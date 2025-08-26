Virginia High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025
The start of the 2025 Virginia high school football season is fast approaching. Now, it’s time to unveil the High School On SI Virginia preseason Top 25.
The Hampton Roads region, also known as the 757 (area code) and the Richmond metro area (804) headline the poll. Maury (Class 5), Phoebus (Class 4) and Oscar Smith (Class 6) won state titles for Hampton Roads last season. All three went undefeated as Maury finished No. 1 with one of the most dominant seasons in Virginia high school history.
Varina, Richmond’s top team, lost in the Class 4 final last season. The Blue Devils should again be Phoebus’ biggest obstacle to a fifth straight title.
Benedictine College Prep is the top private school. The Cadets are the defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I champions.
Here’s the High School on SI Virginia football preseason Top 25.
1. OSCAR SMITH TIGERS
Last season: 15-0; No. 3 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
After winning the Virginia Class 6 state championship last year, the Tigers have designs on a repeat in 2025. University of Michigan commit Travis Johnson (wide receiver) and junior quarterback Lonnie Smith III will lead the offense while linebackers Na’Rod Jarvis (Buffalo) and Malachi White, and linemen Dory Wilson will be the defensive cornerstones.
2. MAURY COMMODORES
Last season: 15-0; No. 1 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
Despite graduating a significant amount of firepower from last season’s dominating 2024 season, the Commodores have more than enough talent back for a 3-peat bid as Virginia Class 5 champs. Pittsburgh commit Ike Simmons (linebacker) and the dynamic multi-purpose threats Eli Moss-Willams (James Madison) and Jahvon Wiggins (William & Mary) are back for Maury, riding a 30-game winning streak.
3. PHOEBUS PHANTOMS
Last season: 14-0; No. 2 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Phantoms will try to become the second team in Virginia high school history (Riverheads became first last season; Class 1) to win five straight state titles. Junior quarterback Maurikus Banks, and seniors Tyree Diggs (running back) and Mhakyi Hill (wide receiver) wide receiver Mhakyi Hill, senior running back Tyree Diggs headline the returners for Class 4 champ Phoebus, which’ll bring a 49-game winning streak into 2025.
4. VARINA BLUE DEVILS
Last season: 12-1; No. 8 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Blue Devils are poised to unseat Phoebus at the top of Virginia’s Class 4. Junior quarterback Kaleb Wyche will direct on the state’s most explosive offenses with Virginia commit DaMari Carter (wide receiver) and transfers SirPaul Cheeks (running back; West Virginia commit), Michael Farley and Darren Williams (both running backs), while JaySean Richardson (line), another Virginia pledge, will lead the defense for last year’s state finalist.
5. GREEN RUN STALLIONS
Last season: 13-1; No. 7 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Stallions look to take the next step after losing to Maury in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals last season. Running back Charles Jackson (Old Dominion commit), and Virginia Tech commits Thomas Wilder (offensive linemen) and defensive linemen Kamren Johnson highlight 11 returning starters.
6. KING’S FORK BULLDOGS
Last season: 11-2; No. 9 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bulldogs could be Maury’s biggest threat in the Virginia Class 6 Region B playoffs. Nineteen starters are back, including Virginia Tech commit Josh Pittman (Virginia Tech) and North Carolina Central pledges D’Andre Artis-Boone (quarterback) and Zy’Dar’Eyus Wynn (wide receiver).
7. BATTLEFIELD BOBCATS
Last season: 11-1; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bobcats look ready to challenge for the Virginia Class 6 state title after exiting in the Region B semifinals last fall. Rutgers commit Brandon Murray defensive back/athlete), senior quarterback Calum O’Shea (Richmond commit), Stony Brook commit Keaton Ramey (wide receiver), senior offensive linemen Luke Hatfield (UCONN) and junior linebacker Noah Glover headlines arguably Northern Virginia’s top team.
8. JAMES MADISON WARHAWKS
Last season: 14-1; No. 4 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
After a close call against Oscar Smith in last December’s Virginia Class 6 state championship game, the Warhawks should be in the hunt in 2025. Seniors Nick Salvosa (running back/linebacker), Jack Ricciardiello, Owen Mannering (offensive/defensive line), Graham Gorkowski, Joe Gore (defensive back) and Alex Gates (defensive line) highlight the veteran nucleus.
9. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP CADETS
Last season: 8-3; No. 16 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Cadets look to 3-peat as Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champs as former assistant Kurt von Bargen takes over for Greg Lilly (now Benedictine’s head of school). Wisconsin commit Maddox Cochrane anchors an offensive line that will give senior quarterback Carson Lambert and receiver JoJo Johnson (Coastal Carolina) to make plays.
10. HUGUENOT FALCONS
Last season: 11-1; No. 21 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Falcons are on the short list of Virginia Class 4 title contenders. Michigan commit Markel Dabney (tight end) and junior wide receiver Iveon Lewis are back for talented sophomore quarterback Charles Scott Jr. as Huguenot could have one of the state’s most lethal offenses.
