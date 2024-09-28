3 takeaways from O'Dea vs. Eastside Catholic: Fighting Irish dominate game of year in Seattle
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Over the next few weeks, maybe ex-Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman-turned-coach Sam Adams and his Roosevelt Roughriders will have a aay in the race, but for right now, something is very clear in 3A Metro League football.
The fourth-ranked O'Dea Fighting Irish are kings of the hills in Seattle.
And they did it in convincing fashion Friday night, limiting No. 2 Eastside Catholic to just 56 yards over four dominant quarters of defense in a 20-0 road victory at Acosta Field.
It was O'Dea's first road win in the spirited series since 2019 when it won, 28-6.
Here are three takeaways from the O'Dea-Eastside Catholic game:
---
THIS MATCHUP HAD EXTRA JUICE
This titanic Metro showdown is always a hard-hiting, talk-smack affair, but the game Friday night had a little extra spice.
Why? Defensive pride and ego.
Eastside Catholic's defensive front lived up to its billing. For the most part, it contained O'Dea's rushing attack, surrendering just 196 total yards and one offensive touchdown.
O'Dea's was just better.
"These guys (defensive linemen and linebackers) fire off the ball, and it makes the job easier for us on the back end," O'Dea safety Rasaan Thomas said.
Of Eastside Catholic's 42 plays from scrimmage, O'Dea held the Crusaders to 2 yards or fewer 32 times. The Fighting Irish gve up just 56 yards total and forced three turnovers.
The key moment came with 8:13 remaining in the first half, and O'Dea protecting a 7-0 after an earlier Sage Salopek 41-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Nathan Olmsted had just thrown an interception for the Fighting Irish deep in O'Dea territory (16-yard line), and the Crusaders faced a second-and-goal from the 2,.
Running back Jeremiah Burrough was stuffed twice for no gain, and on fourth down, quarterback Isaac Corey tried to do it himself - and was brought down for a 1-yard loss to end the scoring threat with 3:57 to go before intermission.
"Keeping them out of the end zone there was just as impactful as anything," longtime O'Dea coach Monte Kohler said.
"All those kids (in the defensive front), they are still young as juniors, but they've started since they were freshmen. They play with confidence. They know they are good ... and they have fun."
---
O'DEA RUN GAME HAS NEW PACK LEADER
Ball carriers in this O'Dea offense are important, and four games into the season, somebody has emerged as the leader of the pack.
And he is better known on campus as a baseball player.
At 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, junior Uriah Stringfield isn't the biggest running back on the roster. But he was churning out the hard yards against the Crusaders, amassing a game-high 89 yards on 23 carries.
And with projected top running back Herecules Cruz (knee) done for the season, it appears Stringfield's role won't be shrinking anytime soon, although his workload will be curtailed by fullback Malik Dawson and Thomas in the rotation.
"He is tough, but he is light," Kohler said. "You have to be careful and not let him take too many hits."
---
WHERE DOES CRUSADERS' OFFENSE GO FROM HERE?
Offensive production, especially against playoff-caliber opponents, was an issue last season. But after the dual-threat Corey transferred in from Hermiston (Ore.), the Crusaders felt his presence would open up more playmaking opportunities.
Aside from Burroughs' three long runs to begin the second half - and 48 rushing yards total - Eastside Catholic was completely stymied for much of the game.
Corey's development as a passer is still a work in progress. He missed on a couple of throws Friday that could have changed the trajectory of the game (and also had a 33-yard touchdown pass wiped out by a holding call early in the second half).
Burroughs is clearly the centerpiece, but for the Crusaders to make a serious run, they need more big-play contributors.
---