Vote here: Who should be Washington High School Athlete of the Week (4/21/25)?

Mason Embrey, Yelm boys powerlifting: Top-ranked lifter in 165-pound class dominated his home "Red and Black Open," totaling a state-record 1,300 pounds, including a 550-pound deadlift. He was named the overall performer of the meet.
Ella Ferguson, Tumwater softball: All-state flame-thrower headed to Sacramento State outdueled fellow D1 counterpart Lilly Camp, of Aberdeen, in a 2A Evergreen showdown. Ferguson gave up one earned run over 10 innings, striking out 15 batters in a victory.
Will Foster, Prairie boys track and field: Dominated the John Ingram Twilight with a personal-record throw of 63 feet, 6 inches to win the event. He also is tops in Washington, leading four throwers who are all over 60 feet.
Abdala Hassani and Isaac Reyes, Marysville Getchell boys soccer: Don't see if very often, but this duo each scored a hat trick in the same match - a 7-1 win over Stanwood in 3A Wesco action. It was both teenager's first three-goal showing of the spring.
Lucy Lathrop, Deer Park softball: The Crusaders' big bats were out in a 2A GSL doubleheader against Rogers of Spokane. None were bigger than this shortstop, who had five RBI in the first game, then slammed a pair of home runs for seven RBI in the nightcap.
Maddie Milhorn, Skyview softball: She is the undisupted softball queen in Washington for a reason. The Oregon signee tossed a perfect game against 4A GSHL rival and state-tournament regular Battle Ground, retiring 18 of the 21 batters via stiekout in a 9-0 win.
Tia Ramynke, East Valley of Yakima softball: Homered in both games of 2A CWAC sweep of Prosser as part of her 7-for-7 showing (12 RBI total). Her biggest output came in the second game - two home runs and eight RBIs. She also homered against league powerhouse Othello later in week.
Colby Shamblin, Northwest Christian of Colbert boys track and field: In arguably the best head-to-head showdown of the spring, Shamblin became first javelin thrower over 200 feet (200-5) in winning the Van Kuren Invite. He held off West Valley's Cooper Henkle (198-8), who is No. 2 in state.
Brandon Stone, East Valley of Yakima baseball: Junior right-hander will never forget this outing against 2A CWAC power Selah. He tossed a five-inning perfect game, striking out 12 batters in a 12-0 win.
Gracie Zender, Mount Baker softball: Been known to explode for big games during her big-hitting career, and the Mountaineers' catcher did against Elma - two home runs and seven RBIs on her 3-for-3 showing in a wild 11-10 non-league win.