11. HIGHLAND SPRINGS SPRINGERS
Last season: 9-4; No. 19 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Springers hope to get back into the Virginia Class 6 championship conversation after getting bounced in the Region A final by eventual state champ Oscar Smith last season. A solid offensive line and wide receivers along with a healthy senior running back Eric Byrd could have Highland Springs playing for big prizes in early December.
12. LLOYD C. BIRD SKYHAWKS
Last season: 10-4; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
After a run to the Virginia Class 5 final four last year, the Skyhawks moved up to Class 6. Chris Whitehead (defensive end/tight end), the No. 1 player in Virginia in the Class of 2027, headlines the returning cast.
13. MANCHESTER FALCONS
Last season: 7-5; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Falcons have the potential to shake things up in the Virginia Class 6 postseason. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Anthony Turner, a Hampton commit, and senior quarterback Landon Abernathy are at the top of an experienced senior nucleus.
14. LAKE BRADDOCK FALCONS
Last season: 11-3; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
After back-to-back losses in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals, the Falcons hope to break through this season. Senior quarterback Ty Jackson, a Norfolk State commit, and senior tight end Zach Hibner look to lead the Northern Virginia school to its first state crown.
15. WARWICK RAIDERS
Last season: 10-2; No. 24 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Raiders have a new coach as defensive coordinator Thomas Sykes takes. Delaware commit Christian Corbin (defensive line), Du’Waune Skipwith (defensive line) and Tracy Pope (athlete) headline the returners for Warwick, which only lost to eventual undefeated state champ Maury (Class 5) and Phoebus (Class 4) last season.
16. SALEM (VIRGINIA BEACH) SUNDEVILS
Last season: 10-3; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Sun Devils are another talented squad in the Hampton Roads region with aspirations of dethroning Maury in Class 5. Senior linebacker Markus McCoy, quarterback Landen Curley, Asiah Brown and Jack Strother and junior Kasir Patterson are Salem’s key returning veterans.
17. STONE BRIDGE BULLDOGS
Last season: 4-8; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bulldogs are set to rebound after their worst season in two decades last year. The Northern Virginia school will be a problem defensively with Tennessee commit Kedric Golston (linebacker) and defensive backs Chase Geter (Syracuse) and Xavier Wimpish (UCONN).
18. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BULLDOGS
Last season: 15-0; No. 6 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bulldogs expect to challenge for a third straight Virginia Class 3 state title. Senior Jayden Cowart (running back/defensive back) is set to replace last year’s Virginia High School on SI Virginia Offensive Player of the Year in Gideon Davidson (now at Clemson), and Liberty commit Austin Tremblay (tight end/defensive line) and Bodie Aranson (offensive line) also returns.
19. NANSEMOND RIVER WARRIORS
Last season: 9-3; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Warriors could pose a challenge to Oscar Smith and King’s Fork in the Southeastern District league. Syracuse commit Tyrell Grant (quarterback) will anchor a dangerous offensive unit with Taivon Douglas and Keontae Bumpers (wide receivers) while linebackers J’Kari Colden and Travis Freeman anchor the defense.
20. LOUISA COUNTY LIONS
Last season: 9-3; Not ranked in the Final 2024
The Lions could be a dark horse in the Virginia Class 4 state title chase. Michigan commit Savion Hiter (running back) is one of the nation’s elite performers, and wide receiver Dozier Carter (Rutgers) also returns.
21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL TIGERS
Last season: 8-0; No. 15 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Tigers look to follow up their first perfect season with another Virginia Prep League championship. Virginia Tech commit Buddy Wegham is arguably the league’s second-best linemen behind St. Christopher’s School’s Darius Gray (South Carolina), who’s the state’s No. 1 recruit, and Junior Saunders (line), Shorty Strother (running back), Stiles Harper (linebacker) and William & Mary commit Cade Ellis (athlete) are also back for Woodberry.
22. INDIAN RIVER BRAVES
Last season: 8-4; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Braves could pose a challenge to Oscar Smith and King’s Fork in the Southeastern District league. They will rely on defense with seniors Malik Avery (defensive line), Corey Sanderlin (defensive line), junior Jamaree Horton (defensive line) and sophomores Kayce Jordan (linebacker) and Elijah Boggs (defensive back).
23. LAFAYETTE RAMS
Last season: 13-1; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Rams, a perennial contender in Virginia’s Class 3, moved up to Class 4. They could be a factor with 18 starters back, including junior quarterback/linebacker Baum Hogge, senior linemen Andrew Buckley and senior linebacker Jamir Nesbeth.
24. THOMAS JEFFERSON (RICHMOND) VIKINGS
Last season: 12-1; No. 24 in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Vikings should be a contender for the Virginia Class 2 state crown. Syracuse commit Amare Gough, who’s arguably the state’s fastest receiver (won Virginia Class 3 55-meter title last spring), highlights a potentially devastating offensive unit with four returning starters on the line and Highland Springs transfer Daeron Ferguson joining senior Reginald Weston in the backfield.
25. TRINITY EPISCOPAL TITANS
Last season: 5-4; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Titans are thinking championship big this season. Penn State commit Davion Brown is arguably the state’s best wide receiver and will have several other playmakers like senior tight end Sam DeFrancesca (Richmond) as Trinity will challenge for the Virginia Prep League and VISAA Division I crowns.