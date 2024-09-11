3 teams in Washington high school football that should exceed preseason expectations
Roster turnover and offseason observations at camps and combines often shape preseason opinions about Washington high school football programs heading into a new season.
And sometimes, even after one game, it is obvious a team has been undersold.
Here are three teams SBLive WA have quickly determined might be better than preseason projections:
CURTIS VIKINGS (4A)
Preseason prediction: Third place in 4A SPSL North (and top-20 program in classification).
Biggest unknown: Offensive continuity without QB Rocco Koch.
Updated expectation: Legitimate divisional contender.
Skinny: Koch, the 4A SPSL co-MVP in 2023, was such a polarizing and productive figure for this offense - he finished with a school-record 121 touchdowns for his career - that many wondered how Curtis could replace him this fall. Well, the Vikings are set to do it with balance and speed. In fact, this is coach Darren McKay's fastest group in his five seasons, especially in the secondary. "We tackles and punish wide receivers," McKay said. In last week's 34-14 win at Mount Si, the defense had five sacks, forced two turnovers and had nine tackles for loss - led by seniors Xavier Ahrens, Parker Mady and Jayden Rice-Claiborne. And after playing both ninth grader Sam Patterson and sophomore Cooper Hordyk (each of them threw two touchdown passes), McKay announced this week that Patterson will get the majority of playing time moving forward.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS (2B)
Preseason prediction: Second place in 2B Northeast Upper Division.
Biggest unknown: Replacing last year's skill-position seniors.
Updated expectation: League co-favorite and firmly a top-10 program.
Skinny: Coach Marshall Hart understands why people might have underestimated the Crusaders this fall after graduating 16 starters - and 13 seniors - off of last year's Class 2B semifinal squad. "I don't think people understood what we had coming back," Hart said. They had a good portion of the line returning, and touted TE Ben Slade, as part of another large senior group (14). And he welcomed in a couple of out-of-state transfers - Talon and Braylon Comfort - who will greatly contribute on the perimeter, as well as welcoming back ATH Lincoln Rockett, who missed much of last season with an injury. If new QB Mason Gassaway continues steady improvement, this offense - which was impressive (360 yards) in a season-opening 47-6 win at Columbia of Burbank - could be a force.
RICHLAND BOMBERS (4A)
Preseason prediction: Third place in 4A Mid-Columbia Conference (and top-15 program in classification).
Biggest unknown(s): Defensive improvement, undetermined starter at quarterback.
Updated expectation: Can win the 4A/3A MCC.
Skinny: More than a handful of defensive coordinators in Tri-Cities and around the state breathed a sigh of relief when record-setting QB Josh Woodard graduated last spring. Not so fast - his younger brother, Jackson, won the starting job, and looked every bit the part (177 passing yards, four TDs) in the team's 60-0 win over Hermiston of Oregon. "Jackson edged everybody else out (for the starting job) based on his competitiveness," first-year Richland coach Josh Jelinek said. "He wants the ball. He wants to make the play." Equally imperative was the overall showing by the Richland defense, which was shredded on a game-to-game basis in 2023. Not so starting this fall as it forced six turnovers (including a pick-6) and held Hermiston to 115 yards of offense. In fact, Jelinek made sure to note that in all three games (varsity, JV, freshman) last week, the team recorded 14 takeaways. "It is a program-wide shift," Jelinek sai.
