Virginia High School Football State Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025

State championship week has arrived in Virginia; Strasburg, which will play for the Class 2 state title, enters the Top 25

The Strasburg Rams routed then-No. 25 Poquoson, 31-10, to earn a place in the Virginia Class 2 state championship game and spot in this week's Top 25.
The Strasburg Rams routed then-No. 25 Poquoson, 31-10, to earn a place in the Virginia Class 2 state championship game and spot in this week's Top 25.

The final week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has arrived. The state public championships will take place Saturday. 

No. 1 Oscar Smith will play No. 9 North Stafford for the Class 6 state championship at James Madison University. The second match at James Madison University features second-ranked and two-time defending champ Maury against No. 7 Highland Springs in the Class 5 final. 

The Class 3 and 4 championship games will be at Liberty University. No. 3 Varina will take on 24th-ranked Loudoun County in the Class 4 match while Lake Taylor plays Kettle Run, which eliminated defending champ Liberty Christian Academy in the semifinals. 

The Class 1 and 2 championships will be decided at Salem Stadium. No. 25 Strasburg, which enters the poll after defeating then-No. 21 Poquoson in the semifinals, plays Glenvar. Rappahannock and Rye Cove play for the Class 1 crown.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25: 

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated James Madison, 34-28, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 9 North Stafford, Virginia Class 6 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 13-1

Last week: Defeated No. 4 Stone Bridge, 48-27, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 7 Highland Springs, Virginia Class 5 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 12-2

Last week: Defeated Jefferson Forest, 49-21, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 24 Loudoun County, Virginia Class 4 state final at Liberty University, Dec. 13

4. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 11-2

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Maury, 48-27, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION

6. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-1

SEASON COMPLETE

7. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 11-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Indian River, 35-8, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 2 Maury, Virginia Class 5 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13

8. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Highland Springs, 35-8, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

9. NORTH STAFFORD

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 12-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 West Springfield, 19-7, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Virginia Class 6 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13

10. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION A FINALIST

11. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 11-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B FINALIST

12. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGiON B FINALIST

13. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

14. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 9-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST

15. RIVERBEND

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION D FINALIST

16. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 7-2

SEASON COMPLETE

18. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 9-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION

20. WEST SPRINGFIELD

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 10-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 North Stafford, 19-7, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 10-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A FINALIST

22. WOODBRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 11-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B FINALIST

23. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 10-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

24. LOUDOUN COUNTY

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Lafayette, 25-23, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 3 Varina, Virginia Class 4 state final at Liberty University at Liberty University, Dec. 13

25. STRASBURG 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Poquoson, 31-10, Virginia Class 2 state semiffinal

This week: vs. Glenvar. Virginia Class 2 state final at Salem Stadium, Dec. 13

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

