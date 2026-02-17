Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
It’s status quo at the top of the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 as the end of the regular season nears.
Nationally-ranked Princess Anne and The Saint James Performance Academy maintain the top two spots followed by Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.
Postseason play in the private ranks takes place this week, highlighted by the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) playoffs, featuring Bishop Ireton and No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic. Floyd E. Kellam, The Covenant School and Norfolk Christian School enter this week’s poll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 22-0
The Cavaliers defeated Tallwood.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 18-3
The Strivers face No. 6 Shining Stars Sports Academy Tuesday.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 18-6
The Cardinals lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara after wins over Maryland schools The Academy of the Holy Cross, Saint Mary’s Ryken and Our Lady of Good Counsel.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 20-8
The Crusaders went 3-0 last week, highlighted by a 68-62 decision over No. 8 Potomac School.
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 18-1
The Monarchs defeated Woodside (96-18), Kecoughtan (84-24) and Bethel (85-20).
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 14-7
The Panthers defeated TPLS Christian Academy, 71-31.
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 19-1
The Lancers went 4-0 last week, highlighted by a 59-57 decision over previously undefeated and then-No. 19 Thomas Dale.
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 19-8
The Panthers defeated District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, 71-56, to highlight a 3-1 week.
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 16-4
The Saints host Saint Gertrude School in the League of Independent Schools semifinals Tuesday.
10. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 18-6
The Yellowjackets went 3-0 last week, capped with a 62-16 decision over Patriot in the Cedar Run District semifinals.
11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 21-8
The Panthers defeated District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, 52-50, after splitting decisions against Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (61-30 win) and Elizabeth Seton (Md.).
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 17-7
The Patriots lost to No. 4 Catholic-Virginia Beach after a 67-49 win over Riverdale Baptist School (Md.).
13. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 22-1
The Stallions defeated West Potomac (50-40), Lake Braddock (61-20) and Alexandria City (58-15).
14. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 18-4
The Wolverines lost to No 13 South County before defeating Fairfax (70-26) in the Patriot Region quarterfinals.
15. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 21-1
The Saxons defeated Yorktown, 38-30.
16. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 18-1
The Mustangs scored 170 points in wins against Lake Taylor and Norcom.
17. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 17-1
The Knights lost to No. 7 Manchester after victories against Matoaca (74-18) and Monacan (74-26).
18. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 18-4
The Wildcats defeated South Lakes, 60-27, and Chantilly, 55-43.
19. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 20-1
The Spartans defeated Blacksburg and Pulaski County.
20. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 20-2
The Bulldogs defeated Deep Creek, 63-57, and Nansemond River, 79-44.
21. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 18-5
The Knights defeated then-No. 16 Salem-Virginia Beach, 66-59, in overtime and Tallwood (49-8).
22. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 19-4
The Sundevils lost to Floyd E. Kellam in overtime after wins over Bayside (70-21) and Green Run (66-46).
23. THE COVENANT SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 13-8
The Eagles went 4-0 last week including a 70-62 decision over NORFOLK CHRISTIAN School.
24. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 14-9
The Ambassadors defeated then-No, 24 Grafton, 69-65, and then-No. 25 The Steward School, 87-69, after a loss to The Covenant School.
25. GRAFTON
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 20-1
The Clippers lost to Norfolk Christian School after a 65-25 victory over Norfolk Christian.