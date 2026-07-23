Archbishop Carroll High School has turned to one of the region's most accomplished girls basketball coaches to lead its nationally respected program.

Sam Caldwell has been named the Lions' new head varsity girls basketball coach, according to social media posts from Caldwell announcing his new position.

Caldwell, a three-time Geico National Champion, shared the news on Facebook and Instagram. "Thanking God for the opportunity," he wrote.

Success at the Highest Levels

Prior to being named head coach at Archbishop Carroll High School, Caldwell compiled 494 career wins. Most recently he was serving as head coach at Mount Zion Preparatory Academy in Maryland. He was also named an assistant coach for the 2026 USA Women's Nike Hoop Summit team.

Caldwell has also had coaching stints at New Hope Academy in Maryland and made history during the 2018-2019 campaign by becoming the first girls basketball coach to win three Geico High School National Championships. During that season, Caldwell also became the first coach in National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) history to win the NACA Division I Girls Basketball National Championship with two different programs.

Caldwell compiled a 140-40 record in five seasons at the helm of the Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) and led teams to the Dick's Sporting Goods High School championship in 2014 and the NACA championships in 2014 and 2016.

Career Accomplishments

Nearly 500 Wins

3-Time Geico National Champion

2014 Dick's Sporting Goods National Champion

Only Coach to Lead Two Programs to NACA Championships

A New Challenge in the WCAC

Archbishop Carroll remains one of the premier girls basketball programs in the Washington metropolitan area. The Lions annually compete against nationally ranked opponents in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, one of the nation's toughest girls basketball leagues. The program has produced numerous Division I players and regularly competes for conference, city and state championships, making it one of the region's most visible coaching positions.

Caldwell brings nearly three decades of coaching experience and a reputation for building championship-caliber programs. His teams have consistently competed on the national stage, and his arrival signals Archbishop Carroll's intention to remain among the elite girls basketball programs in the Mid-Atlantic.

Attention now turns to the upcoming offseason as Caldwell begins assembling his coaching staff and preparing the Lions for another challenging WCAC campaign. Archbishop Carroll is expected to once again face one of the nation's toughest schedules during the 2026-27 season.