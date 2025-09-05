Virginia High School Football Schedule & Scores (VHSL) - September 5, 2025

High School

Get VHSL live updates and final scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on September 5, 2025

There are 148 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, September 5, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include No. 15 Warwick vs No. 1 Oscar Smith and No. 2 Maury vs No. 4 Varina.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - September 5, 2025

With some of Virginia's top ranked team's in action, Friday's slate of games promises to bring the action.

Norfolk Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 40 Norfolk metro football games in Virginia Friday, highlighted by Oscar Smith vs Warwick at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro Football Scoreboard.

Richmond Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 35 Richmond metro high school football games in Virginia Friday, highlighted by Maury vs Marina at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro Football Scoreboard.

Roanoke Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 33 Roanoke metro high school football games in Virginia Friday, highlighted by Fleming vs Albemarle at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Roanoke Metro Football Scoreboard.﻿

