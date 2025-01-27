Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/27/2025)
There’s no change in the Top 10 in this week’s Virginia high school boys basketball rankings.
John Marshall is No. 1 followed by Paul VI Catholic, Oak Hill Academy, Highland School and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell. Woodside, Bishop Ireton, Blue Ridge Academy, South Lakes and Saint Stephen’s & St. Agnes complete the Top 10.
Lloyd C. Bird joins the poll at No. 25.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (14-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices defeated Freeman, 87-48, and No. 11 St. Christopher’s, 86-62.
2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (16-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 61-48, and Bishop Ireton, 68-49, in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) play.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY (16-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Warriors went 3-0, capped with a 69-62 win over No. 8 Blue Ridge Academy.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (22-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks defeated Evergreen Christian School, 83-55, and Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio), 86-54.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (16-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights defeated Quincy (Ill.), 53-46, and Booker T. Washington (Okla.), 90-85 at the Quincy Shootout in Illinois after a 79-44 non-league win against Fairfax Christian School.
6. WOODSIDE (13-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines ran their winning streak to 23, dating back to last season, with 78-64 win over No. 15 Green Run.
7. BISHOP IRETON (11-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals lost WCAC matches to St. John’s College (D.C.), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), and No. 2 Paul VI Catholic.
8. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (21-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Barons lost to Huntingtown Expression Prep (77-71) and No. 3 Oak Hill Academy after wins over Carlisle, 75-18, and St. Michael the Archangel, 82-65.
9. SOUTH LAKES (13-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Seahawks defeated Westfield, 46-41.
10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (16-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints defeated then-No. 20 Episcopal, 78-64, after a 59-53 loss to Maryland No. 3 Bullis School.
11. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (14-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints lost to No. 1 John Marshall, 86-62, after victories over Woodberry Forest School (75-47) and Collegiate (61-54).
12. ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD (12-7)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints went 3-0, defeating Fork Union Military Academy (82-45), Woodberry Forest School (81-54) and Caldwell Academy (N.C.), 75-74.
13. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (14-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Cavaliers defeated James W. Robinson, 54-46, and South County, 68-42.
14. YORKTOWN (15-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Patriots defeated Washington-Liberty, 51-37, and Herndon, 72-58.
15. GREEN RUN (13-2)
Previous ranked: 15
The Stallions defeated Floyd E. Kellam, 52-38, after a 78-64 loss to No. 6 Woodside.
16. KING’S FORK (9-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Bulldogs defeated Atlantic Shores Christian School, 64-32.
17. OSCAR SMITH (12-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Tigers play Western Branch and Nansemond River this week.
18. RIVERSIDE (16-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Ram ran their winning streak to nine with victories over Lightridge, 87-58, and Independence, 80-66.
19. LANDSTOWN (12-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Eagles defeated Tallwood, 58-38.
20. EPISCOPAL (10-5)
Previous rank: 20
The Titans lost to No. 10 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes after a 62-57 victory over Georgetown Prep (Md.).
21. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (12-4)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints went 3-0, defeating Collegiate (66-51), Fork Union Military Academy (75-25) and Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.), 78-57.
22. MERIDIAN (13-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Mustangs defeated Kettle Run, 85-35, and Fauquier, 62-39.
23. NEW KENT (13-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Trojans defeated Poquoson, 94-39.
24. NORTHSIDE (14-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Vikings ran their winning streak to five with victories over William Byrd (80-56) and Lord Botetourt (81-55).
25. LLOYD C. BIRD (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Skyhawks defeated Cosby, 58-42, and Midlothian, 73-56, for their fifth straight victory.