Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025

Gonzaga asserts its top-ranking with an impressive win;

After another impressive non-league effort, Gonzaga College is the clear-cut No. 1 in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10.

The Eagles (3-0) posted their second shutout in a 22-0 decision at Loyola Blakefield, the No. 7 squad in the High School on SI Maryland rankings. Gonzaga, which also owns wins over reigning Virginia Class 6 state champion Oscar Smith and D.C. public and state champ Paul Laurence Dunbar, have outscored their three opponents by a combined 89-16.

Gonzaga plays at No. 5 Archbishop Carroll this weekend in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) non-divisional tilt. Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy and St. Albans School joins Gonzaga and Carroll in the Top 5.

Dunbar, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Eastern and Maret School make up the remainder of the Top 10. Roosevelt hosts Friendship College this weekend. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10:

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield (Md.), 22-0

This week: at No. 5 Archbishop Carroll, Sept. 20

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 34-3

This week: vs. Kapolei (Hawaii), Sept. 20

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Simon Gratz (Pa.), 46-0

This week: at No. 7 Theodore Roosevelt, Sept. 19

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Jackson-Reed, 49-0

This week: Off (next game - at McKinley Tech, Sept. 26)

5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Bell, 41-18

This week: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga College, Sept. 20

6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 0-3

Last week: Lost to Woodbridge (Va.), 34-0

This week: vs. Chester (Pa.), Sept. 20

7. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-2

Last week: Defeated Anacostia, 41-0

This week: vs. No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, Sept. 19

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Southern School of Energy & Sustainability (N.C.), 22-20

This week: at KIPP College Prep, Sept. 19

9. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), 33-24

This week: vs. Ron Brown College Prep, Sept. 19

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 1-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Landon School (Md.), Sept. 19

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

