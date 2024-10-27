3 games you should not have missed in Week 8 of Washington high school football
In a flash, Tom Bainter put his quick-thinking hat on.
After watching No. 8 Eastlake take up most of the fourth quarter on a gut-punch drive that netted not only a touchdown, but a go-ahead two-point conversion to wipe out a two-touchdown deficit, Bainter glanced up at the scoreboard.
With 31 seconds remaining, things appeared bleak for his Bothell Cougars.
That is when the longtime coach sought out his kick returners to offer a word of inspiration.
"I told them if we can get it to the 50 (yard-line), we will win this game," Bainter said.
The Cougars did just that, and four plays later, placekicker Diego Palomera Curiel booted a walk-off 30-yard field goal, lifting his team to a wild 31-29 victory Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.
With the victory, Bothell clinched its first 4A KingCo championship since 2019 (Bellevue won the overall upper-division title as a 3A school).
"An epic game," Bainter said. "And it reminded me of when we were playing Skyline those years when we were two powers - a lot of respect between the kids, and respect between the team."
It was standout running back Wyatt Mickelberry who returned the kick to the Wolves' 49. Two plays later, he went 13 yards on a screen pass from Jaylen Viars with eight seconds remaining.
Viars connected with Carlin Gochnour for a 23-yard gain, and Bothell called its final timeout with 1.4 seconds to go.
"(Curiel) missed a field goal earlier in the game, but, man, this one was pretty much down the middle," Bainter said.
---
CENTRAL VALLEY CLAIMS NO. 1 SEED FROM 3A GSL
Blowing a 14-point lead, Central Valley fell behind Shadle Park in overtime Friday night.
But the Bears came up with a timely blocked PAT kick from their defensive line, the scored the game-winner on Tuff Ryan's short touchdown run in earning a 35-34 victory.
Beau Butner rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns while adding 38 receiving yards, and the Bears locked up the top seed out of the 3A Greater Spokane League.
"I am never going to complain about a win," Central Valley coach Ryan Butner said. "It certainly wasn't pretty. We gutted one out."
---
TUMWATER ROLLS TO 2A EVERGREEN CROWN
Can anybody stop - or even slow down - top-ranked Tumwater?
After blanking No. 5 W.F. West, 52-0, in Chehalis on Friday night, you have to wonder what it will take to get the Thunderbirds in a close game.
Tumwater rolled up 498 yards of offense, and scored four touchdowns of 28 yards or longer in the first half, capped by Jaylin Nixon's 88-yard scamper, to build a 28-0 lead.
"These kids have the right approach," Tumwater coach Willie Garrow said. "We set goals as a team, and they haven't shied away from what they want - to go out and dominate and win a state championship."
---