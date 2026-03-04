High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - March 3, 2026

Lloyd C. Bird, Hampton and Deep Creek make a late season appearance in the Virginia Top 25.

Derek Toney

Lloyd C. Bird, after a win over then No. 7 Manchester, debuted in the Virginia Girls Basketball Top 25, at No. 18.
Lloyd C. Bird, after a win over then No. 7 Manchester, debuted in the Virginia Girls Basketball Top 25, at No. 18. / Lloyd C. Bird

There’s several changes in the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll as the postseason rolls on. 

Nationally-ranked Princess Anne and The Saint James Performance Academy remain Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Bishop Ireton, which won the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I crown, Menchville and Manchester round out the Top 5. South County (No. 7) and VISAA Division I flnalist Saint Paul VI Catholic (No. 10) joins Shining Stars Sports Academy, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Osbourn Park in the second 5.

Lloyd C. Bird (No. 18) Hampton (No. 22) and Deep Creek (No. 23) enters the poll after reaching the state public quarterfinals.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 25-0

The Cavaliers defeated Deep Creek (73-41; final) and then-No. 2 Floyd E. Kellam (90-50; semifinal) to win the Virginia Class 5 Region A title.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 22-3

The Strivers went 3-0 in the Elite division at the Independent School National tournament in North Carolina, defeating Seminare Saint-Francois (Canada), 55-20, Blair Academy (N.J.), 66-59, and Faith Family Academy (Tex.), 63-54.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 25-7

The Cardinals won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I, defeating No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic, 53-48, in the final, No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield (63-39; semifinals) and Saint Gertrude (97-42; quarterfinals). 

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST

4. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 24-1

The Monarchs defeated King’s Fork, 52-35 (final), and Maury (80-31; semifinal) to claim the Virginia Class 5 Region B title.

5. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 24-1

The Lancers defeated Lloyd C. Bird (45-35; final) and Grassfield (60-52; semifinal) to win the Virginia Class 6 Region A title.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-10

The Panthers defeated North Carolina GBB Academy and lost to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Tex.) and Blair Academy (N.J.) n the Elite division at the Independent School National tournament in North Carolina.

7. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 27-1

The Stallions defeated No. 14 West Potomac (64-54; final), Robinson (68-37; semifinal) and Lake Braddock (72-17; quarterfinal) to win the Virginia Class 6 Region C title. 

8. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 19-5

The Saints lost to No. 3 Bishop Ireton in the VISAA Division I semifinals after defeating then-No. 8 Potomac School in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

9. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 22-6

The Yellowjackets defeated Gainesville (48-45; final) and Colonial Forge (66-46; semifinal) to win the Virginia Class 6 Region B title.

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 25-10 

The Panthers lost to No. 3 Bishop Ireton in the VISAA Division I final after victories over then-No. 4 Catholic (semifinal) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (75-28; quarterfinal).

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST

11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 24-9

The Crusaders lost to then-No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I semifinals after a 78-35 win over Trinity Episcopal School in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST 

12. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 20-10

The Panthers lost to then-No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE SEMIFINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

13. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 22-7 

The Patriots won the VISAA Division II championship, defeating The Steward School, 68-57, in the final, Miller School of Albemarle (44-33; semifinal), and Chatham Hall (76-33; quarterfinal).

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II & NORTHERN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION

14. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 21-6

The Wolverines lost to No. 13 South County in the Virginia Class 6 Region C final after wins over Hayfield, 51-43 (semifinal) and West Springfield, 62-40 (quarterfinal).

15. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 21-1

The Mustangs will play in the Virginia Class 4 Region A playoffs.

16. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 25-1

The Spartans defeated Charlottesville (53-35; final), Mecklenberg County (70-23; semifinal) and Jefferson Forest (69-27; quarterfinal) to win the Virginia Class 4 Region D title.

17. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 22-5 

The Wildcats won the Virginia Class 6 Region D title, defeating then-No. 22 Oakton, 50-49, in the final, James Madison (41-29; semifinal), and Yorktown (54-37; quarterfinal).

18. LLOYD C. BIRD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 18-5

The Skyhawks lost to then-No. 7 Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 Region A final after defeating then-No,. 17 Thomas Dale, 53-48, in the semifinals.

19. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 22-3

The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 5 Menchville in the Virginia Class 5 Region B final after defeating Warwick, 68-29, in the semifinals.

20. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 20-6

The Cougars lost to then-No. 23 Centreville in the Virginia Class 6 Region D final after wins over Chantilly (41-32; semifinal) and George C. Marshall (61-30; quarterfinal).

21. SPOTSWOOD 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 22-1

The Trailblazers won the Virginia Class 4 Region C title, defeating Western Albemarle (45-22; final), Turner Ashby (47-43; semifinal) and Heritage (69-28; quarterfinal).

22. HAMPTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 19-5

The Crabbers defeated then-No. 24 Grafton, 53-45, in the Virginia Class 4 Region A final, and Lafayette in the semifinal (60-37).

23. DEEP CREEK

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 21-5

The Hornets lost to then-No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 Region A final after defeating then-No. 21 Salem-Virginia Beach, 56-48,  in the semifinals, and Green Run, 63-41, in the quarterfinals.

24. GRAFTON

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 24-2

The Clippers lost to Hampton in the Virginia Class 4 Region A final after victories over Smithfield (83-24; semifinal) and Lafayette (58-34; quarterfinal).

25. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 21-2

The Knights lost to Lloyd C. Bird in the Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals after defeating Cosby, 70-43, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A SEMIFINALIST

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia