Final 2025-26 Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings
It’s another wire-for-wire Princess Anne in the High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25. The Cavaliers finished a perfect 28-0, capped with a fourth straight Virginia Class 5 state crown over the weekend.
Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Menchville, which took No. 1 Princess Anne to overtime in the Class 5 finale, and Shining Stars Sports Academy follow Princess Anne in the final Top 5. Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, newly crowned Class 6 state champ Osbourn Park, Manchester, Saint Paul VI Catholic, and Catholic-Virginia Beach make up the rest of the Top 10.
Manor, which won the Class 4 state crown, is 15th while Abingdon debuts at No. 22 after winning the Class 3 title.
Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 for the 2025-26 season:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 28-0
The Cavaliers won their fourth straight Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating No. 4 Menchville, 65-62, in overtime.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 23-3
SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS NATIONAL TOURNAMENT CHAMPION
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 25-7
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST
4. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 26-2
The Monarchs lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 state final.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5A STATE FINALIST
5. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 19-10
SEASON COMPLETE
6. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 19-5
SEASON COMPLETE - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
7. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 25-6
The Yellowjackets won the Virginia Class 6 state title with a 48-42 decision over then-No. 5 Manchester.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION
8. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 26-2
The Lancers lost to then-No. 8 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state final.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST
9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 25-10
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
10. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 24-9
SEASON RESULT - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
11. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 20-10
SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE SEMIFINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 22-7
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II & NORTHERN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION
13. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 22-7
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
14. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 21-7
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
15. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 26-1
The Mustangs won the Virginia Class 4 state title, defeating No. 17 Salem, 43-40, in the final, and then-No. 23 Heritage-Leesburg, 62-36, in the semifinals.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION
16. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 27-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
17. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 27-2
The Spartans lost to then-No. 16 Manor in the Virginia Class 4 state final after defeating No. 19 Hampton, 42-34, in the semifinals.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST
18. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 22-6
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
19. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 20-7
The Crabbers lost to No. 17 Salem in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST
20. WILLIAM FLEMING
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 22-5
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
21. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 22-4
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
22. ABINGDON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 22-8
The Falcons won the Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 58-38 victory over then-No. 23 Skyline.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION
23. SKYLINE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 23-6
The Hawks lost to Abingdon in the Virginia Class 3 state final.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST
24. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 20-6
The Pride lost to then-No. 16 Manor in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST
25. SPOTSWOOD
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 23-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023