Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
After another impressive non-league effort, Gonzaga College is the clear-cut No. 1 in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10.
The Eagles (3-0) posted their second shutout in a 22-0 decision at Loyola Blakefield, the No. 7 squad in the High School on SI Maryland rankings. Gonzaga, which also owns wins over reigning Virginia Class 6 state champion Oscar Smith and D.C. public and state champ Paul Laurence Dunbar, have outscored their three opponents by a combined 89-16.
Gonzaga plays at No. 5 Archbishop Carroll this weekend in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) non-divisional tilt. Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy and St. Albans School joins Gonzaga and Carroll in the Top 5.
Dunbar, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Eastern and Maret School make up the remainder of the Top 10. Roosevelt hosts Friendship College this weekend.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield (Md.), 22-0
This week: at No. 5 Archbishop Carroll, Sept. 20
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 34-3
This week: vs. Kapolei (Hawaii), Sept. 20
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Simon Gratz (Pa.), 46-0
This week: at No. 7 Theodore Roosevelt, Sept. 19
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Jackson-Reed, 49-0
This week: Off (next game - at McKinley Tech, Sept. 26)
5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Bell, 41-18
This week: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga College, Sept. 20
6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 0-3
Last week: Lost to Woodbridge (Va.), 34-0
This week: vs. Chester (Pa.), Sept. 20
7. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 1-2
Last week: Defeated Anacostia, 41-0
This week: vs. No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, Sept. 19
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Southern School of Energy & Sustainability (N.C.), 22-20
This week: at KIPP College Prep, Sept. 19
9. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), 33-24
This week: vs. Ron Brown College Prep, Sept. 19
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Landon School (Md.), Sept. 19