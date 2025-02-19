Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/18/2025)
Highland School has made a move in the Top 5 in the latest Virginia high school boys basketball Top 25.
The Hawks (34-6 overall) are No. 3 this week after winning the Metro Private School Conference championship. John Marshall and Paul VI Catholic remain Nos. 1 and 2.
Oak Hill Academy and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell complete the Top 5. Westfield debuts this week at No. 24.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (17-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices did not play last week.
2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (23-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers went 3-0, defeating Bishop McNamara twice (52-40 and 72-61) and St. John’s College (48-29).
3. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (34-6)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks defeated Clinton Grace Christian School (Md.), 62-50, for the Metro Private School Conference championship after defeating Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.) in the semifinals (72-46) and Evergreen Christian (85-58) in the quarterfinals.
4. OAK HILL ACADEMY (19-8)
Previous rank: 3
The Warriors lost to Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran, 76-41, and CIA-Bella Vista, 71-57.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (20-8)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights went 2-1, defeating Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and a 72-36 loss to District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College..
6. WOODSIDE (20-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines defeated Kecoughtan (81-45) and Warwick (83-47).
7. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (21-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Saints lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.), 61-50, after a 68-56 win over Episcopal;
8. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (18-7)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints defeated then-No. 9 St. Christopher’s School, 70-62, and Woodberry Forest School, 81-53.
9. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (21-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Saints defeated Collegiate, 70-60, after a 70-62 loss to St. Anne’s-Belfield.
10. SOUTH LAKES (17-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Seahawks lost to Westfield, 67-60.
11. BISHOP IRETON (14-12)
Previous rank: 12
The Cardinals defeated St. Mary’s Ryken in back-to-back games (70-50 and 73-61) after a 59-51 loss to District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College (D.C.).
12. GREEN RUN (18-2)
Previous ranked: 14
The Stallions did not play last week.
13. KING’S FORK (19-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Bulldogs went 3-0, defeating Hickory (77-44), Nansemond River (73-58) and Norcom (82-64).
14. OSCAR SMITH (20-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Tigers defeated Indian River, 77-58, and Deep Creek, 84-52.
15. RIVERSIDE (22-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Ram defeated Independence, 80-59, and Stone Bridge, 80-66.
16. LANDSTOWN (18-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Eagles defeated First Colonial, 83-48.
17. MERIDIAN (22-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Mustangs defeated Warren County twice, 85-39 and 108-35.
18. NEW KENT (22-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Trojans lost to Smithfield, 65-64, after a 97-60 win over Mechanicsville.
19. NORTHSIDE (20-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Vikings defeated Franklin County, 89-26.
20. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (24-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Barons defeated The Covenant (92-40) and Fishburne Military after a 69-54 loss to Miller School of Albemarle.
21. ATLEE (19-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Raiders defeated Deep Run, 67-48, and Mechanicsville, 79-44,
22. ALBEMARLE (20-3)
Previous rank: 25
The Patriots defeated Goochland, 89-45.
23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (16-7)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints defeated Woodberry Forest School, 85-53, and Fork union Military Academy, 79-38.
24. WESTFIELD (17-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bulldogs defeated Chantilly, 72-46, and then-No. 7 South Lakes.
25. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (18-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Cavaliers lost teo West Potomac, 57-35, and South County, 51-49.