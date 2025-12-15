High School

Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025

St. John's drops a pair to national powers but remains No. 1 in D.C.; Banneker climbs two spots; KIPP Legacy joins the Top 10

Derek Toney

Despite two losses to national powers, St. Johns College remains No. 1 in D.C.
The high school basketball season is underway in the District of Columbia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI girls Top 10 of the regular season.

Saint John’s College, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Maret School. Jackson-Reed and Digital Pioneers Academy maintain their position at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.

Benjamin Banneker jumps from 10th to No. 8 while Georgetown Day School holds at No. 9. KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep debuts at No. 10. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Preseason rank: No. 1

Record: 5-2

After a 5-0 start, the Cadets dropped decisions to Florida’s Montverde Academy (Capital Invitational in Virginia) and High School on SI national No. 1 Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran (She Got Game Classic in Virginia).

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 2

Record: 3-1

The Quakers rebounded from an overtime loss at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) with a victory over Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at the She Got Game Classic. 

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Preseason rank: No. 3

Record: 5-1

The Cubs have rolled off four straight victories, including two at the She Got Game Classic. 

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Preseason rank: No. 4

Record: 4-3 

The Colts’ three losses have been by a total of nine points, including a two-point loss at Georgetown Visitation Prep in the opening week. 

5. MARET SCHOOL 

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 0-3

The Frogs dropped decisions to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, Springdale Prep (Md.) and Episcopal (Va.) to start the season. 

6. JACKSON-REED 

Preseason rank: No. 6

Record: 3-3

The Tigers split two matches at the She Got Game Classic after a loss to Calvin Coolidge.

7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY 

Preseason rank: No. 7

Record: 1-3

The Pythons lost to Georgetown Visitation Prep and St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) at the She Got Game Classic.

8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

Preseason rank: No. 10

Record: 4-0

The Bulldogs have won three games by double-digits, including road wins at Archbishop Carroll.

9. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL 

Preseason rank: No. 9

Record: 1-4

The Mighty Hoppers dropped decisions to Manchester (Va.) and Gwynedd Mercy Academy (Pa.) at the She Got Game Classic.

10. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

The Panthers knocked off then-No. 8 Eastern in their season opener.

