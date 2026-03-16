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Final 2025-26 Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings

Princess Anne goes wire-to-wire to finish No. 1; St. James, Bishop Ireton, Menchville and Shining Stars Sports Academy round out the Top 5.
Derek Toney|
Abingdon High girls basketball won its first title (Class 3) over the weekend at the Virginia state public championships at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Falcons debut at No. 22 in the final High School on SI Virginia Top 25 poll.
Abingdon High girls basketball won its first title (Class 3) over the weekend at the Virginia state public championships at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Falcons debut at No. 22 in the final High School on SI Virginia Top 25 poll. | Abingdon Girls Basketball

It’s another wire-for-wire Princess Anne in the High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25. The Cavaliers finished a perfect 28-0, capped with a fourth straight Virginia Class 5 state crown over the weekend.

Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Menchville, which took No. 1 Princess Anne to overtime in the Class 5 finale, and Shining Stars Sports Academy follow Princess Anne in the final Top 5. Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, newly crowned Class 6 state champ Osbourn Park, Manchester, Saint Paul VI Catholic, and Catholic-Virginia Beach make up the rest of the Top 10.

Manor, which won the Class 4 state crown, is 15th while Abingdon debuts at No. 22 after winning the Class 3 title. 

Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 for the 2025-26 season:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 28-0

The Cavaliers won their fourth straight Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating No. 4 Menchville, 65-62, in overtime.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 23-3

SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS NATIONAL TOURNAMENT CHAMPION

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 25-7 

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST

4. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 26-2

The Monarchs lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 state final.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5A STATE FINALIST

5. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-10

SEASON COMPLETE

6. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 19-5

SEASON COMPLETE - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

7. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 25-6

The Yellowjackets won the Virginia Class 6 state title with a 48-42 decision over then-No. 5 Manchester.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6  STATE CHAMPION

8. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 26-2

The Lancers lost to then-No. 8 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST

9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 25-10 

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

10. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 24-9

SEASON RESULT - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST 

11. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 20-10

SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE SEMIFINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 22-7 

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II & NORTHERN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION

13. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 22-7

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

14. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 21-7

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

15. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 26-1

The Mustangs won the Virginia Class 4 state title, defeating No. 17 Salem, 43-40, in the final, and then-No. 23 Heritage-Leesburg, 62-36, in the semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION

16. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 27-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

17. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 27-2

The Spartans lost to then-No. 16 Manor in the Virginia Class 4 state final after defeating No. 19 Hampton, 42-34, in the semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST

18. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 22-6

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

19. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 20-7

The Crabbers lost to No. 17 Salem in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

20. WILLIAM FLEMING

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 22-5

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 22-4

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

22. ABINGDON

Previous rank: Not ranked 

Record: 22-8

The Falcons won the Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 58-38 victory over then-No. 23 Skyline.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION

23. SKYLINE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 23-6

The Hawks lost to Abingdon in the Virginia Class 3 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST

24. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 20-6

The Pride lost to then-No. 16 Manor in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

25. SPOTSWOOD 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 23-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST

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Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

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