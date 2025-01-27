High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/27/2025)

The first 20 teams stay in place; Lloyd Bird claims a spot in the Top 25

Derek Toney

In a week of little change in the Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings, Lloyd C. Bird Skyhawks claimed a spot in the rankings at No. 25.
There’s no change in the Top 10 in this week’s Virginia high school boys basketball rankings.

John Marshall is No. 1 followed by Paul VI Catholic, Oak Hill Academy, Highland School and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell. Woodside, Bishop Ireton, Blue Ridge Academy, South Lakes and Saint Stephen’s & St. Agnes complete the Top 10. 

Lloyd C. Bird joins the poll at No. 25.

1. JOHN MARSHALL (14-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Justices defeated Freeman, 87-48, and No. 11 St. Christopher’s, 86-62.

2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (16-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Panthers defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 61-48, and Bishop Ireton, 68-49, in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) play.

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY (16-4)

Previous rank: 3

The Warriors went 3-0, capped with a 69-62 win over No. 8 Blue Ridge Academy.

4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (22-5)

Previous rank: 4

The Hawks defeated Evergreen Christian School, 83-55, and Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio), 86-54.

5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (16-5)

Previous rank: 5

The Knights defeated Quincy (Ill.), 53-46, and Booker T. Washington (Okla.), 90-85 at the Quincy Shootout in Illinois after a 79-44 non-league win against Fairfax Christian School.

6. WOODSIDE (13-0) 

Previous rank: 6

The Wolverines ran their winning streak to 23, dating back to last season, with 78-64 win over No. 15 Green Run.

7. BISHOP IRETON (11-7)

Previous rank: 7

The Cardinals lost WCAC matches to St. John’s College (D.C.), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), and No. 2 Paul VI Catholic.

8. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (21-2) 

Previous rank: 8

The Barons lost to Huntingtown Expression Prep (77-71) and No. 3 Oak Hill Academy after wins over Carlisle, 75-18, and St. Michael the Archangel, 82-65.

9. SOUTH LAKES (13-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Seahawks defeated Westfield, 46-41.

10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (16-3) 

Previous rank: 10

The Saints defeated then-No. 20 Episcopal, 78-64, after a 59-53 loss to Maryland No. 3 Bullis School.

11. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (14-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Saints lost to No. 1 John Marshall, 86-62, after victories over Woodberry Forest School (75-47) and Collegiate (61-54).

12. ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD (12-7)

Previous rank: 12

The Saints went 3-0, defeating Fork Union Military Academy (82-45), Woodberry Forest School (81-54) and Caldwell Academy (N.C.), 75-74.

13. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (14-2) 

Previous rank: 13

The Cavaliers defeated James W. Robinson, 54-46, and South County, 68-42.

14. YORKTOWN (15-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Patriots defeated Washington-Liberty, 51-37, and Herndon, 72-58.

15. GREEN RUN (13-2)

Previous ranked: 15

The Stallions defeated Floyd E. Kellam, 52-38, after a 78-64 loss to No. 6 Woodside.

16. KING’S FORK (9-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Bulldogs defeated Atlantic Shores Christian School, 64-32.

17. OSCAR SMITH (12-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Tigers play Western Branch and Nansemond River this week.

18. RIVERSIDE (16-1)

Previous rank: 18

The Ram ran their winning streak to nine with victories over Lightridge, 87-58, and Independence, 80-66.

19. LANDSTOWN (12-2)

Previous rank: 19

The Eagles defeated Tallwood, 58-38.

20. EPISCOPAL (10-5)

Previous rank: 20

The Titans lost to No. 10 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes after a 62-57 victory over Georgetown Prep (Md.).

21. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (12-4)

Previous rank: 22

The Saints went 3-0, defeating Collegiate (66-51), Fork Union Military Academy (75-25) and Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.), 78-57.

22. MERIDIAN (13-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Mustangs defeated Kettle Run, 85-35, and Fauquier, 62-39.

23. NEW KENT (13-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Trojans defeated Poquoson, 94-39.

24. NORTHSIDE (14-1)

Previous rank: 25

The Vikings ran their winning streak to five with victories over William Byrd (80-56) and Lord Botetourt (81-55).

25. LLOYD C. BIRD (10-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Skyhawks defeated Cosby, 58-42, and Midlothian, 73-56, for their fifth straight victory.

