Virginia High School Football State Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
The final week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has arrived. The state public championships will take place Saturday.
No. 1 Oscar Smith will play No. 9 North Stafford for the Class 6 state championship at James Madison University. The second match at James Madison University features second-ranked and two-time defending champ Maury against No. 7 Highland Springs in the Class 5 final.
The Class 3 and 4 championship games will be at Liberty University. No. 3 Varina will take on 24th-ranked Loudoun County in the Class 4 match while Lake Taylor plays Kettle Run, which eliminated defending champ Liberty Christian Academy in the semifinals.
The Class 1 and 2 championships will be decided at Salem Stadium. No. 25 Strasburg, which enters the poll after defeating then-No. 21 Poquoson in the semifinals, plays Glenvar. Rappahannock and Rye Cove play for the Class 1 crown.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated James Madison, 34-28, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 9 North Stafford, Virginia Class 6 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 13-1
Last week: Defeated No. 4 Stone Bridge, 48-27, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 7 Highland Springs, Virginia Class 5 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 12-2
Last week: Defeated Jefferson Forest, 49-21, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 24 Loudoun County, Virginia Class 4 state final at Liberty University, Dec. 13
4. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 11-2
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Maury, 48-27, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION
6. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-1
SEASON COMPLETE
7. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 11-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Indian River, 35-8, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 2 Maury, Virginia Class 5 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13
8. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Highland Springs, 35-8, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
9. NORTH STAFFORD
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 12-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 West Springfield, 19-7, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Virginia Class 6 state final at James Madison University, Dec. 13
10. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION A FINALIST
11. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 11-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B FINALIST
12. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGiON B FINALIST
13. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
14. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 9-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST
15. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION D FINALIST
16. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 7-2
SEASON COMPLETE
18. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 9-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION
20. WEST SPRINGFIELD
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 10-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 North Stafford, 19-7, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
21. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 10-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A FINALIST
22. WOODBRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B FINALIST
23. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
24. LOUDOUN COUNTY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Lafayette, 25-23, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 3 Varina, Virginia Class 4 state final at Liberty University at Liberty University, Dec. 13
25. STRASBURG
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Poquoson, 31-10, Virginia Class 2 state semiffinal
This week: vs. Glenvar. Virginia Class 2 state final at Salem Stadium, Dec. 13