4 games you should not have missed in Week 12 of Washington high school football

Sumner clears path to third WIAA semifinal appeaance since 2016 with a 41-0 win over Skyview in 4A quarterfinals Saturday

Todd Milles

Junior Nate Donavan has really come into his own at quarterback in his first season as the Sumner starter.
Junior Nate Donavan has really come into his own at quarterback in his first season as the Sumner starter. / Photo by Todd Milles

Keith Ross figured his best state-winning chances with Sumner High School football had already expired.

In 2016, his Spartans lost in the WIAA semifinals to a great Camas squad. A year later, with arguably his best squad, Ross and company lost a slobberknocker to Woodinville in the final four.

How many more chances would Sumner get to reach that juncture?

Well, it now has a third time.

The second-seeded Spartans played one of their most complete games in the Ross era Saturday night, dismantling 4A GSHL runner-up Skyview, 41-0, in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Sunset Chev Stadium.

Montana State-bound tight end Carter Cocke matched a career-high with three touchdowns, including a pair of short scoring receptions as the Sumner offense was crisp and efficient from the get-go.

And it benefited from a big early-game assist by the Storm.

Skyview went to its bag of trickery on its first series, opting for a fake punt by Toren Baker, who was tackled short of the first down at the Storm 24-yard line.

Cocke recovered his own fumble in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal run from the Skyview 1-yard line to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead at the 8:26 mark - and the hosts were off to the races.

"We were hot and cold against Kamiakin, (but) we had another great week … so I really felt our offense was going to come out and execute and stack good play together and not be so up and down," Ross said.

Cocke caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nate Donovan early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Six minutes later, Steele Isaacs dashed in from 6 yards out to extend the Sumner advantage to 21-0.

"We are moving in the right (direction), and just adding those wins, one by one," Cocke said.

And Ross feels this team has a couple more wins in it, starting with Chiawana on Saturday in the state semifinals.

"I thought (2017) was my last shot ... but look what we've got, maybe a better team and we're back in (the final four)," Ross said.

"And I told the kids, ‘Why not us?’ I know those other teams are great, but so are we."

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

