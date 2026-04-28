From Lawn Business to Basketball Empire: Brionne Gillion’s Rise Fuels Team Breakdown Success

This is the next installment of our continuing series on Northern Virginia’s Gillion Academy, which is among the country’s premiere national high school basketball programs in only its first year of existence. Earlier pieces in the series included a feature on "Gentle Giant" Marcis Ponder , a profile on Mississippi commit Willie Burnett III, a story on sophomore guard Aaron Bryant and a look Inside Gillion’s Grind Session Run .

Brionne Gillion was not just the oldest of his brothers. He was the standard-bearer, the role model that all of his siblings strove to emulate.

Entrepreneurial Mindset Early

Blessed with a maturity that belied his youth and a visionary mindset, he possessed an early appreciation for compound growth. His innate entrepreneurial drive was evident early. He started his first business, a neighborhood lawn mowing service, at the age of ten.

Building a Family Business

When he was 12, he welcomed younger brother Kenny, two years his junior, as a partner. They expanded the enterprise by selling newspapers and magazines in front of local Walmarts and supermarkets.

Some decent money started trickling in when they diversified into candy.

“We’d get a box of M&M’s from Costco for $12.50,” said Brionne, a current assistant basketball coach at Long Island University. “It contained 60 packs and we sold them for $1 apiece. That’s a $47.50 profit for each box.”

Scaling the Operation

He quickly assembled a sales team of dependable employees he could inherently trust.

“I gave my brothers $25 for each box they sold,” said Brionne. “I was pulling in close to $200 every day. When Cyril was eight and Gerald was six, they were making around $50 a day. We all kept a pocketful of cash. I bought my first car when I was 14.”

More Than Just Profit

But the automobile wasn’t for show. It was a work vehicle, with Brionne expanding the enterprise’s scale and increasing efficiency by driving his brothers to and from their designated sales territories.

From Business to Academia

Academically gifted in high school, Brionne set another standard when he enrolled at Florida State University to study political science.

“I was sure I was going to law school,” he said.

Basketball Changes the Path

But the combination of brotherhood and basketball altered that plan.

Kenny joined him two years later, a few miles down the road at Florida A&M to pursue a degree in Psychology.

Tallahassee, the state capital, was an approximate six-hour drive from Deerfield Beach, just far enough to get away yet close enough to get back home when they needed to lay eyes on their brothers.

Both were talented hoopers as adolescents and teens, but younger brother Darrance had become a revelation while Brionne was at Florida State. By the time Kenny arrived at Florida A&M in 1999, Darrance was viewed as one of the top 100 players in the country.

“We couldn’t make it to all of his games, so we’d have to check box scores in the Sun Sentinel every day,” said Brionne. “We’d go to the capitol building to look at all the newspapers from around the state to see what the other top players were doing and started compiling stats.”

The Birth of Breakdown

The internet was just beginning to take off when they launched their website, Breakdown.com, in 1999.

It was a time when Trick Daddy , that distinctive bass bumping ubiquitously in cars and clubs, was building on the 2 Live Crew’s legacy as the unequivocal voice of Miami’s streets. Baggy Karl Kani, FUBU and Sean John jeans paired with oversized t-shirts were pervasive, complemented by white Nike Air Force 1’s. The signature South Florida swag incorporated shiny silk and satin button down shirts.

A newspaper clipping of a feature story on Breakdown by the Tallahassee Democrat. The cover image featured (from left) founders and college roommates Brionne Gillion, Kenny Gillion and Al Boatright. | Kenny Gillion

The Gillion’s website focused strictly on Florida prep basketball. They went to as many games as possible while compiling team and player rankings. That concept seems novel today, but back then, there was nothing like it in the state.

It blew up immediately.

Becoming Florida’s Authority

“We became the authority on prep basketball in Florida and our rankings made you official,” said Kenny. “We’d walk into gyms and you could feel the buzz. People would be saying, ‘Those are the Breakdown guys!’”

Suddenly, high school hoops junkies in Pensacola could see what was popping with players and teams in Miami, and vice-versa.

“It exploded,” said Brionne. “When we showed up at a gym it was bigger than the local news showing up. Then, it was like, ‘Okay, how do we monetize this?’”

Expanding to Media

They capitalized on that momentum by starting Breakdown Magazine. Glossy and edgy with professional level content, the publication didn’t look like something being produced out of a college dorm room.

“We hired journalism students to write in-depth features, coordinated photo shoots and sold our own ads,” said Brionne.

Launching Team Breakdown

They parlayed some of that cash, augmented by redirecting some student loan funds, into starting their own Team Breakdown AAU squad.

