Hundreds Gather to Honor Former DMV High School Basketball Legend Lawrence Moten
A crowd in excess of 600 mourners filled the Evangel Cathedral in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Friday, October 10 to celebrate the life of local legend Lawrence Moten.
A City Says Goodbye
The Washington, DC native, who finished his college basketball career as Syracuse University’s all-time leading scorer with 2,334 points, was found dead in his DC home on September 30. He was 53.
A devoted family man, Moten was survived by his wife, Noelene, and daughters, Lawrencia, and Leilani along with numerous relatives and friends who paid tribute in person and online.
From Carroll Star to Syracuse Legend
In the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, Moten was a two-sport star at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, DC. He earned All-Met honors in football and basketball before going on to star in the Big East Conference at Syracuse University.
Jim Boeheim: “One of the Greatest I Ever Coached”
“I know a little bit about basketball,” former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said at Moten’s memorial service, “but I think I failed a little bit when I met Lawrence. I thought he was a good player, we wanted to get him. I knew he was a better football player at that time but I thought he would be a better basketball player.”
Basketball Royalty in Attendance
The DC area notables in attendance at Moten’s life celebration included Andre “Whiteboy” Johnson from the legendary Go-Go band Rare Essence along with former Georgetown head coach John Thompson III (Gonzaga), former NBA and Syracuse guard Sherman Douglas (Spingarn), former NBA forward Walt “The Wizard” Williams (Crossland), sports broadcaster Christy Winters-Scott (South Lakes), former NBA forward Lonny Baxter (Anacostia), former Georgetown guard Irvin Church (Parkdale), Washington Wizards assistant coach David Vanterpool (Montgomery Blair) and former NBA forward Michael Smith (Dunbar).
Former Syracuse quarterback Marvin Graves, who was a multi-sport star at Archbishop Carroll, was also in attendance to pay tribute to his high school teammate and college roommate.
In 1990, Moten scored 13 points to help lead the Capital All-Stars to a 116-103 victory over the United States All-Stars in the Capital Classic High School All-Star Basketball Game.
Honoring Moten at Digital Pioneers Academy
Earlier this year, Moten accepted the General Manager position at Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, DC.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Lawrence ‘Poetry’ Moten, who joined Digital Pioneers Academy this summer as General Manager of Basketball Operations,” Digital Pioneers Academy CEO Mashea Ashton said in an Instagram post on October 2. “While Lawrence was known nationally for his basketball career, we knew him as a man dedicated to kids, families, and community. He was a valued member of our school community and a source of inspiration for our staff and students. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”
Digital Pioneers Academy Athletic Director Rob Harris, Moten’s high school football teammate at Archbishop Carroll, spoke highly of his friend nicknamed Sam during the memorial service.
As a talented high school student-athlete in the DMV, Moten wore the No. 89 football jersey and the No. 21 basketball jersey at Archbishop Carroll.
Harris explained during the service that if you add up the two numbers you will get 110.
“Sam gave 110 percent in everything he did,” said Harris. “He gave 110 percent as a father as a husband as a brother as an uncle. He gave 110 percent as a teammate. C’mon y’all. 110 percent was who he was.”
During a five-minute speech, Harris announced that Digital Pioneers Academy would honor Moten’s legacy for future generations.
“We’re going to honor Sam forever at DPA,” said Harris. “There will be 110 percent LM sticker on the helmets. There will be 110 percent LM on the jerseys and we’re going to wear the high socks this year at Digital Pioneers.”
The surprise announcement by Harris was followed up by a round of applause from the audience members.
A Career That Spanned the NBA and Beyond
During his standout four-year career at Syracuse, Moten made headlines for his prolific scoring. He finished his college career as the Big East Conference’s all-time leading scorer.
At Archbishop Carroll High School, Moten’s legacy began as a talented two-sport star in football and basketball.
Moten, who played both ways on the gridiron, was a standout wide receiver and safety at Archbishop Carroll who earned Washington Post first-team All-Met honors during his junior and senior campaigns.
“I was fortunate enough to go to Archbishop Carroll with him where I saw him perform on the football field,” said Rob Henson,” a high school teammate who played defensive end for the Catholic school located in Northeast Washington DC. “He was an amazing football player and he doesn’t get enough credit for that as it was mentioned at his service but man he could of went professional probably in football as well as basketball.”
Moten was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies in the second round of the 1995 NBA Draft with the 36th overall pick. He finished his NBA career with the hometown Washington Wizards in 1998.
He served as vice president of player development for the Maryland Nighthawks of the American Basketball Association and had a stint as head coach of the ABA’s Rochester Razorsharks in 2014 and led them to their fourth Premier Basketball League title.
Always a DMV Original
Moten’s legacy in the Washington Metropolitan area will continue to last through the many lives he touched during his existence.
“I’ve had great players, you don’t coach 47 years unless you have great players,” added Boeheim. “And of all the great players I’ve had, smart people, the experts out there talk about them, they talk about Sherman, they talk about Dave Bing. They’re from here too, by the way. They talk about Derrick Coleman, they talk about Billy Owens, who’s here. They talk about John Wallace who’s here. You know, they don’t talk about Lawrence Moten. They’re wrong. He’s one of the greatest players I’ve ever coached.”