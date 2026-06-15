Vote: Who should be the Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 Virginia high school baseball season has officially wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's Virginia Baseball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Mandela Browman, Miller School of Albemarle

Browman had a remarkable senior season and was named Gatorade Virginia Baseball Player of the Year. The North Carolina commit batted .495 with 11 home runs, nine doubles, a triple, 22 RBIs, and 56 runs while helping the Mavericks reach the VISAA Division I semifinals.

Aiden Gallagher, Paul VI

Gallagher was named WCAC Co-Player of the Year and VISAA D1 Player of the Year. The senior and James Madison commit registered 57 strikeouts and just 20 walks in 48 innings on the mound (including four playoff starts). Behind the plate, the catcher threw out 13 of 25 base stealers, while pounding out 42 hits and 28 RBIs.

Bryant James, Bishop O'Connell

James was also named WCAC Co-Player of the Year and stepped up in VISAA play as well. The senior and Virginia commit slashed .539/.639/.931 with a 1.57 OPS, 55 hits, 31 stolen bases, 30 RBIs, 53 runs, and eight home runs. James also helped Bishop O'Connell win their first WCAC baseball championship since 2001.

Walker McElwain, Bishop O'Connell

McElwain also played a major part in helping the Knights win their first WCAC title in 25 years. The junior set a school record with 45 RBIs, while batting .495 with three home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, and a 1.288 OPS.

Corey Overmeyer, Walsingham Academy

Overmeyer led Walsingham Academy to a VISAA DIII Championship was named TCIS Baseball Player of the Year and First-Team All-Conference. The senior led the state in 48 RBIs and 13 home runs, while batting .523 with 45 hits and five doubles.

Matthew Swanson, Walsingham Academy

Swanson was also part of the Trojans' VISAA DIII title run and was named Player of the Year. The senior and James Madison commit went 7-0 on the mound with a 1.64 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 64 innings, while batting .309 with 30 hits, 26 RBIs, and five doubles.

Jake Gunning, Highland

Gunning was named VISAA DII Player of the Year for Highland. The senior and William & Mary commit batted .402 with 37 hits, 35 RBIs, 12 home runs, 43 runs, four doubles, and two triples.

Cam Kaliher, Greenbrier Christian Academy

Kaliher had a standout senior season for Greenbrier Christian Academy. He batted .414 with 36 hits, 43 RBIs, 23 runs, 11 doubles, two home runs, and 13 walks.

Jacob Babcock, Mills Godwin

Babcock was named Region 5C Player of the Year and First-Team All-Region Third Baseman. The junior batted .453 with a 1.452 OPS, 34 hits, 41 RBIs, nine home runs, and 10 doubles.

Teagan Leach, Battlefield

Leach led Battlefield to the VHSL Class 6 State Championship with some impressive stats. The junior batted .544 with 31 hits, 34 RBIs, 11 home runs, 40 runs, seven doubles, and two triples.

Connor Hilliard, Luray

Hilliard was named Bull Run District Player of the Year for Luray. The senior and James Madison commit went 6-1 with a 0.696 ERA, along with 107 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .557 with 41 hits, 28 RBIs, and three home runs.

Sam Szefc, Blacksburg

Szefc had an impressive two-way performance for Blacksburg in 2026. The junior and Virginia Tech commit batted .625 with 40 hits, 42 RBIs, five home runs, 26 runs, 12 doubles, and four runs. On the mound, Szefc posted a 1.66 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.