“We were covering one national tournament and the Florida team didn’t look good at all,” said Kenny. “They weren’t playing hard and the coaches were terrible. That team in no way represented the level of talent marinating in the state. We were like, ‘We can just take a few guys from Miami and Fort Lauderdale and compete against anybody in the country.’”

That’s exactly what they did. They recruited some of the best young talent in South Florida and began competing, with the brothers handling a 12-hour roundtrip commute for practices.

Team Breakdown's Adrian Thomas (white uniform) guards Greg Oden in the Reebok Big Time Tournament championship game in July 2024. | Kenny Gillion

The original Breakdown corporate hierarchy consisted of its three founders - Brionne, Kenny and their roommate Al Boatright, a Florida State student from Princeton, New Jersey who served as the Chief Financial Officer.

Boatright and Brionne Gillion are still working together over 25 years later. Boatright is currently the General Manager for Men’s Basketball at Long Island University, where Brionne’s an assistant on head coach Rod Strickland’s staff.

Immediate National Impact

At their very first travel tournament, after driving 17 hours to Indianapolis, they lost their first game after having jumped straight from the van onto the court. They proceeded to go undefeated over the next few days and won the championship. Team Breakdown immediately became a squad to be reckoned with on the national scene.

Breaking Into Television

Simultaneously, recognizing how hot their media concept was, the brothers arranged a meeting with Sunshine Sports, the local Fox Television affiliate in Tallahassee, in 2001.

“We had a cult following that was growing with the website and magazine,” said Kenny. “So we pitched them on having our own weekly TV show. They told us it would cost $30,000 per episode for them to produce it. We told them we could produce it ourselves, and that we wanted to control all of the advertising.”

The brothers would shoot each episode in one take. They handled the editing with some assistance from a mentor who worked at a local news station.

Younger brother Zach, who by then had also matriculated up to FAMU, penned and rapped the show’s intro.

“From Miami to the Bay, Gainesville to Duval, The Breakdown Show keep it real for you all…”

All of those mornings around the breakfast table during their youth, when their father would make them stand in front of one another to speak with regal posture and confidence about those Bible stories he read to them? That paid dividends.

“We’d just be shooting straight from the hip when we filmed the show,” said Kenny. “It caught on so fast that on national signing day, Fox Sports invited us on as special guests. People would recognize us, asking for autographs.”

With a burgeoning media company to manage, they had to slow down the clock on their initial four-year college plans.

Owning the Platform

“We were managing our own site, printing our own magazine and producing our own television show, all of which we owned,” said Brionne. “My junior year at Florida State lasted three years. By the time I graduated, we had about $300,000 in the bank.”

On the basketball side of the ledger, in addition to the AAU squad, they hosted summer camps, branded as “The Battle for Rankings Camp” and immediately attracted some of the state’s best players.

“If a kid came in as an unknown and outplayed the top-ranked player, he became an instant legend,” said Kenny. “We had about 200 kids and charged $100 per player.”

In 2002, they expanded their footprint into the event management space by hosting the inaugural Breakdown Shootout at the 3,500-seat Jake Gaither Gymnasium on FAMU’s campus. A doubleheader format, it featured four of the top teams from South Florida, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and South Georgia respectively.

They advertised the Shootout on local radio and on the evening of the event, a lengthy, snaking line could be seen from nearby Althea Gibson Highway.

Selling Out the Scene

“It sold out,” said Kenny. “It was advertised as a ‘Get Your Outfit’ event. Local celebrities showed up. All of the Florida State and FAMU athletes were there. We had a popular DJ from the radio station spinning the music and halftime performances from a dance group called The Girls of Poison. They were FAMU students attired in tight-fitting spandex, and their routine was edgy. Man, they shut that gym down!”

From Events to National Stage

The first Shootout was so successful, they secured a $100,000 sponsorship the next year and proceeded to host three separate events - in Miami, Orlando and Tallahassee.

At the Orlando event, branded as “The Showdown in O-Town,” they flew in New York City’s Lincoln High School to match up against local powerhouse Edgewater High.

Edgewater’s headliner was point guard Darius Washington Jr, who’d go on to be named Florida’s Mr. Basketball and a McDonald’s All-American the next season. Lincoln featured the top-ranked floor general in the country, the mercurial Sebastian Telfair, who’d later become the first high school player under 6-feet to skip college and make the jump straight to the NBA.

“ESPN jacked us the next year when Darius and Sebastian were seniors,” said Kenny. “They promoted and aired their own game between Lincoln and Edgewater in New York in 2004 .”

By then, the family business was booming.

