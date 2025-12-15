Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The high school basketball season is underway in the District of Columbia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI girls Top 10 of the regular season.
Saint John’s College, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Maret School. Jackson-Reed and Digital Pioneers Academy maintain their position at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.
Benjamin Banneker jumps from 10th to No. 8 while Georgetown Day School holds at No. 9. KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep debuts at No. 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 5-2
After a 5-0 start, the Cadets dropped decisions to Florida’s Montverde Academy (Capital Invitational in Virginia) and High School on SI national No. 1 Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran (She Got Game Classic in Virginia).
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 3-1
The Quakers rebounded from an overtime loss at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) with a victory over Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at the She Got Game Classic.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 5-1
The Cubs have rolled off four straight victories, including two at the She Got Game Classic.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 4-3
The Colts’ three losses have been by a total of nine points, including a two-point loss at Georgetown Visitation Prep in the opening week.
5. MARET SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 0-3
The Frogs dropped decisions to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, Springdale Prep (Md.) and Episcopal (Va.) to start the season.
6. JACKSON-REED
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 3-3
The Tigers split two matches at the She Got Game Classic after a loss to Calvin Coolidge.
7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 1-3
The Pythons lost to Georgetown Visitation Prep and St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) at the She Got Game Classic.
8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 4-0
The Bulldogs have won three games by double-digits, including road wins at Archbishop Carroll.
9. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 1-4
The Mighty Hoppers dropped decisions to Manchester (Va.) and Gwynedd Mercy Academy (Pa.) at the She Got Game Classic.
10. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
The Panthers knocked off then-No. 8 Eastern in their season opener.