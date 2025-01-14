Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/14/2025)
There’s no major changes in this week’s Virginia high school boys basketball Top 25 poll. John Marshall is again No. 1, followed by Oak Hill Academy, Paul VI Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and Highland School.
The second 5 remains intact as well with Woodside, Bishop Ireton, Blue Ridge School, South Lakes and St. Stephen's & St. Agnes. Churchland is the lone newcomer to the rankings at No. 25.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices will play Gwynn Park (Md.) at the St. James/Martin Luther King Classic in Virginia Saturday.
2. OAK HILL ACADEMY (13-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Warriors will play Montverde Academy (Fla.) Friday and Brewster Academy (N.H.) Sunday at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (10-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers, who defeated St. Frances Academy (Md.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge at DeMatha Catholic (Md.), will play St. John’s College (D.C.), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and St. John’s Bosco (Calif.) this week.
4. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (12-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights will play Bishop McNamara (Md.), Gonzaga College (D.C.) and Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) after games last week against Gonzaga College (D.C.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) were postponed.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (18-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Hawks defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), 68-63, and lost to St. John’s College (D.C.), 69-57, at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
6. WOODSIDE (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines, who defeated Kecoughtan, 83-55, will play Warwick, Gloucester and Hampton this week.
7. BISHOP IRETON (10-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals, who lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 74-58, will play Bethel Academy (Va. and Gonzaga College (D.C.) this week.
8. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (16-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Barons, whose games last week against Carlisle and Miller School of Albemarle were postponed, will play at the Big Shots Invitational this weekend after games against North Cross School (Tuesday) and Covenant School (Thursday).
9. SOUTH LAKES (9-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Seahawks lost to Largo (Md.), 65-64, at the Capitol Hoops Challenge after a 88-44 win over Chantilly.
10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (12-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints, who defeated Maret School (D.C.), 84-43, in the Interstate Athletic Conference/Mid-Atlantic Conference (IAC/MAC)Challenge at Georgetown Prep (Md.), will play Landon School (Md.), St. Albans School (D.C.) and Xaverian (N.Y.) this week.
11. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (9-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints, who defeated Fork Union Military Academy (82-47), will play No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield, No. 22 Trinity Episcopal and Carmel School this week.
12. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (7-6)
Previous rank: 13
The Saints, who defeated Collegiate School (78-59), will play No. 11 St. Christopher School, No. 22 Trinity Episcopal School, and Evergreen Christian School this week.
13. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (9-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Cavaliers, who defeated Lake Braddock (74-48) will play West Springfield, Fairfax and Forest Park this week.
14. YORKTOWN (10-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Patriots, who defeated Langley (65-60), will play Wakefield, Herndon and McLean this week.
15. GREEN RUN (9-1)
Previous ranked: 16
The Stallions, who defeated Hampton (55-46) and No. 20 Landstown (59-57) before their game Saturday against No. 17 King’s Fork (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic at Atlantic Shores Christian) was postponed, will play First Colonial, Ocean Lakes and No. 18 Oscar Smith (Virginia Prep Classic) this week.
16. KING’S FORK (6-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Bulldogs, whose match against then-No. 16 Green Run at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic Saturday was postponed after defeating Deep Creek Friday, will play Lakeland and Northeastern (N.C.) this week.
17. OSCAR SMITH (10-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Tigers, whose game Saturday against Lake Taylor at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic was postponed, will play Indian River and at No. 16 Green Run (Virginia Preps Classic) this week.
18. RIVERSIDE (10-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Ram, who defeated John Champe (92-47) and Heritage (70-61), will play Briar Woods and Potomac Falls this week.
19. LANDSTOWN (8-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Eagles, who lost to No. 16 Green Run (59-57), will play Ocean Lakes, Floyd E. Kellam and Cardozo (D.C.) this week.
20. EPISCOPAL (7-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Titans, who defeated Mercersburg Academy (Pa.) and Potomac School, 63-55 (IAC/MAC Challenge) will play Bullis School (Md.), Landon School (Md.) and Flint Hill School.
21. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (8-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints, whose game Friday against Benedictine College Prep was postponed, will play Woodberry Forest School, No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield School and No. 11 St. Christopher School this week.
22. FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (7-6)
Previous rank: 23
The Cardinals, whose Jan. 9 match with Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) was postponed, will play Takoma Academy (Md.), No. 5 Highland School, Virginia Academy and St. Michael the Archangel this week.
23. MERIDAN (8-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Mustangs, who defeated Brentville (109-25), will play Millbrook, Trinity Christian and Skyline this week.
24. NEW KENT (10-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Trojans, who defeated Smithfield, 85-79, will play Warhill and Poquson this week.
25. CHURCHLAND (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Truckers will play Lake Taylor and Norview and Northampton this week after their match Saturday against Hampton at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic was postponed.