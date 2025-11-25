High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 25, 2025

Digital Pioneers Academy strides into the D.C. Top 10

Digital Pioneers Academy football has made huge strides in just its third season. The Pythons debut in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10 poll.

No. 7 Digital (11-1) defeated then-No. 4 Saint Albans in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class A semifinals Saturday, avenging its only loss last year in the quarterfinal round. Saint Albans went on to win the DCSAA Class A crown.

Digital will play Bell Multicultural for the championship, Saturday at Georgetown University.

Gonzaga, which bid for a first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division title since 2018 fell short, remains No. 1. The Eagles lost to nationally-ranked and defending champ DeMatha Catholic (Md.) in the final Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. 

Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Calvin Coolidge make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 features Eastern, Digital Pioneers, St. Albans, Archbishop Carroll and Theodore Roosevelt. 

The postseason continues Thanksgiving morning with Coolidge and Dunbar squaring off for the District public league crown and a spot in next weekend’s state Class AA title against Friendship Collegiate or Eastern. Friendship and Eastern play Saturday at Georgetown.

The final will take place Dec. 6 at Howard University. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10: 

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-5

Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 20-13, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division final

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-5

Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 42-0, WCAC Capital Division semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 6 Eastern, District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29

4. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-6

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 5 Calvin Coolidge, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27

5. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27

6. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-3

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, DCSAA Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29

7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Saint Albans School, 14-7, DCSAA Class AA semifinal

This week: vs. Bell Multicultural, DCSAA Class AA final at Georgetown University, Nov. 29 

8. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-3

Last week: Lost to Digital Pioneers Academy, 14-7, DCSAA Class A semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS A A SEMIFINALIST

9. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 5-6

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-7

SEASON COMPLETE - DCIAA STARS DIVISION SEMIFINALIST & DCSAA CLASS AA QUARTERFINALIST

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

