3 takeaways from Yelm-Mount Tahoma: Top 2026 football prospect Elijah Durr tough to handle
YELM, Wash. - Reigning Class 3A runner-up Yelm rallied from a two-touchdown deficit with a third-quarter scoring barrage - four unasnwered touchdowns in nearly nine minutes - to collect a wild 42-34 non-league victory over Mount Tahoma on Thursday night.
It was a rematch of the WIAA Class 3A quarterfinals, won by the Tornados, who have since joined the 4A SPSL in the new reclassification cycle.
Nathan Ford rushed for 162 yards and a touchdowns, and brother Jacob Ford tallied two second-half touchdowns to stir Yelm's frantic rally.
Here are three takeaways from the Yelm-Mount Tahoma game:
---
YELM HAS MORE BIG-PLAY CAPABILITY IN 2024
All that NCAA D1 talent over the past few years, including star tailback Brayden Platt, finally funneled through at the end of last season - one that saw the Tornados lose to Bellevue in the WIAA championship game at Husky Stadium.
What is next up?
Three wiggly newcomers in quarterback Parker Myers and athletes Jacob Ford and Marcus Ronquillo (yes, another one). And a bruiser with underrated speed in running back Nathan Ford.
After a slow start, Myers tallied two touchdown runs, inclluding a 58-yard scamper for Yelm's lone first-half touchdown. And Myers connected with Jacob Ford on a 44-yard catch-and-run play (mostly on the vision of Ford) to give Yelm a 35-21 lead with 57.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter to cap the wild comeback.
"I am excited for this year because me, I am more of a power back. My brother, he is a mix ... and seeing him and Marky grow is amazing," Nathan Ford said. "I love watching them grow and be the next stars of Yelm football."
---
OUTCOME SWUNG ON TIMELY SQUIB KICK
As Yelm left the field trailing 21-7, there was a feeling of disbeleif among a home crowd used to winning games.
The Tornados didn't mess around coming out for the second half, going right to the ground game in covering 77 yards in four plays, capped by Nathan Ford's 51-yard touchdown run to cut it to 21-14 at the 9:45 mark.
Then came the play of the game - Jameson Patin's squib kick.
It was executed to perfection as the bouncing kick found an unoccupied space near the 25-yard line. Yelm's coveraged team swarmed the live ball and recovered it at the Mount Tahoma 24.
Three plays later, Jacob Ford pranced in from 4 yards out, and the game was tied at 21-21 - before the Thunderbirds' offense even took the field.
"I've never been accused of not having balls, man," Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo said. "I am always strategizing on how to be aggressive, particularly in special teams. Great job with the pooch kick into what we call 'Zone 6,' and the kids executed it flawlessly."
---
ELIJAH DURR FLEXES PLAYMAKING CHOPS
If the first game is an indication, three-star 2026 prospect Elijah Durr, who is currently the fifth-ranked in-state recruit by 247Sports.com, is headed for a breakout season at Mount Tahoma.
He was the catalyst for the Thunderbirds' strong first half, hauling in a pair of long touchdown catches from Mikkah Cordero - and finishing with four receptions for 154 yards.
Durr's first big play was on a 50-50 deep ball along the right sideline where he just snatched the ball at its highest point, sidestepped the attempted tackle and was gone 69 yards for a touchdown - and 7-0 Mount Tahoma lead with 4:34 to go in the opening quarter.
Nearly seven minutes later, Durr showed patience, vision and speed to score again. He took a quick pass along the right hash, waited for two defenders to commit in converging on a tackle - and split both of them for a 53-yard score.
"That is what we expect," Mount Tahoma coach Keith Terry said. "I mean, Elijah Durr is single-handedly one of the top three athletes in this state. Whatever he does, he is instantly the best - receiver, cornerback and track (and field)."
---