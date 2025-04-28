Creighton lands former Gonzaga College star Blake Harper
Howard University standout freshman basketball player Blake Harper announced his transfer to Creighton University on Sunday via social media.
Harper, who was named both the MEAC Player and Rookie of the Year, posted his decision on Instagram @_bharp
“you can’t say i ain’t earn it??” he wrote. “RDJ”
The native Washingtonian, who played at Gonzaga College High School, entered the transfer portal on March 24 and chose Creighton over offers from LSU and Ohio State. The 6-foot-8 Harper also had the option of returning to Howard.
Harper joins a Creighton squad led by head coach Greg McDermott who guided the Bluejays to an overall 25-11 record including a 15-5 mark in the Big East Conference during the 2024-25 campaign. Creighton, who earned an NCAA Tournament bid, finished 24th in the nation in the USA Today Coaches poll.
During the 2024-25 season, Harper started all 32 games at Howard and averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the Bison who finished with a 12-20 record including 7-7 in the MEAC.