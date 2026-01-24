High School

Thompson Strikes First, Survives Oak Mountain Rally to Win AHSAA Class 7 Duals Championship

Austin Owen’s opening decision at 159 pounds ignited a six-match run that proved just enough as Oak Mountain stormed back but fell short in the closing moments.

Gary Adornato

Thompson's Braylen Johnson (left) squares off against Oak Mountain's Jaxon Briggs, who he later pinned, in the 115-pound match in the AHSAA Class 7A State Duals finals. Johnson was one of five Thompson wrestlers to go 3-0 in the event as the Tommies topped Oak Mountain, 33-28, for the title.
Thompson's Braylen Johnson (left) squares off against Oak Mountain's Jaxon Briggs, who he later pinned, in the 115-pound match in the AHSAA Class 7A State Duals finals. Johnson was one of five Thompson wrestlers to go 3-0 in the event as the Tommies topped Oak Mountain, 33-28, for the title. / AHSAA/Josh Bean

The Thompson Tommies completed three match sweep of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A State Wrestling Duals, Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Thompson Jumps Out Early, Holds Off Oak Mountain for State Title

Starting at 159 pounds, Thompson won the opening six bouts and built a commanding early lead, then survived a furious Oak Mountain rally to secure a dramatic, 33-28, victory in the AHSAA 7A State Dual finals.

What began as total Thompson control turned into a nail-biter late, but the Tommies did just enough across the first half of the dual to capture the state crown.

Oak Mountain Mounts a Charge

The Eagles answered in emphatic fashion.

Titus Slaughter sparked Oak Mountain with a 40-second pin of Cesear Mejia at 108 pounds, and Braylen Johnson responded for Thompson with a pin of Jaxon Briggs at 115 to momentarily slow the rally.

But Oak Mountain closed the dual with six consecutive victories — including a forfeit at 128 and decision wins from Griffin Gardner, Trey Denny, Collin Denny, James Franklin and Quinn Ivey — trimming the deficit until the final score settled at 33-28.

Despite the surge, Oak Mountain couldn’t quite erase the damage done in the opening half of the match.

Five Tommies Go Perfect on Championship Run

Five Thompson wrestlers – Braylen Johnson, Austin Owen, Brandon Bethea, Wyatt Carroll and Cayden Ervin – went a perfect 3-0 during the state dual tournament:

Their consistency helped Thompson dominate throughout the bracket and rise to the occasion when the title was on the line.

Road to the Championship Match

Thompson entered the finals rolling, opening the tournament with a 48-19 win over Huntsville in the quarterfinals before overwhelming Daphne, 53-18, in the semifinals.

Oak Mountain also looked strong en route to the championship bout, defeating Bob Jones, 43-23, in the quarterfinals and Smith Station, 53-18, in the semifinals.

Earlier quarterfinal action saw Daphne defeat Auburn, 42-31, while Smith Station topped Fairhope, 50-26. Daphne also topped Smith Station, 47-35, in the third-place consolation match

Class 7A Championship Match Box Score

Thompson 33, Oak Mountain 28

  • 159: Austin Owen (Thompson) def. Brady Coggin (Oak Mountain), Dec 4-1
  • 167:  Chase Kellgren (Thompson) pinned  James Pihakis (Oak Mountain), 0:32
  • 177: Brandon Bethea (Thompson) def. (tech fall ) (Oak Mountain), 19-4
  • 192: Drew Adams (Thompson) pinned  (Oak Mountain), 3:49
  • 217: Wyatt Carroll (Thompson) def. Peyton Gamble (Oak Mountain) MajDec, 16-6
  • 287: Cayden Ervin (Thompson) def. Evan Smith  (Oak Mountain), 4-2
  • 108:  Titus Slaughter (Oak Mountain) pinned Cesear Mejia (Thompson), 0:40
  • 115:  Braylen Johnson (Thompson) pinned Jaxon Briggs (Oak Mountain), 3:30
  • 122:  Griffin Gardner (Oak Mountain) def. Tristan Nail (Thompson), 8-1
  • 128: Jameson Thomas (Oak Mountain) won by forfeit
  • 134:  Trey Denny (Oak Mountain) def. Brady Walsh  (Thompson), 4-2
  • 140:  Collin Denny (Oak Mountain) def. Brody Logan  (Thompson), 9-7
  • 146:  James Franklin (Oak Mountain) def. Josiah Turner  (Thompson) MajDec., 10-1
  • 152: Quinn Ivey (Oak Mountain) def. Turner Hutson (Thompson), 8-4

Other AHSAA State Dual Results

Class 6A Final:
Athens 45, Gulf Shores 24

Class 5A Final:
Arab 41, Hayden 33

Class 1A-4A Final:
Tallassee 42, Oak Grove 30

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.