4 graduates of Washington high school football who made big contributions in 2024 Apple Cup
It might have been played in September, but the usual soggy weather of Apple Cup - and the tension - occupied Lumen Field on Saturday as the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars met in the annual rivalry football game.
The Cougars won, 24-19.
Here are four products of Washington high school football who played in the game, and made noteworthy contributions:
---
ANDREW EDSON, WSU (Mount Si)
Stats: Game-high seven tackles, including three TFL and one sack
A career-best showing, you could make a case that Edson was the most impactful defender as an edge rusher on either side. Had just 41 career tackles coming into Apple Cup.
---
LEYTON SMITHSON, WSU (Squalicum)
Stats: Had five kickoff returns for 142 yards, including a 43-yard return in the second quarter.
Ex-Storm quarterback is a wide receiver for the Cougars who has a kickoff return for a touchdown and a receiving touchdown to his name. His kickoff score last fall was first one since 2018.
---
DENZEL BOSTON, Washington (Emerald Ridge)
Stats: Tied Giles Jackson for most receptions in the game (eight) for 58 yards.
Huskies' top receiver did not score like he had the first two games, and took a back seat as a deep threat to Jackson (162 yards, TD). His longest catch of 18 yards set up first-quarter field goal.
---
ALPHONZO TUPUTALA, Washington (Federal Way)
Stats: Team-leading six tackles (four solo), including one TFL.
Like he normally does, sixth-year linebacker hovered around the line of scrimmage as physical presence against run game. Team captain for 2024 season.
---