Waco La Vega vs. Decatur: Live Texas high school girls basketball state championship updates (2/28/2025)
Waco La Vega is going for a third straight Class 4A Division I Texas high school girls basketball state championship when it takes on Decatur on Friday evening at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The game tips at 7 p.m. Central Time. The game can be watched live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Scroll down for a full download on each team and follow along and refresh this page for live updates from first tip to the net teardown.
LIVE (2Q): DECATUR 25, LA VEGA 16
2Q
-- Cra'lajah Bradley drills a 3 for La Vega to cut the Decatur lead to nine.
-- Peck scores through a foul and misses its free throw. Her and and her sister have a game-high nine points apiece.
-- Decatur has held La Vega scoreless for four minutes. Tremendous defesive performance on a vaunted La Vega offense.
-- La Vega is off to a frigid start shooting on a stage it is well familiar with. The Pirates are hanging around, though, despite Decatur's 61 percent shooting midway through the quarter.
1Q
-- Decatur hops out to a an early double-digit lead behind a strong start from Cece Davis, who hit a 3 and and has three early assists and a pair of rebounds. Bralyn Peck leads the Eagles with six points.
ABOUT LA VEGA (33-6)
La Vega, coached by Marcus Willis Jr., has won 15 straight games. It went 10-0 in the 4A District 23 to sweep to a title and have mostly breezed through the playoffs with wins over Jarrell (83-13), Houston Yates (123-23), Marble Falls (63-33), Hardin Jefferson (50-46) and Madisonville (56-34).
ABOUT DECATUR (35-2)
Decatur is in the state tournament for the first time since 1961. The Eagles are led by forward Bralyn Peck (17 points, 7.7 rebounds per game) and point guard Style Brazile (14.2 points, 14.3 assists per game)
If its roster holds in tact, the Pirates could be staged for a multi-year state run. It rosters just two seniors on this year's team.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @AndyBuhler