antonian Prep, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 46% of the more than 6,000 votes. The 5-foot-9 junior has posted four straight 20-plus point games. He tallied 20 in a win against Austin St. Andrew’s on Dec. 20.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Natalie Barrett, Rockwall girls basketball
The sophomore just missed a double-double with 25 points and 9 rebounds in a 61-41 win over Frisco Emerson on Thursday in the Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament.
A’Zyua Blair, Pearland girls basketball
The sophomore guard had 30 points to help the Oilers pick up a 68-63 win over Duncanville on Thursday. She sank three free throws in the fourth to send the game into overtime with 2 seconds left.
Max Brandt, Cedar Park boys wrestling
Two tech falls and a pin allowed Brandt to take home first place in the 126-pound division at the Raider Ruckus on Saturday in Leander.
Uzziah Buntyn, Round Rock Stony Point boys basketball
The South Dakota pledge dropped 42 in a double-overtime loss, 103-100, to Crowley on Dec. 27. The next day, he had 30 points against Midwest City, Okla.
Kaitlyn Cruz, Keller Timber Creek girls wrestling
She improved to 12-1 on the year with three wins at the 2nd Annual Marcus Mayhem in Flower Mound on Saturday.
Kollin Douglas, Lancaster boys basketball
In an 83-40 win against Beaumont United on Dec. 26, he drained 8 3-pointers in the first half for the Tigers.
Bella Edwards, Amarillo girls basketball
The Oral Roberts pledge was named to the all-tournament team at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational. She had 25 points and tied a tournament record with 7 3-pointers on Friday against The Colony.
Kingston Flemings, San Antonio Brennan boys basketball
The Houston signee had 23 points to help the Bears beat Frenship, 89-63, on Thursday. The next day, he dropped 25 points to go with 8 assists and 5 rebounds in an 83-50 win over South Grand Prairie in the Allen Tournament.
Elayne Gomez, Denton Braswell girls basketball
The junior was named to the All-Tournament team at the Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament. Her last-second shot against Princeton gave the Lady Bengals a 46-43 win on Friday.
Logan Gonzalez, Cibolo Steele boys basketball
During a 73-51 win over Richardson Lake Highland, the junior hit six 3-pointers and tallied 20 points in an opening-round game at the Allen Tournament.
Mia Hairston, El Paso Montwood girls basketball
The Lady Rams picked up a 48-45 win in triple overtime against Liberty Cooper on Dec. 27. Hairston had 12 points in the win and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Samari Holmen, Duncanville girls basketball
The sophomore tallied 21 points to help the Pantherettes post a 76-53 win over Los Angeles Brentwood on Thursday — the team’s 22nd straight win in its home tournament.
Luke Laczowski, Dallas St. Mark’s boys basketball
The St. Louis University signee was the MVP of the Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament. He had 33 points against Dallas Skyline, 21 points against Dallas Madison, 25 against Cedar Hill and 23 against Frisco Panther Creek in the finals.
Jaren Lawrence, Brownfield boys basketball
The junior scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and made two late free throws to send the game to overtime in what was a 62-56 win in overtime against Canyon.
Jayden Leverett, El Paso Chapin boys basketball
The 7-foot-2 post had a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 13 blocks in a 61-40 win over Dallas Carter in the Amarillo AMBUCS Caprock Classic. He was named the tournament MVP.
Ahziel “Jojo” McIver, Killeen Ellison boys basketball
The Colorado State signee hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Eagles to a 48-45 win over Argyle in the Championship Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Kendall Mosley, Prosper girls basketball
The San Diego State pledge surpassed the 1,500-point mark in her career in a 58-42 win over Frisco Reedy.
Kiana Riggenbach, San Antonio Theodore Roosevelt girls wrestling
Riggenbach posted a 3-0 mark and took home first in the 114-pound bracket in the Rio Grande City Snakebite Invitational on Dec. 28.
Jordan Sapien, El Paso Pebble Hills girls basketball
The senior won the MVP award from the Byron Johnston Tournament, held at Midland College. She had 27, 15 and 12 points to help the Lady Spartans take first place.
Jaclyn Silva, Plano John Paul II girls basketball
Playing in the 74th Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, the junior scored her 1,000th career point on Dec. 26.
Sayler Siters, Lampasas girls wrestling
At the Raider Ruckus tournament in Leander, she went 4-0 and took first place in the 145-pound bracket. Siters is now 20-4 on the year.
Landon Smith, Brookeland boys basketball
The junior had 34 points in a win over Shelbyville on Dec. 26, followed by 32 against Martins Mill, 28 against Hooks and 26 vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Christal Webb, Frisco Liberty girls basketball
The senior hit a shot with 4 seconds left to give the Redhawks a 32-30 win over Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville.
Parker Webb, Pampa boys basketball
The junior hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Harvesters to a 68-67 win against Texline on Dec. 28 in the Gruver Classic.
Jeremiah Williams, Dallas Bishop Lynch boys basketball
The combo guard dropped 32 points, including seven in overtime, to help the Friars pick up an 80-77 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Dec. 27 in the Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament. In another game that day, he had 19 in a 54-52 win over Garland Naaman Forest.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.