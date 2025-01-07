Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/7/2024)
Princess Anne is again No. 1 in the latest Virginia high school girls basketball poll as weather has affected the early portion of this week’s schedule.
Games Monday and Tuesday were postponed as Winter Storm Blaire brought several inches of snow and icy conditions to the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday and Monday. Some weekend games were postponed or cancelled behind another system Friday.
The Cavaliers are followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic and Floyd E. Kellam, which plays Princess Anne Friday in a battle of unbeatens. Manchester, which lost to Bishop Ireton, completes the Top 5.
Glen Allen, which knocked off then-No. 13 Steward School, debuts in this week’s Top 25 at No. 15.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers are scheduled to play No. 4 Floyd E. Kellam after their game Tuesday against Tallwood was postponed.
2. BISHOP IRETON (11-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals, who went 3-0 last week including decisive victories over then-No. 4 Manchester and Bishop Denis J. O'Connell, are scheduled to play Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) Thursday after their game Tuesday against Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) was postponed.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (9-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers, who dropped decisions to St. John's College (D.C.) and Archbishop Wood (Pa.), are scheduled to play Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara Wednesday.
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights, who defeated then-No. 5 Thomas Dale, 56-45, are scheduled to play No. 1 Princess Anne Friday after their match Tuesday against Salem-Virginia Beach was postponed.
5. MANCHESTER (5-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Lancers, who lost to No. 2 Bishop Ireton Saturday at the Highland Springs Showcase, are scheduled to play Clover Hill Thursday.
6. THOMAS DALE (4-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights, who lost to then-No. 7 Floyd E. Kellam, are scheduled to play Catholic-Virginia Beach Wednesday.
7. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (7-5)
Previous rank: 6
The Patriots are scheduled to play Flint Hill School Thursday.
8. OSBOURN PARK (7-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play Patriot Friday after their game Monday against Osbourn was postponed.
9. HAMPTON (7-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Crabbers, who have won five straight, are scheduled to play Warwick Thursday after teor game Tuesday against No. 21 Menchville was postponed.
10. CENTREVILLE (8-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats, who defeated Woodgrove (53-42), are scheduled to play James Madison Friday.
11. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints, who defeated George Marshall, are scheduled to play Highland Springs Friday after their match against Saint Gertrude was postponed.
12. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (9-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Ambassadors, who defeated Deep Creek (52-46), are scheduled to play The Covenant School Saturday.
13. OAKTON (12-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Cougars, who defeated Lake Braddock, 57-31, are scheduled to play Westfield Friday.
14. WEST POTOMAC (10-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Wolverines are scheduled to play Carter G. Woodson Wednesday.
15. GLEN ALLEN (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Jaguars, who defeated then-No. 13 Steward School, are scheduled to play Matoaca Wednesday.
16. STEWARD SCHOOL (9-5)
Previous rank: 13
The Spartans are scheduled to play St. Margaret's in their invitational Friday.
17. POTOMAC SCHOOL (7-6)
Previous rank: 17
The Panthers are scheduled to play The Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.) Thursday after their game Tuesday against Georgetown Day School (D.C.) was cancelled.
18. NANSEMOND RIVER (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Warriors are scheduled to play Hopewell Friday.
19. LANGLEY (8-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Saxons are scheduled to play Washington-Liberty Wednesday and Yorktown Friday.
20. LORD BOTETOURT (10-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Cavaliers are scheduled to play Blacksburg Wednesday and William Fleming Friday.
21. MENCHVILLE (9-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Monarchs are scheduled to play Phoebus Thursday after their game Tuesday against No. 9 Hampton was postponed.
22. KING’S FORK (6-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Western Branch Friday after their game Tuesday against Deep Creek was postponed.
23. HENRICO (6-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Warriors are scheduled to play Varinia Friday after their game Tuesday against Mechanicsville was postponed.
24. HANOVER (6-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Hawks are scheduled to play Mechanicsville Friday.
25. DEEP RUN (7-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Wildcats are scheduled to play No. 15 Glen Allen Friday after their game Tuesday against John Marshall was postponed.