Tyler Thornton Returns to Duke Basketball as Assistant Coach Under Jon Scheyer
Tyler Thornton Named Assistant Coach at Duke
Tyler Thornton is returning to his college alma mater.
The Washington, D.C. native has been named an assistant basketball coach at Duke.
Thornton, a four-year letterwinner and former team captain with the Blue Devils, returns to Duke after spending the past six seasons (2019-25) as an assistant coach and director of player development at Howard University.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Tyler back to Duke,” said Duke men’s basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. “Having coached him during his playing career, I saw firsthand his exceptional basketball IQ, relentless competitiveness and natural leadership. He’s a winner in every sense – someone who brings out the best in those around him. We’re fortunate to have him home.”
A Blue Devil Through and Through
During his four-year Duke career from 2010 to 2014, Thornton appeared in 139 games with 53 starts, while compiling 433 points, 264 assists, 231 rebounds and 139 steals. He played in all 36 games with six starts during the Blue Devils’ 2013 NCAA Elite Eight run, where he shot .392 (31-of-79) from three-point range and ranked second on the team with 79 assists. That season, he was also named one of 10 finalists for Sports Illustrated’s College Athlete of the Year, recognizing excellence in athletics, academics and community service.
Return Fueled by Leadership and Passion
“As a former Duke player, it’s incredibly humbling to return to the program as a member of the coaching staff. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help the next generation of players achieve their dreams,” said Thornton. “My passion for the game has always been rooted in doing whatever it takes to win. I’m ready to support Coach Scheyer and contribute in any way that helps our program continue to compete at a championship level.”
From D.C. Star to Duke Standout
Thornton led Gonzaga College High School to four consecutive 20-win seasons and became the program’s all-time leader in career victories. He was a two-time MVP and earned Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2010. In recognition of his outstanding high school career, Thornton was inducted into the Gonzaga College High School Hall of Fame in 2024.