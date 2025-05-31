Azhar Shamsudeen Steps Down After 100-Win Run at Sandy Spring Friends
Azhar Shamsudeen is stepping down at Sandy Spring Friends School after seven years and six seasons as head coach of the boys varsity basketball program.
Shamsudeen made the announcement on social media.
“It is with deep appreciation and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as Head Coach of the Boys’ Varsity Basketball team at Sandy Spring Friends School,” Shamsudeen posted on his X account May 8. “This being my first opportunity to lead a varsity program, I will forever be grateful that SSFS took a chance on me. What began as a professional role quickly turned into a personal journey that has helped shape me as both a coach and person.”
During his tenure as head coach at Sandy Spring Friends School, Shamsudeen compiled more than 100 wins and guided the program to multiple Potomac Valley Athletic Conference (PVAC) regular season and tournament championships.
Shamsudeen, who began his career as a varsity assistant at Richard Montgomery High School, has accepted a role as an assistant coach on Patrick O’Connor’s staff at St. John’s College High School in Washington, DC.
Shamsudeen, who boasts a 102-48 career record, thanked the SSFS students, families, staff and players for their commitment over the years. He also thanked the parents for their support.
“Leaving this community is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” he added. “I’ll miss the practices, the games, the bus rides, the celebrations, and even the tough moments that brought us closer. SSFS has left a permanent mark on my heart. Though I may be stepping away from the sidelines, I will always be a proud member of the Sandy Spring community—and your number one fan.”