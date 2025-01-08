Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/8/2025)
There are three new teams in the latest Virginia high school boys basketball poll as weather has affected the early portion of this week’s schedule.
Games Monday and Tuesday were postponed as Winter Storm Blaire brought several inches of snow and icy conditions to the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday and Monday. Some weekend games were postponed or cancelled behind another system Friday.
Undefeated Oscar Smith (10-0) and Meridan (7-0) debut at Nos. 18 and 24, respectively. Landstown (8-1) enters at No. 20.
Nationally-ranked John Marshall remains No. 1, followed by Oak Hill Academy, Paul VI Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O'Connell and Highland School.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices, who defeated No. 13 St. Anne’s-Belfield, are scheduled to play Potomac Saturday.
2. OAK HILL ACADEMY (13-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Warriors next play Montverde Academy (Fla.) on Jan. 17.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (9-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers, who defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), and St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) are scheduled to play St. John’s College (D.C.) Thursday after their match Tuesday against Bishop McNamara was postponed.
4. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (12-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights, who’ve won six straight, are scheduled to play nationally-ranked Gonzaga College (D.C.) Friday after their match Tuesday against Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) was postponed.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (17-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks are scheduled to play Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.) Thursday and St. John’s College (D.C.) Saturday (Capitol Hoops Challenge in Maryland)
6. WOODSIDE (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines, who defeated Friendship Technology Prep (D.C.), are scheduled to play Kecoughtan Thursday after their match Tuesday against Warwick was postponed.
7. BISHOP IRETON (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals, who defeated Clinton Grace Christian (Md.), are scheduled to play St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) Friday after their game Tuesday against St. John’s College (D.C.) was postponed.
8. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (16-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Barons, whose game Monday against Carlisle was postponed, are scheduled to play Miller School of Albemarle Wednesday.
9. SOUTH LAKES (8-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Seahawks are scheduled to play Chantilly Friday and Largo (Md.) Saturday (Capital Hoops Challenge at DeMatha Catholic).
10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (11-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints, who defeated Catholic-Virginia Beach (78-54), are scheduled to play Maret School (D.C.) Saturday after their match Tuesday against Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) was postponed.
11. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints are scheduled to play St. John Paul the Great Catholic Wednesday and Fork Union Military Academy Friday.
12. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (6-6)
Previous rank: 13
The Saints, who lost to No. 1 John Marshall (95-77), are scheduled to play Collegiate Friday after their match Tuesday against No. 22 Trinity Episcopal was postponed.
13. FLOYD E. KELLAM (9-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Knights are scheduled to play Princess Anne Friday after their game Tuesday against Salem-Virginia Beach was postponed.
14. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (8-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Cavaliers, who defeated Alexandria City (82-39), are scheduled to play West Potomac Wednesday and Lake Braddock Friday.
15. YORKTOWN (9-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Patriots are scheduled to play Herndon Wednesday and Langley Friday.
16. GREEN RUN (7-1)
Previous ranked: 17
The Stallions are scheduled to play Bayside Friday after their game Tuesday against No. 20 Landstown was postponed.
17. KING’S FORK (5-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Deep Creek Tuesday and Deep Creek Friday.
18. OSCAR SMITH (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers, who are scheduled to play Lake Taylor Saturday, are averaging nearly 80 points a game.
19. RIVERSIDE (10-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Ram are scheduled to play John Champe Wednesday and Heritage Friday.
20. LANDSTOWN (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Eagles are scheduled to play George Washington Saturday after their game Tuesday against No. 16 Green Run.
21. EPISCOPAL (5-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Titans, who defeated St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), are scheduled to play Mercersburg Academy (Pa.) Thursday.
22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (8-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints are scheduled to play Benedictine College Prep Friday after their match Tuesday against No. 13 St. Anne’s-Belfield was postponed.
23. FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (7-6)
Previous rank: 23
The Cardinals, who lost to St. Neumann-Goretti (Pa.), are scheduled to play Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) Thursday after their match Tuesday against Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) was postponed.
24. MERIDAN (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Mustangs are scheduled to play Brentville Friday after their game Tuesday against Manassas Park was postponed.
25. NEW KENT (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Trojans are scheduled to play Smithfield Friday.