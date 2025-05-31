High School

Azhar Shamsudeen Steps Down After 100-Win Run at Sandy Spring Friends

The longtime head coach resigns after six standout seasons and multiple PVAC titles, joining the staff at St. John’s College High School in D.C.

Brandy Simms

After winning more than 100 games in six seasons at Sandy Springs Friends School, Azhar Shamsudeen has departed to join the staff at St. John's College.
Azhar Shamsudeen is stepping down at Sandy Spring Friends School after seven years and six seasons as head coach of the boys varsity basketball program. 

Shamsudeen made the announcement on social media.  

“It is with deep appreciation and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as Head Coach of the Boys’ Varsity Basketball team at Sandy Spring Friends School,” Shamsudeen posted on his X account May 8. “This being my first opportunity to lead a varsity program, I will forever be grateful that SSFS took a chance on me. What began as a professional role quickly turned into a personal journey that has helped shape me as both a coach and person.” 

During his tenure as head coach at Sandy Spring Friends School, Shamsudeen compiled more than 100 wins and guided the program to multiple Potomac Valley Athletic Conference (PVAC) regular season and tournament championships. 

Shamsudeen, who began his career as a varsity assistant at Richard Montgomery High School, has accepted a role as an assistant coach on Patrick O’Connor’s staff at St. John’s College High School in Washington, DC. 

Shamsudeen, who boasts a 102-48 career record, thanked the SSFS students, families, staff and players for their commitment over the years. He also thanked the parents for their support. 

“Leaving this community is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” he added. “I’ll miss the practices, the games, the bus rides, the celebrations, and even the tough moments that brought us closer. SSFS has left a permanent mark on my heart. Though I may be stepping away from the sidelines, I will always be a proud member of the Sandy Spring community—and your number one fan.” 

BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

