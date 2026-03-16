Final 2025-26 Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings

It’s another wire-for-wire Princess Anne in the High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25. The Cavaliers finished a perfect 28-0, capped with a fourth straight Virginia Class 5 state crown over the weekend.

Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Menchville, which took No. 1 Princess Anne to overtime in the Class 5 finale, and Shining Stars Sports Academy follow Princess Anne in the final Top 5. Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, newly crowned Class 6 state champ Osbourn Park, Manchester, Saint Paul VI Catholic, and Catholic-Virginia Beach make up the rest of the Top 10.

Manor, which won the Class 4 state crown, is 15th while Abingdon debuts at No. 22 after winning the Class 3 title.

Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 for the 2025-26 season:

1. PRINCESS ANNE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 28-0

The Cavaliers won their fourth straight Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating No. 4 Menchville, 65-62, in overtime.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 23-3

SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS NATIONAL TOURNAMENT CHAMPION

3. BISHOP IRETON

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 25-7

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST

4. MENCHVILLE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 26-2

The Monarchs lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 state final.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5A STATE FINALIST

5. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-10

SEASON COMPLETE

6. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 19-5

SEASON COMPLETE - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

7. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 25-6

The Yellowjackets won the Virginia Class 6 state title with a 48-42 decision over then-No. 5 Manchester.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION

8. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 26-2

The Lancers lost to then-No. 8 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST

9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 25-10

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

10. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 24-9

SEASON RESULT - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

11. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 20-10

SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE SEMIFINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 22-7

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II & NORTHERN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION

13. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 22-7

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

14. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 21-7

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

15. MANOR

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 26-1

The Mustangs won the Virginia Class 4 state title, defeating No. 17 Salem, 43-40, in the final, and then-No. 23 Heritage-Leesburg, 62-36, in the semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION

16. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 27-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

17. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 27-2

The Spartans lost to then-No. 16 Manor in the Virginia Class 4 state final after defeating No. 19 Hampton, 42-34, in the semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST

18. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 22-6

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

19. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 20-7

The Crabbers lost to No. 17 Salem in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

20. WILLIAM FLEMING

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 22-5

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 22-4

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

22. ABINGDON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 22-8

The Falcons won the Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 58-38 victory over then-No. 23 Skyline.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION

23. SKYLINE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 23-6

The Hawks lost to Abingdon in the Virginia Class 3 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST

24. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 20-6

The Pride lost to then-No. 16 Manor in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

25. SPOTSWOOD

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 23-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST