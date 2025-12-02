High School

Virginia Boys Basketball Preseason Top 25 High School State Rankings - Dec. 2, 2025

Petersburg, led by former Marshall head coach Ty White, is Virginia's preseason No. 1 team in 2025.

Petersburg has emerged as a boys basketball power in Virginia and they are the No. 1 team in our 2025-26 preseason rankings.
Petersburg High was a nondescript school in the Richmond, Va. metro area. That has changed as Petersburg is the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Virginia boys basketball preseason Top 25 rankings.

The Crimson Wave have a new coach in Ty White who guided John Marshall to seven state championships. Several players have moved with White from Marshall to Petersburg, including senior forward Latrell Almond, who’s committed to Oklahoma State University, and Mississippi State pledge Ladarius Givan. 

Defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ Paul VI Catholic is No. 2. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy and Highland School round out the Top 5.

Here’s the High School on SI Virginia boys basketball preseason Top 25.

1. PETERSBURG CRIMSON WAVE

Last season: 14-10; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

Ty White, who won seven state titles at John Marshall, returns to his alma mater with Power 4 commits Latrell Almond (Oklahoma State) and Ladarius Givan (Mississippi State) headlining a talented roster. 

2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC PANTHERS

Last season: 27-6; No. 3 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Panthers (1-0 in 2025-26) are primed for another run at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, led by senior guard Jordan Smith. 

3. BISHOP O’CONNELL KNIGHTS

Last season: 23-10; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Knights (2-0 in 2026-26) will challenge for the WCAC crown and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I title as Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) transfer Corey Dixon (son of former University of Maryland star and former NBA player Juan Dixon) joins dynamic senior guard Darius Bivins.

4. OAK HILL ACADEMY WARRIORS

Last season: 23-11; No. 5 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Warriors (7-2 in 2025-26), under new coach John Zito and co-general manager Carmelo Anthony, look to bring Oak Hill back to national relevance with Vanderbilt University commit Ethan Mgbako, Kuol Deng (senior center) and junior forward Janon Singh. 

5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL HAWKS

Last season: 39-6; No. 2 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

Though Nate Ament is showcasing his talents at the University of Tennessee, the Hawks (3-0 in 2025-26) remain formidable, led by senior forward Ripp Lodi and sophomore guard Amani Asare.

6. THE GILLION ACADEMY LIONS

Last season: Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The small Springfield, Va. independent program (8-1 in 2025-26) has big-time senior talent in Florida State University commit Marcis Power, forward Willie Burnett (Mississippi State) and guard Jayden Joseph (Florida A&M).

7. ALBEMARLE PATRIOTS

Last season: 23-4; No. 13 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Patriots will be motivated after losing at the buzzer in last winter’s Virginia Class 5 state title as well as loaded with all five starters back, led by seniors Isaiah Harris (guard) and MarJaylen Jackson (forward/center).

8. LANDSTOWN EAGLES

Last season: 21-4; No. 17 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Eagles are poised for another run at the Virginia Class 6 state crown (lost in state semifinals last season) with three returning starters, led by sophomore guards Rashad Shaw and Damien Robinson.

9. BISHOP IRETON CARDINALS

Last season: 16-14; No. 13 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

With seniors Jake Bahr and Silas Devonish, the Cardinals (2-0 in 2025-26) look to be competitive in the ultra-tough Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

10. WESTFIELD BULLDOGS

Last season: 20-9; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Bulldogs will be on the short list of Virginia Class 6 state title contenders with seniors Mathias Lee and Will Robinson (both 6-foot-7) in the front court and a deep back court.

11. VARINA BLUE DEVILS

Last season: 19-5; No. 24 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Blue Devils will be seeking redemption after losing in last year’s Virginia Class 4 state final, returning starters Da’mari Carter (senior forward), Brian Mitchell (junior guard), Caleb Straughter (senior forward) and junior guard Kaleb Wyche.

12. HAMPTON CRABBERS

Last season: 18-6; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Crabbers have their eyes on a deep run in the Virginia Class 4 state playoffs with the senior trio of Gavin Kay (forward) Abraham Taft (guard/forward) and Kamrin Jenrette (guard), 

13. NANSEMOND RIVER WARRIORS

Last season: 17-8; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Warriors look to build a promising 2024-25 campaign with seniors Taron Atwater (guard), Jeremiah Broome (guard) and Jonathan Smith (forward) and juniors Quinton Cruse and Micaiah Mitchell. 

14. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Last season: 26-12; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Cardinals will look to repeat as VISAA Division II champs with Fordham University recruit Frank Siaca Bey, leading an experienced nucleus.

15. WOODSIDE WOLVERINES

Last season: 26-2; No. 7 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

After losing in the Class 5 state semifinals last year, the Wolverines will rely on juniors Donnell Jarrett, Jayden Detrick, MJ Montague and Wayne Santos for an opportunity at a third title in four seasons.  

16. GREEN RUN STALLIONS

Last season: 24-2; No. 6 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The defending Class 5 state champ Stallions don’t plan to relinquish the crown with senior starters Julius Symons (guard), Elijah Ellison (forward) and Malik Gooden (guard) back along with Landstown transfer Zaevion Cleveland.

17. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL SAINTS

Last season: 21-8; No. 15 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The defending Virginia Prep League champs Saints (0-1 in 2025-26) graduated all-time leading scorer Chance Mallory (University of Virginia), but seniors Jayden Brown (guard) and Axel Iturbe (guard/forward) return to the starting lineup.

18. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL SAINTS

Last season: 22-4; No. 10 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Saints will challenge for the Virginia Prep League crown with senior point guard Elijah Brandon and junior shooting guard Brady Burnett.

19. JOHN HANDLEY JUDGES

Last season: 25-2; No. 25 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

With one of Virginia’s most versatile scorers in junior Will Braun-Duin back along with seniors Kyren Oglesby, Christian Dinges, and Jaevon Brisco, John Handley is a legitimate Class 4 state title contender after falling in last year’s semifinal round. 

20. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL

Last season: 23-7; No. 8 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Saints hope to make a run into the upper half of the IAC with seniors Marcus Hancock (all-IAC pick last year) and Julian Burgdolf, and sophomore guard Devin Ainsworth.

21. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL BARONS

Last season: 28-5; No. 21 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

East Carolina University commit Dreylan Creasy (senior forward), senior guard Colby White and senior post Kosi Mgbejiofer are back for the Barons (2-0 in 2025-26), who won the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference crown last season.

22. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY PANTHERS

Last season: 14-11; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

Stephon Cherry, Nick Byrd and post Jamese Jordan join the Panthers (4-3 in 2025-26) after helping Hopewell to the Virginia Class 3 state final last year.

23. SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS

Last season: 26-3; No. 19 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Trailblazers will look to senior Will Parlee and junior Tsenat Tesfay in their defense of the Virginia Class 3 state crown.

24. DENBIGH PATRIOTS

Last season: 18-7; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Patriots will be a tough out in the Peninsula District with senior guard Kevin Parker and Woodside transfer Callen Morrison.

25. POTOMAC SCHOOL PANTHERS

Last season: 11-14 Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings

The Panthers could make some noise in the Mid-Atlantic Conference with Naval Academy commit Akim Iscandari.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

