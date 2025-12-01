High School

Virginia High School Football State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025

Poquoson debuts as Virginia high school football playoffs reach the state semifinal stage

Poquoson debuted in the Virginia high school football Top 25, at No. 21, this week after defeating then-No. 12 Armstrong, 19-14, the Class 2-Region A final.
With a spot in this weekend’s Virginia state public final four, Poquoson debuts in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25. 

The Islanders knocked off then-No. 12 and previously undefeated Armstrong to advance to the Class 2 state semifinals. Poquoson hosts Strasburg Saturday for a spot in the state final, Dec. 13 at Roanoke College’s Salem Stadium.

Defending Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith remains No. 1 followed by Maury, Varina, Stone Bridge and Benedictine College Prep. Oscar Smith hosts James Madison in a state semifinal and rematch of the 2024 title game Saturday.

Maury, the two-time reigning Class 5 champs play at Stone Bridge in a state semifinal Saturday. Varina hosts Jefferson Forest in a Class 4 state semifinal Saturday.

The Saint James Performance Academy, Class 5 state semifinal Indian River, Green Run, Huguenot and King’s Fork make up the rest of the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25: 

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated No. 22 Thomas Dale, 48-7, Virginia Class 6 Region A final

This week: vs. James Madison, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal, Dec. 6

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated then-No, 5 King’s Fork, 49-6, Virginia Class 5 Region B final

This week: at No. 5 Stone Bridge, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 6

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 11-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Huguenot, 21-12, Virginia Class 4 Region B final

This week: vs. Jefferson Forest, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal, Dec. 6

4. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Riverbend, 20-19, Virginia Class 5 Region D final

This week: vs. No. 2 Maury, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 5

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION

6. SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 9 

Record: 8-1

SEASON COMPLETE

7. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 11-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Green Run, 20-14, Virginia Class 5 Region A final

This week: vs. No. 13 Highland Springs, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 6

8. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 11-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Indian River, 20-14, Virginia Class 5 Region A final

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION A FINALIST

9. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-2

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Varina, 21-12, Virginia Class 4 Region B final

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B FINALIST

10. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-2

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Maury, 49-6, Virginia Class 5 Region B final

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGiON B FINALIST

11. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 9-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST

13. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 10-3

Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 21-13, Virginia Class 5 Region C final

This week: at No. 7 Indian River, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 6

14. RIVERBEND

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 11-1

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Stone Bridge, 20-19, Virginia Class 5 Region D final

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION D FINALIST

15. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated Phoebus, 23-17, Virginia Class 4 Region A final

This week: at Loudoun County, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal, Dec. 6

16. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 7-2

SEASON COMPLETE

18. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 9-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION

19. WEST SPRINGFIELD

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated Lake Braddock, 28-14, Virginia Class 6 Region C final

This week: vs. No. 20 North Stafford, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal, Dec. 6

20. NORTH STAFFORD

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 11-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 23 Woodbridge, 49-33, Virginia Class 6 Region B final

This week: at No. 19 West Springfield, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal, Dec. 6

21. POQUOSON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Armstrong, 19-14, Virginia Class 2 Region A final

This week: vs. Strasburg, Virginia Class 2 state semifinal, Dec. 6

22. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 10-2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 48-7, Virginia Class 6 Region A final

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A FINALIST

23. WOODBRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 11-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 21 North Stafford, 49-33, Virginia Class 6 Region B final

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B FINALIST

24. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 10-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

25. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 12-1

Last week: Lost to Poquoson, 19-14, Virginia Class 2 Region A final

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 2 REGION A FINALIST

