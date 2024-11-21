21 Washington high school (WIAA) volleyball standouts who tore up the court this fall
The Washington high school volleyball season wraps up this weekend with the Class 3A and 4A championships in the Yakima SunDome.
SBLive WA correspondent Jerrel Swenning identified 21 standouts that should have been watched closely for their dynamic play. Players are divided up by classification and listed in alphabetical order:
---
CLASS 4A VOLLEYBALL
S Ava Jo Berry, Wenatchee, sr.: Reigning CBBN MVP will direct the Panthers’ attack as they look to repeat as Class 4A champions after ending a 40-year title drought last fall.
OH Avery Cukjati, Curtis, sr.: 4A SPSL offensive player of the year was a model of consistency for undefeated Vikings, who are No. 1 in state. Santa Clara signee.
OH Laura Eichert, Lake Stevens, jr.: PrepDig.com’s top-ranked junior in Washington already has committed to San Diego, and will try to lead the Vikings to a sixth consecutive state trophy.
S Peyton Ensign, Curtis, sr.: A fixture for the always-contending Vikings, who are the undefeated 4A SPSL champions. Ensign again is ranked as one of the state’s setters. Signed at Seattle Pacific.
RS Kendall Mairs, Camas, sr.,: Headed to SanDiego State, the hitter is focusing solely on volleyball after helping the Papermakers to the Class 4A state basketball championship.
MB Ava Durgan, Mead, sr.: The reigning Class 3A state player of the year is headed to San Diego after her squad won the WIAA crown last fall. Mead now in the Class 4A tournament.
OH Mara Sandberg, Gonzaga Prep, soph.: Cracking the Bullpups lineup as a ninth grader was a feat, but earning all-GSL honors, too? Impressive.
OH Ella Thompson, Camas, jr.: The Miami commit, who is ranked by PrepDig.com as the state’s second-best junior, also is a track standout.
S Annika Wright, Tahoma, sr.,: The Bears haven’t trophied at state since a 4A title in 2019, but with Wright feeding the offense, that drought could end this week.
---
CLASS 3A VOLLEYBALL
RS Maddy Conner, Seattle Prep, soph.: Ranked as one of the top sophomores in the state, Conner and the Panthers look set for big run from loaded 3A Metro League.
L/DS Victoria Gao, Lakeside of Seattle, sr.: The top defensive player in the state was a key member of the Lions’ 2022 championship team, and has committed to Columbia.
S Sammi Humphrey, North Thurston, jr. The all-state selection could help the 3A PSL champion Rams improve on their fourth-place finish of a year ago.
MB Lauren Wiese, Eastside Catholic, sr.: When she's not crooning 80s covers in her rock band, this Baylor signee is controlling the nets as PrepDig.com's top-rated senior.
---
CLASS 2A VOLLEYBALL
MB Holly McFadden, Bainbridge, sr.: Two-tiem Olympic League MVP and Loyola Marymount signee led Spartans to unbeaten league championship and back to the WIAA championships.
OH Sydney Dreves, Columbia River, sr.: Even with her sister now in the SEC at Auburn, the all-stater and Boise State signee led the Rapids to a fourth consecutive state title.
MB Alana Marrs, Ellensburg, sr.: The leader of the Bulldogs’ attack and Oregon State University signee guided the Bulldogs to the Class 2A championship game, losing in five sets to Columbia River.
RS Lexie Mason, Burlington-Edison, sr.: Teaming with fellow hitter Mia Whitlock, the two-time all-state performer led Tigers to WIAA semifinals - and third-place showing in Yakima.
---
CLASS 1A VOLLEYBALL
OH Layne Dent, Cascade Christian, sr.: Headed to Saint Mary’s, the two-time all-state selection led Cougars to state runner-up showing, losing to Chelan - and 14th consecutive trophy.
OH Brynn Hughbanks, Chelan, jr.: Three-time all-state pick was classification MVP after leading Goats to record fifth conecutive WIAA title; Florida State Universit beach volleyball commit.
---
CLASS 2B VOLLEYBALL
OH Stella Peterson, Manson, sr.: The Central Washington University recruit was named classification MVP afer helping Manson to state-champion repeat in three sets over Adna.
OH Aspyn Reed, Freeman, sr.: A Grand Canyon signee, this two-time all-state selection led Scotties to third-place trophy after losing in four sets to Manson in the state semifinals.
---