Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/18/2024)
A pair of unbeaten squads highlight three newcomers in this week’s Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.
Riverside (No. 20) and George Washington (25), both 6-0, debut along with Episcopal at No. 21.
The top 5 remains intact with Paul VI Catholic at No. 1 followed by John Marshall, Oak Hill Academy, Highland Academy and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell. Paul VI and Oak Hill could cross paths at the Iolani Classic in Hawaii this weekend.
1. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (5-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Panthers opened play at Iolani Classic in Hawaii with a win over University Lab School (Hawaii).
2. JOHN MARSHALL (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Justices drop 100 points in wins against The Carmel School and Westfield.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY (12-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Warriors rebound from loss to IMG Academy (Fla.) with a win over Punahoo (Hawaii) in the first round of the Iolani Classic.
4. HIGHLAND ACADEMY (13-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks have won their last three decisions.
5.BISHOP DENIS J. O'CONNELL (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights hold off District of Columbia’s No. 1 Sidwell Friends School (46-45) before falling to Wasatch Academy (Utah) in the first round of Hoops in Paradise tournament in The Bahamas.
6. WOODSIDE (5-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines scored a season-best 97 points in a rout of Heritage.
7. BISHOP IRETON (5-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Cardinals have won five straight since a season-opening loss to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Md.).
8. HAYFIELD (3-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Hawks dropped their first decision of the season against then-No. 9 Bishop Ireton.
9. SOUTH LAKES (5-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Seahawks will host defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA A) champ Mount St. Joseph in the finale of Champions Classic Saturday.
10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints posted back-to-back 30-point victories.
11. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (10-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Barons’ last three victories are by a total of 12 points.
12. ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD (4-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Miller School.
13. HAMPTON (4-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Crabbers have won three straight.
14. LLOYD C. BIRD (3-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Skyhawks topped Gar-Field, 54-43.
15. KING'S FORK (3-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Bulldogs are averaging 81 points.
16. YORKTOWN (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Patriots have won four straight.
17. VARINA (1-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Blue Devils opened the season with a rout of then-No. 16 Patriot.
18. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (3-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Cavaliers rebound from loss to then-No. 7 Hayfield with victory against Theodore Roosevelt (D.C.).
19. NORTHSIDE (6-0)
Previous rank: 22
The defending Class 3 champ Vikings are averaging 88 points through first four games.
20. RIVERSIDE (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Ram defeated then-No. 16 Patriot, 66-56.
21. EPISCOPAL (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Titans’ only setback came against No. 10 St. Agnes & St. Stephens.
22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (6-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Saints are averaging 76 points during a five-game winning streak.
23. FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (4-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Cardinals held off Riverdale Baptist School (Md.).
24. EVERGREEN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (11-3)
Previous rank: 25
The Eagles rebound from loss to Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.) with rout of Fairfax Home School.
25. GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Eagles scored a season-best 86 points in win over Bassett.