3 takeaways from O'Dea vs. Roosevelt: Monte Kohler, Fighting Irish keep adding to rich history
SEATTLE - The names change, but the same competitive heartbeat remains underneath the O’Dea football jerseys every fall.
The stream of grit and resolve never seems to waver.
Led by the grittiest little runner, sophomore Uriah Stringfield, second-ranked O’Dea put another Metro League regular-season title in the trophy case by torpedoing No. 4 Roosevelt’s upset hopes with a thorough 49-30 victory in a Metro League Mountain Division showdown on Friday evening at Memorial Stadium.
Stringfield, who opened the season as the Irish’s backup tailback, churned out career-highs with 254 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 24 carries. It was the boost O’Dea (8-0 overall, 7-0 Mountain Division) needed to claim another Metro regular-season title, and run the school’s count to 29.
The Irish had every answer to the threat Roosevelt’s potent offense posed and then some. The Roughriders (6-2, 5-2) still remain in contention for the school’s first state berth since 2014.
Both Class 3A teams will have a bye next week before the Round-of-32 playoffs begins around Nov. 8.
Meanwhile, longtime O'Dea coach Monte Kohler is now five wins away from tying the legendary Sid Otton, who finished his career at Tumwater, for most coaching victories in the state of Washington at 394.
Here are three takeaways from the O'Dea-Roosevelt game:
---
MDONT JUDGE STRINGFIELD BY SIZE
The 5-foot-7, 172-pound Stringfield might not intimidate many opponents on size alone, but once a foe has tried to tackle him, it’s a different story.
Stringfield took over as O’Dea’s lead running back when senior starter Lucas Hercules Cruz was injured in the second half of the Irish’s dramatic 35-28 win over Graham-Kapowsin in the season opener on Sept. 6.
The diminutive sophomore has been reliable ever since that moment.
“He’s a good little player, but he’s little,” said Kohler of Stringfield, adding a laugh. “He works hard. He’s smart. He’s competitive, so he’s always got a chance.”
Several times, the Roosevelt defense had Stringfield stopped, but he busted loose from tackles for big rushing gains. Springfield ripped off six double-digit gains, including bursts of 56 and 55 yards. The 56-yarder went for a touchdown
---
O'DEA COACH LAUDS ROOSEVELT
Kohler was worried about the numerous offensive weapons that the Roosevelt football brought into the final Metro League regular-season game Friday.
Fortunately his offense was reliable and his defense timely.
“Obviously they are a good football team, talented all the way across,” said Kohler, who is in his 40th season leading the Irish. “You know they’ve got all kinds of skill kids and that quarterback’s (Dalton Anderson) the real deal. They had a legitimate try. Wouldn’t want to play them again. They can score in a hurry.
“They’ve got dudes everywhere. They’re a dangerous football team.”
In fact, Roosevelt outgained O’Dea, 454-450 yards, in total offense. Anderson, a senior quarterback, threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-29 accuracy, but had two passes intercepted.
Nolan McWilliams, a senior wide receiver, piled up 177 yards receiving and a pair of touchdown catches on seven total grabs.
---
BANCHERO NAME STILL DOING IT BIG AT O'DEA
The last name Banchero has become familiar in O’Dea basketball lore. That’s because of the career of Paolo Banchero at O’Dea, then Duke University and now with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
His younger brother, Giulio Banchero, is opening eyes on the football field for the Irish.
Giulio Banchero, a junior, is a handful on artificial turf at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and some speed.
Banchero broke out in a big way and could have future opponents plotting their game plan around the budding receiver. He caught two passes on Friday, both for touchdowns.
Banchero’s first score was an 84-yard pass down the left sideline from Hutton Leverett after the receiver got a step on his defender to give O’Dea a 14-7 lead with 9:22 remaining before halftime.
He closed out the Irish’s scoring with a 19-yard slant that he turned into score with 2:55 to go to give his team a 49-22 advantage.
---