“We were in our early 20’s and had our own magazine, selling advertising and subscriptions,” Kenny continued. “We were shooting, producing and editing our TV show and bringing in that ad revenue. We were running camps and had money coming in from camp fees. And we were promoting some of the hottest sold out high school hoops matchups in Florida.”

Recognition From Industry Giants

As the 2004 calendar year got underway, the Gillions knew they’d arrived in the elite AAU basketball space when legendary sneaker company impresario Sonny Vaccaro – who had signed Michael Jordan to a first-of-its-kind signature shoe deal with Nike when he left the University of North Carolina and inked Kobe to Adidas when he catapulted straight out of the prep ranks – requested a meeting.

“You guys have the same drive I have, you’re just like me,” Vaccaro told them.

Now in charge of Reebok’s expansion in the basketball space, Vaccaro offered to lavish Team Breakdown with an unlimited supply of the brand’s apparel and sneakers.

“Mr Vaccaro, we mean no disrespect,” Brionne told him. “But you can hold on to your free gear. By the end of July, after the Big Time Tournament in Vegas, you’ll have a better understanding of who we really are.”

Proving It in Vegas

Sure enough, at the Reebok Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas, Team Breakdown dominated through the field, defeating teams that featured future NBA players like OJ Mayo and Monta Ellis.

In the championship game against Indianapolis’ Spiece Indy Heat, their young diminutive backcourt of Eddie Rios, a rising sophomore who’d later play at the University of Miami, and 12-year-old Kenny Boynton, who’d go on to score over 2,000 points at the University of Florida, held their own against one of the greatest AAU squads in modern memory.

That Indy team featured future NBA players Mike Conley, Eric Gordon, Daequan Cook, Josh McRoberts and the No. 1 ranked player in the country, Greg Oden.

“Stealing the show for Breakdown was Miami sophomore Edwin Rios, who had 24 points including five 3-pointers, and led Breakdown’s brief comeback attempt late in the second half,” wrote the Las Vegas Sun’s Nick Christensen. “But for [Coach Kenny] Gillion and Rios’ team, there was nothing that could be done to stop Indy’s dominant inside man, 7-foot center Greg Oden, who was voted the tournament’s outstanding player.”

“We went into halftime down by one point,” said Kenny. “But Greg Oden was just too much. After the game, we went to Sonny and said, ‘Now let’s talk about a deal.’”

A National Brand Emerges

By the next summer, Team Breakdown had a deal with Reebok that rivaled any AAU club in the country. They had a healthy stipend to spend however they wished. Their transportation, airfare, hotels and traveling expenses were all taken care of. And when they hit the court, the players rocked the latest Iverson’s while the coaches sported Jay-Z’s signature shoe, the S. Carter’s .

Team Breakdown went on to win back-to-back 17U AAU national championships in 2007 and 2008 with an electric backcourt featuring Boynton, who was then in high school, and the top-rated point guard in the country, Brandon Knight.

With their success in the AAU space, major D-I college coaches now had the Gillion brothers on speed dial, relying on them to stock their rosters with South Florida’s top prospects, some of whom had spent their formative years in the Caribbean.

Expanding to the Caribbean

When Brionne saw his colleague Art “Ant” Alvarez, who ran the elite Miami Tropics AAU program, bring in five exceptional young players from the Dominican Republic one year, he was intrigued.

“All of those players I saw were really good,” said Brionne. “And when I talked to Ant about them, he told me, ‘Man, there’s players like that all over the Dominican Republic.”

So when Sergio Ruoco – the then-head coach at Florida International University who’s known as a Godfather of sorts in the Latino hoops community – invited Brionne to take a trip with him to the Dominican Republic to scout some players, the oldest Gilllion brother jumped at the opportunity.

A New Chapter Begins

That short recruiting trip turned into much, much more.

Brionne reached out to a former Team Breakdown coach from their early days, Melvin Lopez, who was now the head of the Dominican national team.

“I went and stayed at Melvin’s house for six months and learned how to speak Spanish,” said Brionne. “He took me all over the island, to every nook and cranny. I had some money saved up and figured I could afford to take a year or two off and live in the Dominican Republic. I started bringing over players and sending them to my brothers.”

The Gillion brothers – (from left) Darrance, Zach, Gerald and Kenny – standing at mid-court of Florida States Donald L. Tucker Center. The four founded and operate Gillion Academy and its new national basketball program. | Kenny Gillion

But his entrepreneurial drive wouldn’t enable him to sit still and be a basketball scout for a year or two.

He quickly saw investment opportunities that would greatly enhance his personal portfolio over the next few years, and his stay in the Dominican Republic lasted much longer than he or his brothers initially anticipated.

…To be continued