Thompson Strikes First, Survives Oak Mountain Rally to Win AHSAA Class 7 Duals Championship
The Thompson Tommies completed three match sweep of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A State Wrestling Duals, Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Thompson Jumps Out Early, Holds Off Oak Mountain for State Title
Starting at 159 pounds, Thompson won the opening six bouts and built a commanding early lead, then survived a furious Oak Mountain rally to secure a dramatic, 33-28, victory in the AHSAA 7A State Dual finals.
What began as total Thompson control turned into a nail-biter late, but the Tommies did just enough across the first half of the dual to capture the state crown.
Oak Mountain Mounts a Charge
The Eagles answered in emphatic fashion.
Titus Slaughter sparked Oak Mountain with a 40-second pin of Cesear Mejia at 108 pounds, and Braylen Johnson responded for Thompson with a pin of Jaxon Briggs at 115 to momentarily slow the rally.
But Oak Mountain closed the dual with six consecutive victories — including a forfeit at 128 and decision wins from Griffin Gardner, Trey Denny, Collin Denny, James Franklin and Quinn Ivey — trimming the deficit until the final score settled at 33-28.
Despite the surge, Oak Mountain couldn’t quite erase the damage done in the opening half of the match.
Five Tommies Go Perfect on Championship Run
Five Thompson wrestlers – Braylen Johnson, Austin Owen, Brandon Bethea, Wyatt Carroll and Cayden Ervin – went a perfect 3-0 during the state dual tournament:
Their consistency helped Thompson dominate throughout the bracket and rise to the occasion when the title was on the line.
Road to the Championship Match
Thompson entered the finals rolling, opening the tournament with a 48-19 win over Huntsville in the quarterfinals before overwhelming Daphne, 53-18, in the semifinals.
Oak Mountain also looked strong en route to the championship bout, defeating Bob Jones, 43-23, in the quarterfinals and Smith Station, 53-18, in the semifinals.
Earlier quarterfinal action saw Daphne defeat Auburn, 42-31, while Smith Station topped Fairhope, 50-26. Daphne also topped Smith Station, 47-35, in the third-place consolation match
Class 7A Championship Match Box Score
Thompson 33, Oak Mountain 28
- 159: Austin Owen (Thompson) def. Brady Coggin (Oak Mountain), Dec 4-1
- 167: Chase Kellgren (Thompson) pinned James Pihakis (Oak Mountain), 0:32
- 177: Brandon Bethea (Thompson) def. (tech fall ) (Oak Mountain), 19-4
- 192: Drew Adams (Thompson) pinned (Oak Mountain), 3:49
- 217: Wyatt Carroll (Thompson) def. Peyton Gamble (Oak Mountain) MajDec, 16-6
- 287: Cayden Ervin (Thompson) def. Evan Smith (Oak Mountain), 4-2
- 108: Titus Slaughter (Oak Mountain) pinned Cesear Mejia (Thompson), 0:40
- 115: Braylen Johnson (Thompson) pinned Jaxon Briggs (Oak Mountain), 3:30
- 122: Griffin Gardner (Oak Mountain) def. Tristan Nail (Thompson), 8-1
- 128: Jameson Thomas (Oak Mountain) won by forfeit
- 134: Trey Denny (Oak Mountain) def. Brady Walsh (Thompson), 4-2
- 140: Collin Denny (Oak Mountain) def. Brody Logan (Thompson), 9-7
- 146: James Franklin (Oak Mountain) def. Josiah Turner (Thompson) MajDec., 10-1
- 152: Quinn Ivey (Oak Mountain) def. Turner Hutson (Thompson), 8-4