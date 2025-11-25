Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 25, 2025
Digital Pioneers Academy football has made huge strides in just its third season. The Pythons debut in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10 poll.
No. 7 Digital (11-1) defeated then-No. 4 Saint Albans in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class A semifinals Saturday, avenging its only loss last year in the quarterfinal round. Saint Albans went on to win the DCSAA Class A crown.
Digital will play Bell Multicultural for the championship, Saturday at Georgetown University.
Gonzaga, which bid for a first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division title since 2018 fell short, remains No. 1. The Eagles lost to nationally-ranked and defending champ DeMatha Catholic (Md.) in the final Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Calvin Coolidge make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 features Eastern, Digital Pioneers, St. Albans, Archbishop Carroll and Theodore Roosevelt.
The postseason continues Thanksgiving morning with Coolidge and Dunbar squaring off for the District public league crown and a spot in next weekend’s state Class AA title against Friendship Collegiate or Eastern. Friendship and Eastern play Saturday at Georgetown.
The final will take place Dec. 6 at Howard University.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-5
Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 20-13, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division final
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-5
Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 42-0, WCAC Capital Division semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 6 Eastern, District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29
4. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-6
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 5 Calvin Coolidge, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27
5. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27
6. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-3
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, DCSAA Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29
7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Saint Albans School, 14-7, DCSAA Class AA semifinal
This week: vs. Bell Multicultural, DCSAA Class AA final at Georgetown University, Nov. 29
8. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-3
Last week: Lost to Digital Pioneers Academy, 14-7, DCSAA Class A semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS A A SEMIFINALIST
9. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 5-6
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-7
SEASON COMPLETE - DCIAA STARS DIVISION SEMIFINALIST & DCSAA CLASS AA QUARTERFINALIST