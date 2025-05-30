Former Virginia High School AD Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges
Justice took nearly 20 years to find former Cave Spring High School (Virginia) athletic director Randall Meck, but he now faces as much as 20 years in prison after pleading guilty child pornography charges late last year, according to a report by WVVA News.
In 2006 Meck was relieved of his duties as the athletic director at Cave Spring after something suspicious was found on his work computer, according to separate report by WBDJ 7 News in Virginia
In an exclusive interview with WBDJ for that report, former Roanoke County School Board Chairman Mike Stovall would not reveal what was found on the computer but did say "it was departable information. Meaning... either you depart from us or we depart from you."
Meck, who was popular during his time at Cave Spring, was not charged with a crime f ool, but an undercover investigation, launched nearly 20 years later, led to him pleading guilty to federal charges of distributing child pornography.
The WBDJ report stated that Meck had an online conversation with another person about "the sexual abuse of a boy," as well as incriminating photos of a boy and a man. Undercover officers also engaged in chats with Meck in which he gave a preview of child sex victims in the Phillapines and tried to arrange a trip to meet those victims.