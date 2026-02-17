High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026

The Covenant School and Norfolk Christian crash the bottom of the Top 25 rankings.

Derek Toney

The Covenant School is one of two new teams in this week's Virginia Top 25 girls basketball state rankings, coming in at No. 23.
The Covenant School is one of two new teams in this week's Virginia Top 25 girls basketball state rankings, coming in at No. 23.

It’s status quo at the top of the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 as the end of the regular season nears.

Nationally-ranked Princess Anne and The Saint James Performance Academy maintain the top two spots followed by Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.

Postseason play in the private ranks takes place this week, highlighted by the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) playoffs, featuring Bishop Ireton and No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic. Floyd E. Kellam, The Covenant School and Norfolk Christian School enter this week’s poll.  

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 22-0

The Cavaliers defeated Tallwood. 

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 18-3

The Strivers face No. 6 Shining Stars Sports Academy Tuesday.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 18-6

The Cardinals lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara after wins over Maryland schools The Academy of the Holy Cross, Saint Mary’s Ryken and Our Lady of Good Counsel.

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 20-8

The Crusaders went 3-0 last week, highlighted by a 68-62 decision over No. 8 Potomac School.

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 18-1

The Monarchs defeated Woodside (96-18), Kecoughtan (84-24) and Bethel (85-20). 

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 14-7

The Panthers defeated TPLS Christian Academy, 71-31.

7. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 19-1

The Lancers went 4-0 last week, highlighted by a 59-57 decision over previously undefeated and then-No. 19 Thomas Dale.

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 19-8

The Panthers defeated District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, 71-56, to highlight a 3-1 week.

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 16-4

The Saints host Saint Gertrude School in the League of Independent Schools semifinals Tuesday.

10. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 18-6

The Yellowjackets went 3-0 last week, capped with a 62-16 decision over Patriot in the Cedar Run District semifinals.

11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 21-8

The Panthers defeated District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, 52-50, after splitting decisions against Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (61-30 win) and Elizabeth Seton (Md.).

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 17-7 

The Patriots lost to No. 4 Catholic-Virginia Beach after a 67-49 win over Riverdale Baptist School (Md.).

13. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 22-1

The Stallions defeated West Potomac (50-40), Lake Braddock (61-20) and Alexandria City (58-15).

14. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 18-4

The Wolverines lost to No 13 South County before defeating Fairfax (70-26) in the Patriot Region quarterfinals.

15. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 21-1

The Saxons defeated Yorktown, 38-30.

16. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 18-1

The Mustangs scored 170 points in wins against Lake Taylor and Norcom.

17. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 17-1 

The Knights lost to No. 7 Manchester after victories against Matoaca (74-18) and Monacan (74-26).

18. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 18-4

The Wildcats defeated South Lakes, 60-27, and Chantilly, 55-43.

19. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 20-1

The Spartans defeated Blacksburg and Pulaski County.

20. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 20-2

The Bulldogs defeated Deep Creek, 63-57, and Nansemond River, 79-44.

21. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: Not ranked 

Record: 18-5

The Knights defeated then-No. 16 Salem-Virginia Beach, 66-59, in overtime and Tallwood (49-8).

22. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 19-4

The Sundevils lost to Floyd E. Kellam in overtime after wins over Bayside (70-21) and Green Run (66-46).

23. THE COVENANT SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked 

Record: 13-8

The Eagles went 4-0 last week including a 70-62 decision over NORFOLK CHRISTIAN School.

24. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 14-9

The Ambassadors defeated then-No, 24 Grafton, 69-65,  and then-No. 25 The Steward School, 87-69, after a loss to The Covenant School.

25. GRAFTON

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 20-1

The Clippers lost to Norfolk Christian School after a 65-25 victory over Norfolk Christian.

Published

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

