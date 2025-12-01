Virginia High School Football State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
With a spot in this weekend’s Virginia state public final four, Poquoson debuts in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25.
The Islanders knocked off then-No. 12 and previously undefeated Armstrong to advance to the Class 2 state semifinals. Poquoson hosts Strasburg Saturday for a spot in the state final, Dec. 13 at Roanoke College’s Salem Stadium.
Defending Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith remains No. 1 followed by Maury, Varina, Stone Bridge and Benedictine College Prep. Oscar Smith hosts James Madison in a state semifinal and rematch of the 2024 title game Saturday.
Maury, the two-time reigning Class 5 champs play at Stone Bridge in a state semifinal Saturday. Varina hosts Jefferson Forest in a Class 4 state semifinal Saturday.
The Saint James Performance Academy, Class 5 state semifinal Indian River, Green Run, Huguenot and King’s Fork make up the rest of the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated No. 22 Thomas Dale, 48-7, Virginia Class 6 Region A final
This week: vs. James Madison, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal, Dec. 6
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated then-No, 5 King’s Fork, 49-6, Virginia Class 5 Region B final
This week: at No. 5 Stone Bridge, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 6
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 11-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Huguenot, 21-12, Virginia Class 4 Region B final
This week: vs. Jefferson Forest, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal, Dec. 6
4. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Riverbend, 20-19, Virginia Class 5 Region D final
This week: vs. No. 2 Maury, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 5
5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION
6. SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 8-1
SEASON COMPLETE
7. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 11-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Green Run, 20-14, Virginia Class 5 Region A final
This week: vs. No. 13 Highland Springs, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 6
8. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 11-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Indian River, 20-14, Virginia Class 5 Region A final
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION A FINALIST
9. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-2
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Varina, 21-12, Virginia Class 4 Region B final
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B FINALIST
10. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-2
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Maury, 49-6, Virginia Class 5 Region B final
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGiON B FINALIST
11. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 9-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST
13. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 10-3
Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 21-13, Virginia Class 5 Region C final
This week: at No. 7 Indian River, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal, Dec. 6
14. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 11-1
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Stone Bridge, 20-19, Virginia Class 5 Region D final
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION D FINALIST
15. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated Phoebus, 23-17, Virginia Class 4 Region A final
This week: at Loudoun County, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal, Dec. 6
16. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 7-2
SEASON COMPLETE
18. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 9-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION
19. WEST SPRINGFIELD
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated Lake Braddock, 28-14, Virginia Class 6 Region C final
This week: vs. No. 20 North Stafford, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal, Dec. 6
20. NORTH STAFFORD
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 11-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 23 Woodbridge, 49-33, Virginia Class 6 Region B final
This week: at No. 19 West Springfield, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal, Dec. 6
21. POQUOSON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Armstrong, 19-14, Virginia Class 2 Region A final
This week: vs. Strasburg, Virginia Class 2 state semifinal, Dec. 6
22. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 10-2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 48-7, Virginia Class 6 Region A final
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A FINALIST
23. WOODBRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 21 North Stafford, 49-33, Virginia Class 6 Region B final
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B FINALIST
24. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
25. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 12-1
Last week: Lost to Poquoson, 19-14, Virginia Class 2 Region A final
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 2 REGION A FINALIST