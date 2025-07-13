Stetson Hires Former Virginia Tech Assistant and Landon Star Christian Webster
Christian Webster, a Washington, D.C. native and former Landon School standout, has joined the coaching staff at Stetson University.
Webster Joins Stetson After Successful Run at Virginia Tech
Webster spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech where he helped guide the Hokies to five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances that was highlighted by a run to the Sweet 16 in 2019.
Stetson Head Coach Donnie Jones Praises Webster’s Impact and Pedigree
“We’re thrilled to welcome Christian Webster to our Stetson Men’s Basketball family,” said Head Coach Donnie Jones. “Christian brings a championship pedigree from his time at Virginia Tech, where he helped lead the program to ACC titles and played a key role in developing NBA talent. I had the privilege of working with Christian early in his coaching journey at UCF, and its been amazing to see his growth. He’s a proven winner, a tireless worker, and a man of high character. I’m excited for the impact he’ll have on our players and our culture.”
Webster said he was grateful to Stetson Head Coach Donnie Jones for giving him an opportunity to coach at Stetson and was “very excited for this new chapter.” He also thanked the current and former Virginia Tech head coaches.
Webster Reflects on Time at Virginia Tech and Coaching Mentors
“I also want to thank Mike Young and Buzz Williams for giving me an opportunity to grow as a coach in the ACC,” said Webster. “There’s so many amazing memories – the first ever ACC Championship in school history and the 2019 Sweet 16 Team for sure! I also built so many life-long relationships with incredible friends over the past 9 years. Blacksburg, VA will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Rising Quickly: Coaching Stops at UCF and Harvard
Before joining Virginia Tech, Webster spent the 2015-16 season at UCF where he served as an assistant coach at just 25 years old. He began his coaching career at Harvard where he spent two seasons helping guide the Crimson to a 49-13 record and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
Webster, who earned a psychology degree at Harvard, joined the Crimson coaching staff after a standout playing career with the Ivy League program. A four-year starter, Webster graduated in 2013 as the winningest player in program history with 90 victories, including three consecutive Ivy League titles and a pair of NCAA Tournament berths. He ranks fifth all-time in 3-pointers made with 176 and ranks second in school history in games played (117).
From Landon Legend to Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland
Webster enjoyed a stellar high school career at Landon in Bethesda, Maryland where he was a three-time All-Interstate Athletic Conference first team selection. A four-year starter at shooting guard, Webster guided the Bears to their first IAC basketball championship in more than four decades during his senior campaign. He was also named the 2009 Gatorade Maryland State Player of the Year.