Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 5, 2026
Four new teams join the first High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll of the new year.
Western Albemarle (No. 11), Oscar Smith (No. 16) and Patriot (No. 19), enter along with Norview (20th). Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 followed byBishop Denis J. O’Connell and Oak Hill Academy.
Highland School and Petersburg round out the Top 5. The second 5 features
The Gillion Academy, Albemarle, L andstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 11-1
The Panthers defeated District of Columbia’s No. 1 Saint John’s College, 61-49.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 12-2
The Knights lost to The Webb School (Tenn.) in the finals of The Classic Tournament in Tennessee.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-4
The Warriors placed third at the Arby’s Classic.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-1
The Hawks placed third in the Sharpe bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
5. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-4
The Crimson Wave defeated Prince George, 78-32.
6. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-5
The Lions lost to Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Fla.) after beating SoCal Academy (Calif.).
7. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-2
The Eagles play at No. 22 Green Run Tuesday.
8. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 8-2
The Cardinals play at District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College Tuesday.
9. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-1
The Bulldogs went 3-0 at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Florida.
10. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 15-0
Fairfax defeated West Philadelphia (Pa.) after beating King’s Fork in the final at the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches tourney in Florida.
11. WESTERN ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-1
12. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-1
The Patriots lost to Western Albemarle in the Dick’s House of Sport Holiday Tournament championship game.
13. JOHN HANDLEY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-2
The Judges defeated Millbrook, 63-55.
14. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 13-2
The Barons lost to Davidson Day (N.C.) after a win over Green Level (N.C.).
15. DENBIGH
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 7-0’
The Patriots return to action against then-No. 12 Woodside Tuesday.
16. LAKE TAYLOR
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 9-0
The Titans defeated Kellam, 62-46.
17. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-0
The Tigers defeated then-No. 18 Catholic-Virginia Beach at the Virginia Hoopfest.
18. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 7-2
The Maroon return to action against Smith Jewish Day School Wednesday.
19. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 10-2
The Crusaders lost to Oscar Smith, 68-67.
20. PATRIOT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-0
The Pioneers are averaging 89 points in their last four games.
21. NORVIEW
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
The Tigers defeated then-No. 18 Catholic-Virginia Beach at the Virginia Hoopfest.
22. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 6-3
The Warriors defeated Granby, 61-53.
23. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-1
The Stallions return to action against No. 8 Landstown Jan. 6
24. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-2
The Saints return to action Wednesday at Steward School.
25 (tied). BROAD RUN
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 8-0
The Spartans play at Potomac Falls Tuesday.
25 (tied). LLOYD C. BIRD
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 4-0
The Skyhawks play at Monacan Wednesday.