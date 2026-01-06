High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 5, 2026

Western Albemarle, Oscar Smith, Patriot and Norview earn debut spots in Top 25

Derek Toney

Western Albemarle joined the Virginia Top 25 rankings, debuting at No. 11.
Four new teams join the first High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll of the new year.

Western Albemarle (No. 11), Oscar Smith (No. 16) and Patriot (No. 19), enter along with Norview (20th). Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 followed byBishop Denis J. O’Connell and Oak Hill Academy. 

Highland School and Petersburg round out the Top 5. The second 5 features 

The Gillion Academy, Albemarle, L andstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 11-1

The Panthers defeated District of Columbia’s No. 1 Saint John’s College, 61-49.

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 12-2

The Knights lost to The Webb School (Tenn.) in the finals of The Classic Tournament in Tennessee.

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-4

The Warriors placed third at the Arby’s Classic.

4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-1

The Hawks placed third in the Sharpe bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina. 

5. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-4

The Crimson Wave defeated Prince George, 78-32.

6. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-5 

The Lions lost to Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Fla.) after beating SoCal Academy (Calif.).

7. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 9-2

The Eagles play at No. 22 Green Run Tuesday.

8. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-2

The Cardinals play at District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College Tuesday.

9. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-1

The Bulldogs went 3-0 at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Florida.

10. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 15-0

Fairfax defeated West Philadelphia (Pa.) after beating King’s Fork in the final at the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches tourney in Florida.

11. WESTERN ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 9-1

The Patriots lost to Western Albemarle in the Dick’s House of Sport Holiday Tournament championship game. 

12. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-1

The Patriots lost to Western Albemarle in the Dick’s House of Sport Holiday Tournament championship game. 

13. JOHN HANDLEY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-2

The Judges defeated Millbrook, 63-55.

14. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 13-2

The Barons lost to Davidson Day (N.C.) after a win over Green Level (N.C.).

15. DENBIGH 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-0’

The Patriots return to action against then-No. 12 Woodside Tuesday.

16. LAKE TAYLOR

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 9-0

The Titans defeated Kellam, 62-46.

17. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-0

The Tigers defeated then-No. 18 Catholic-Virginia Beach at the Virginia Hoopfest.

18. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 7-2

The Maroon return to action against Smith Jewish Day School Wednesday.

19. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 10-2

The Crusaders lost to Oscar Smith, 68-67.

20. PATRIOT

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-0

The Pioneers are averaging 89 points in their last four games.

21. NORVIEW

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

The Tigers defeated then-No. 18 Catholic-Virginia Beach at the Virginia Hoopfest.

22. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 6-3

The Warriors defeated Granby, 61-53.

23. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-1

The Stallions return to action against No. 8 Landstown Jan. 6

24. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-2

The Saints return to action Wednesday at Steward School.

25 (tied). BROAD RUN

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 8-0

The Spartans play at Potomac Falls Tuesday.

25 (tied). LLOYD C. BIRD

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 4-0

The Skyhawks play at Monacan Wednesday.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

