Virginia High School Honors Late Student-Athletes by Raising $10,000 with 3-on-3 Tournament
Chesterfield County, Virginia, is making headlines this week due to the charitable causes to aid the community after a tragic loss that took place over a year ago. On April 11th, 2023, James River High School seniors Nick Booth and Will Hammitt were headed north on Old Gun Road West when they sped around a curb and hit a retaining wall.
The car with the two teens inside flipped over and caught on fire, and the two of them were trapped inside. The two died tragically that night.
Booth and Hammitt’s loss must not be met in vain. The two were student-athletes who played on the lacrosse team together. The community has found many ways to honor the two with another fundraiser to keep their legacy alive.
On Sunday, January 5th, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a three-on-three basketball tournament will be held in the high school’s gymnasium to honor Booth and Hammitt. Tickets are on sale now for $20, and all the proceeds will go to the Rapids Forever Scholarship Fund, which helps sustain multi-year scholarships for student-athletes.
The fundraiser has made a significant impact in the new year. Through ticket sales and donations to the cause, the Rapids fundraiser has raised just over $10,000 as this article is being written.
The events description has a statement that pays homage to both Hammitt and Booth.
“Nick Booth and Will Hammitt inspired their friends every day with their joyful pursuit of happiness. As athletes, they are best remembered by the phrase ‘Good players inspire themselves. Great players inspire others. Nick and Will inspired others to excel on and off the field.'”
Nick’s father, David, has been dealing with the grief of losing a child for almost two years now. However, he believes that this event can help provide an excellent future for other students in the area. A move that would honor the memory of his son.
“Grief is not one of those things that you can put a timeline on or a schedule for; it’s something that you deal with every day,” David Booth said. “They were more than just a horrible car accident on April 11, 2023. They were special young men.”
Since the tragic loss, the Booth and Hammitt family have raised awareness about safe driving. The two families launched a campaign in the summer of 2023.
This isn’t the first outing of the three-on-three tournament. This time last year, the basketball tournament launched to help those in search of any form of secondary education. This event has the potential to continue to grow over the next few years.
Booth believes this opportunity will open doors while encouraging students to make a difference in their community, as Nick and Will did.
Hopefully, the scholarship will provide $2,500 in scholarship money each year for those who apply.
For more information about the tournament and if you want to donate, click here.