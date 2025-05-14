Utah's top performing high school baseball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
Utah doesn't get enough credit for producing high-level baseball talent. A number of big leaguers have come from the great state.
The following names have made quite the impression this season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits. Players selected for this poll generally range within the Top 5 of a category.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top hitters in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL HITTERS IN UT
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 14, 2025)
1. Cy Chrisman, Maple Mountain, Jr.
Chrisman has the state's leader in homeruns with 15. He's batting .446 with 43 RBIs and 33 hits, and .700 on-base percentage.
2. McCoy Johnson, Alta, Jr.
Johnson is second in homeruns with 13 while batting .413 with 31 hits, 41 runs scores and 39 RBIs. The standout junior drew 23 walks in 25 games.
3. Easton Fry, Brighton, Sr.
Fry has 11 homeruns this spring, good enough for third-best in Utah. He's batting .397 with 36 RBIs on 27 hits in 25 games.
4. Peyton Ingram, South Sevier, Sr.
Ingram leads the state in RBIs with 43 off 42 hits, six homers, nine triples, eight doubles and 40 runs scores this spring.
5. Brady Anderson, Canyon View, Sr.
Anderson is one of three players with a state-leading 43 RBIs while batting .379 this season in 29 games off 39 hits, 10 doubles and 30 runs scored.
6. Drew Smith, Pleasant Grove, Sr.
Smith is hitting .554 this year with 46 hits, 38 RBIs, eight doubles and six homers. This senior has also drawn 17 walks in 25 games.
7. Price Atwood, Canyon View, Sr.
Atwood is the state leader in hits, according to MaxPreps, with 48 in 29 games this spring. He's tallied 37 RBIs, 32 runs, seven triples and four doubles.
8. Branten Bethea, San Juan, Sr.
Bethea has a state-leading 31 stolen bases in 27 games this spring while batting .495 with 46 hits, 22 RBIs, 37 runs scored and four homers.
9. Ethan Baldwin, West Jordan, Sr.
Baldwin has amassed 45 runs this season with 42 hits, 31 RBIs, 13 doubles and three homers while batting .494 in 24 games.
10. CJ Mascaro, American Fork, Sr.
Mascaro appears to be the best hitter on the No. 1 team in Utah this spring, batting . 422 with 35 hits, 25 RBIs, 10 doubles and eight homers in 25 games.
