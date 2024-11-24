4 games you should not have missed in Week 12 of Washington high school football
Keith Ross figured his best state-winning chances with Sumner High School football had already expired.
In 2016, his Spartans lost in the WIAA semifinals to a great Camas squad. A year later, with arguably his best squad, Ross and company lost a slobberknocker to Woodinville in the final four.
How many more chances would Sumner get to reach that juncture?
Well, it now has a third time.
The second-seeded Spartans played one of their most complete games in the Ross era Saturday night, dismantling 4A GSHL runner-up Skyview, 41-0, in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Sunset Chev Stadium.
Montana State-bound tight end Carter Cocke matched a career-high with three touchdowns, including a pair of short scoring receptions as the Sumner offense was crisp and efficient from the get-go.
And it benefited from a big early-game assist by the Storm.
Skyview went to its bag of trickery on its first series, opting for a fake punt by Toren Baker, who was tackled short of the first down at the Storm 24-yard line.
Cocke recovered his own fumble in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal run from the Skyview 1-yard line to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead at the 8:26 mark - and the hosts were off to the races.
"We were hot and cold against Kamiakin, (but) we had another great week … so I really felt our offense was going to come out and execute and stack good play together and not be so up and down," Ross said.
Cocke caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nate Donovan early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Six minutes later, Steele Isaacs dashed in from 6 yards out to extend the Sumner advantage to 21-0.
"We are moving in the right (direction), and just adding those wins, one by one," Cocke said.
And Ross feels this team has a couple more wins in it, starting with Chiawana on Saturday in the state semifinals.
"I thought (2017) was my last shot ... but look what we've got, maybe a better team and we're back in (the final four)," Ross said.
"And I told the kids, ‘Why not us?’ I know those other teams are great, but so are we."
---