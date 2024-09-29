Virginia wrestling coaching legend passes after long battle with Alzheimers
An outstanding wrestler during his days on the mats, Doug Roper went on to become a Hall of Fame coach in the sport to which he devoted his life. He spent nearly 40 years as a high school head coach in Virginia, including an remarkable 34-year tenure at Tabb High School in Yorktown. On Sunday, his toughest match came to an end, as succumbed to a long battle with Alzheimers. He was 68.
Roper's daughter Richie Griffin announced the news Sunday afternoon via a social media post.
"My daddy lost his fight with Alzheimer's this morning and made his way to his home in heaven," wrote Griffin. "There are no words to describe the feeling of a loss of a parent, but we find peace in knowing that he is no longer suffering and has made new with Jesus.
"My dad's only wish was to have a celebration of life at Tabb High School to share the memories that he created in his time on earth. My mom and I ask for patience as we navigate this request and try to honor him in the way he wishes."
Roper first made his mark as a three-time All Peninsula District wrestler at Ferguson High and he wrestled on the collegiate level at Elon University, before making his way into the coaching ranks. At Tabb where he was also a history teacher, he guided his teams to more than 400 match victories and he had 11 former wrestlers win a total of 15 individual state championships.
In 2016, Roper was inducted to the Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
