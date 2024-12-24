Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/24/2024)
Princess Anne maintains its position at No. 1 team in the Virginia girls high school basketball Top 25 rankings with holiday tournament play starting up.
The undefeated Cavaliers (7-0) will head to North Carolina after Christmas Day to participate in the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Manchester and Thomas Dale complete the Top 5.
Virginia Academy, Floyd E. Kellam, Osbourn Park, Hampton and Centreville round out the Top 10. Henrico, King’s Fork and Hanover each debut in the latest rankings.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers will play at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina starting Friday.
2. BISHOP IRETON (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals won the United Bank bracket title at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (7-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers went 2-1 at the Kruel Classic in Florida.
Previous rank: 4
The Lancers held off then-No. 15 Lloyd C. Bird, 47-42.
5. THOMAS DALE (3-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights placed third in the United Bank bracket at Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.
6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (5-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Patriots lost to New Jersey schools Red Bank Catholic and St. John Vianney at Shore Games in New Jersey.
7. FLOYD E. KELLAM (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights allowed an average of 23 points in three victories.
8. OSBOURN PARK (7-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets lost to Ridgeline (UT) in the Joe Smith bracket final at Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
9. HAMPTON (7-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Crabbers ran their winning streak to five with an 85-16 win over Heritage.
10. CENTREVILLE (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats dropped their first decision of the season to Maret School (D.C.), 45-38.
11. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (5-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Saints defeated St. Margaret’s School, 76-58, for fifth straight victory.
12. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA (3-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Crusaders next play against Collegiate School Jan. 3.
13. STEWARD SCHOOL (8-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Spartans will play at the Battle of Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina starting Thursday.
14. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (5-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Ambassadors will play at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic starting Thursday in Hampton, Va.
15. OAKTON (8-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Cougars will host their holiday tournament starting Friday.
16. WEST POTOMAC (7-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Wolverines will play at Oakton Holiday Tournament Friday, Saturday and Monday.
17. POTOMAC SCHOOL (4-6)
Previous rank: 14
The Panthers will play at the KSA Holiday Tournament starting Friday.
18. LLOYD C. BIRD (3-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Skyhawks fell to Manchester, 47-42.
19. LANGLEY (7-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Saxons will play St. Vincent Pallotti at Hoops Hoopla tournament at St. John’s College (D.C.) Dec. 30.
20. LORD BOTETOURT (8-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Cavaliers play at Abingdon Saturday.
21. HAYFIELD (5-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Hawks will play at Boo Williams Holiday Classic.
22. HENRICO (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors will play in the Gold bracket at Boo Williams Holiday Classic starting Thursday.
23. KING’S FORK (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bulldogs will play in the Silver bracket at Boo Williams Holiday Classic starting Thursday.
24. HANOVER (4-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Hawks hand then-No. 20 Deep Run first loss before falling to then-No. 16 Steward School.
25. DEEP RUN (7-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Wildcats dropped their first game of the season to Hanover, 46-44.