3 takeaways from Mount Tahoma vs. Decatur: Thunderbirds find path to another WIAA quarterfinal
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - To successfully build a legitimate program that stands the test of time, Mount Tahoma coach Keith Terry knows these are the essential cornerstone moments.
And after the Thunderbirds' hard-fought 23-21 WIAA playoff opening victory over 3A NPSL champion Decatur on Friday night at Federal Way's Memorial Stadium, they well might be on their way.
Overcoming a 1-4 start, Mount Tahoma is now in back-to-back Class 3A quarterfinals for the first time since 1980 when they won two consecutive state championships in their glory years.
Mikkah Cordero accounted for all three touchdowns, including his 8-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining that gave the Thunderbirds a 23-14 lead.
Decatur answered on 3A NPSL MVP Spencer Holloway's 6-yard touchdown pass to Scottie Dinwiddie at the 1:16 mark. The Gator got the ball back at their 22-yard line with 44.9 seconds remaining, and got as far as the Thunderbirds' 36 before time expired on their historic season.
"That team (Decatur) has had one hell of a year," Terry said. "We knew they weren’t just going to go out without a fight. We withstood that."
Here are three takeaways from the Mount Tahoma-Decatur game:
---
IN CLUTCH, MIKKAH CORDEO THE DIFFERENCE
During last season's run to the WIAA quarterfinals, quarterback Mikkah Cordero was injured. In fact, the day the Thunderbirds lost to Yelm at that juncture of the state playoffs, he had just had shoulder surgery and was in a sling on the sideline.
"It was hurtful," Cordero said. "I used it as motivation."
On Friday, Cordero didn't post gaudy numbers - he completed 10 of 17 passes for 89 yards, adding 16 rushing yards. But the timing of his impact performances was the difference.
He led Mount Tahoma on a six-play, 65-yard drive to open the game, capping it with an 8-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 Thunderbirds' lead.
And right before halftime, he connected with Elijah Durr on a 6-yard score, moving around until he spotted the junior open in the middle of the field with 3.5 seconds to go. Mount Tahoma held a 16-0 halftime lead.
After the Gators scored two second-half touchdowns, Cordero's scramble and busting through two defenders on a final 8-yard score proved to be the game winner.
The kid is special. Unfortunately he got hurt last year, but he is trying to make up for it to the best of his ability," Terry said.
"And the biggest part with that kid, he is the biggest competitor on the field. … He does a great job of keeping plays alive."
---
COMEBACK NETS FAMILIAR LANDING SPOT
After non-league losses to Yelm and Eastlake and last-seconds defeats to 3A PSL teams Lincoln of Tacoma and Central Kitsap, Mount Tahoma stood 1-4 in mid-October.
Were they just one-hit wonders?
Apparently not.
"We knew we had to step up," Cordero said, "when the moments mattered."
Six consecutive wins later, the Thunderbirds now have a 3A quarterfinal date against Metro League champion O'Dea next week in Seattle.
"We embrace that (being in a second consecutive state quarterfinal). We take it is an honor. Everybody does not get to do that," Terry said. "And especially with the way our season started, to battle back and get back tThere, that is special for this group of kids.
"Now, next week is somewhere we’ve been before. We know what we have to do when we get in that moment."
---
DECATUR'S HISTORIC SEASON CLOSES
You could hear the emotion in Matt Vaeena's voice.
Trailing by 16 points, Decatur had a chance to tie (missed two-point conversion run after Devin James Caoagdan's touchdown run with 5:24 remaining - and got the ball back with a chance to win it, but ran out of time.
"It was good to see them come out and get back to who they were (in the second half), flying around and having fun and swarming to the ball," Vaeena said.
In fact, after gaining just 10 yards in the first half, Decatur finished the game with more yards - 301-232. Two turnovers and surrendering a safety proved too much to overcome.
But what a season - first league championship and WIAA berth in school history.
"Essentially, we checked all the boxes in the goals we had - but man, it still hurts," Vaeena said. It's a bittersweet feeling, but I am super proud and excited for next year."
---