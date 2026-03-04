Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - March 3, 2026
There’s several changes in the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll as the postseason rolls on.
Nationally-ranked Princess Anne and The Saint James Performance Academy remain Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Bishop Ireton, which won the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I crown, Menchville and Manchester round out the Top 5. South County (No. 7) and VISAA Division I flnalist Saint Paul VI Catholic (No. 10) joins Shining Stars Sports Academy, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Osbourn Park in the second 5.
Lloyd C. Bird (No. 18) Hampton (No. 22) and Deep Creek (No. 23) enters the poll after reaching the state public quarterfinals.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 25-0
The Cavaliers defeated Deep Creek (73-41; final) and then-No. 2 Floyd E. Kellam (90-50; semifinal) to win the Virginia Class 5 Region A title.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 22-3
The Strivers went 3-0 in the Elite division at the Independent School National tournament in North Carolina, defeating Seminare Saint-Francois (Canada), 55-20, Blair Academy (N.J.), 66-59, and Faith Family Academy (Tex.), 63-54.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 25-7
The Cardinals won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I, defeating No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic, 53-48, in the final, No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield (63-39; semifinals) and Saint Gertrude (97-42; quarterfinals).
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST
4. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 24-1
The Monarchs defeated King’s Fork, 52-35 (final), and Maury (80-31; semifinal) to claim the Virginia Class 5 Region B title.
5. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 24-1
The Lancers defeated Lloyd C. Bird (45-35; final) and Grassfield (60-52; semifinal) to win the Virginia Class 6 Region A title.
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 19-10
The Panthers defeated North Carolina GBB Academy and lost to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Tex.) and Blair Academy (N.J.) n the Elite division at the Independent School National tournament in North Carolina.
7. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 27-1
The Stallions defeated No. 14 West Potomac (64-54; final), Robinson (68-37; semifinal) and Lake Braddock (72-17; quarterfinal) to win the Virginia Class 6 Region C title.
8. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 19-5
The Saints lost to No. 3 Bishop Ireton in the VISAA Division I semifinals after defeating then-No. 8 Potomac School in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
9. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 22-6
The Yellowjackets defeated Gainesville (48-45; final) and Colonial Forge (66-46; semifinal) to win the Virginia Class 6 Region B title.
10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 25-10
The Panthers lost to No. 3 Bishop Ireton in the VISAA Division I final after victories over then-No. 4 Catholic (semifinal) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (75-28; quarterfinal).
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST
11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 24-9
The Crusaders lost to then-No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I semifinals after a 78-35 win over Trinity Episcopal School in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
12. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 20-10
The Panthers lost to then-No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE SEMIFINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
13. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 22-7
The Patriots won the VISAA Division II championship, defeating The Steward School, 68-57, in the final, Miller School of Albemarle (44-33; semifinal), and Chatham Hall (76-33; quarterfinal).
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II & NORTHERN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION
14. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 21-6
The Wolverines lost to No. 13 South County in the Virginia Class 6 Region C final after wins over Hayfield, 51-43 (semifinal) and West Springfield, 62-40 (quarterfinal).
15. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 21-1
The Mustangs will play in the Virginia Class 4 Region A playoffs.
16. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 25-1
The Spartans defeated Charlottesville (53-35; final), Mecklenberg County (70-23; semifinal) and Jefferson Forest (69-27; quarterfinal) to win the Virginia Class 4 Region D title.
17. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 22-5
The Wildcats won the Virginia Class 6 Region D title, defeating then-No. 22 Oakton, 50-49, in the final, James Madison (41-29; semifinal), and Yorktown (54-37; quarterfinal).
18. LLOYD C. BIRD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 18-5
The Skyhawks lost to then-No. 7 Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 Region A final after defeating then-No,. 17 Thomas Dale, 53-48, in the semifinals.
19. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 22-3
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 5 Menchville in the Virginia Class 5 Region B final after defeating Warwick, 68-29, in the semifinals.
20. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 20-6
The Cougars lost to then-No. 23 Centreville in the Virginia Class 6 Region D final after wins over Chantilly (41-32; semifinal) and George C. Marshall (61-30; quarterfinal).
21. SPOTSWOOD
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 22-1
The Trailblazers won the Virginia Class 4 Region C title, defeating Western Albemarle (45-22; final), Turner Ashby (47-43; semifinal) and Heritage (69-28; quarterfinal).
22. HAMPTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 19-5
The Crabbers defeated then-No. 24 Grafton, 53-45, in the Virginia Class 4 Region A final, and Lafayette in the semifinal (60-37).
23. DEEP CREEK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 21-5
The Hornets lost to then-No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 Region A final after defeating then-No. 21 Salem-Virginia Beach, 56-48, in the semifinals, and Green Run, 63-41, in the quarterfinals.
24. GRAFTON
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 24-2
The Clippers lost to Hampton in the Virginia Class 4 Region A final after victories over Smithfield (83-24; semifinal) and Lafayette (58-34; quarterfinal).
25. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 21-2
The Knights lost to Lloyd C. Bird in the Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals after defeating Cosby, 70-43, in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A SEMIFINALIST