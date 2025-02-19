High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/18/2025)

Highland School climbs inside the Top 5; Westfield earns a spot in the state rankings at No. 24

Derek Toney

The Westfield Bulldogs are the newest team in the Virginia Top 25 boys basketball rankings, landing at No. 24.
Highland School has made a move in the Top 5 in the latest Virginia high school boys basketball Top 25. 

The Hawks (34-6 overall) are No. 3 this week after winning the Metro Private School Conference championship. John Marshall and Paul VI Catholic remain Nos. 1 and 2. 

Oak Hill Academy and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell complete the Top 5. Westfield debuts this week at No. 24.

1. JOHN MARSHALL (17-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Justices did not play last week.

2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (23-5)

Previous rank: 2

The Panthers went 3-0, defeating Bishop McNamara twice (52-40 and 72-61) and St. John’s College (48-29).

3. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (34-6)

Previous rank: 4

The Hawks defeated Clinton Grace Christian School (Md.), 62-50, for the Metro Private School Conference championship after defeating Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.) in the semifinals (72-46) and Evergreen Christian (85-58) in the quarterfinals.

4. OAK HILL ACADEMY (19-8)

Previous rank: 3

The Warriors lost to Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran, 76-41, and CIA-Bella Vista, 71-57. 

5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (20-8)

Previous rank: 5

The Knights went 2-1, defeating Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and a 72-36 loss to District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College..

6. WOODSIDE (20-1) 

Previous rank: 6

The Wolverines defeated Kecoughtan (81-45) and Warwick (83-47).

7. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (21-6) 

Previous rank: 8

The Saints lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.), 61-50, after a 68-56 win over Episcopal;

8. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (18-7) 

Previous rank: 10

The Saints defeated then-No. 9 St. Christopher’s School, 70-62, and Woodberry Forest School, 81-53.

9. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (21-3)

Previous rank:  9

The Saints defeated Collegiate, 70-60, after a 70-62 loss to St. Anne’s-Belfield.

10. SOUTH LAKES (17-3)

Previous rank: 7

The Seahawks lost to Westfield, 67-60.

11. BISHOP IRETON (14-12)

Previous rank: 12

The Cardinals defeated St. Mary’s Ryken in back-to-back games (70-50 and 73-61) after a 59-51 loss to District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College (D.C.).

12. GREEN RUN (18-2)

Previous ranked: 14

The Stallions did not play last week.

13. KING’S FORK (19-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Bulldogs went 3-0, defeating Hickory (77-44), Nansemond River (73-58) and Norcom (82-64).

14. OSCAR SMITH (20-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Tigers defeated Indian River, 77-58, and Deep Creek, 84-52.

15. RIVERSIDE (22-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Ram defeated Independence, 80-59, and Stone Bridge, 80-66.

16. LANDSTOWN (18-2)

Previous rank: 18

The Eagles defeated First Colonial, 83-48.

17. MERIDIAN (22-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Mustangs defeated Warren County twice, 85-39 and 108-35.

18. NEW KENT (22-1)

Previous rank: 20

The Trojans lost to Smithfield, 65-64, after a 97-60 win over Mechanicsville. 

19. NORTHSIDE (20-1)

Previous rank: 21

The Vikings defeated Franklin County, 89-26.

20. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (24-3) 

Previous rank: 11

The Barons defeated The Covenant (92-40) and Fishburne Military after a 69-54 loss to Miller School of Albemarle.

21. ATLEE (19-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Raiders defeated Deep Run, 67-48, and Mechanicsville, 79-44,

22. ALBEMARLE (20-3)

Previous rank: 25

The Patriots defeated Goochland, 89-45.

23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (16-7)

Previous rank: 22

The Saints defeated Woodberry Forest School, 85-53, and Fork union Military Academy, 79-38. 

24. WESTFIELD (17-6)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Bulldogs defeated Chantilly, 72-46, and then-No. 7 South Lakes.

25. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (18-4) 

Previous rank: 13

The Cavaliers lost teo West Potomac, 57-35, and South County, 51-49.

