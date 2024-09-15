High School

4 graduates of Washington high school football who made big contributions in 2024 Apple Cup

Andrew Edson dominated the line of scrimmage for WSU with a game-high three tackles for loss

Todd Milles

Mount Si product Andrew Edson led all defenders with seven tackles in the 2024 Apple Cup for WSU.
Mount Si product Andrew Edson led all defenders with seven tackles in the 2024 Apple Cup for WSU. / Photo by James Snook

It might have been played in September, but the usual soggy weather of Apple Cup - and the tension - occupied Lumen Field on Saturday as the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars met in the annual rivalry football game.

The Cougars won, 24-19.

Here are four products of Washington high school football who played in the game, and made noteworthy contributions:

---

ANDREW EDSON, WSU (Mount Si)

Stats: Game-high seven tackles, including three TFL and one sack

A career-best showing, you could make a case that Edson was the most impactful defender as an edge rusher on either side. Had just 41 career tackles coming into Apple Cup.

---

LEYTON SMITHSON, WSU (Squalicum)

Stats: Had five kickoff returns for 142 yards, including a 43-yard return in the second quarter.

Ex-Storm quarterback is a wide receiver for the Cougars who has a kickoff return for a touchdown and a receiving touchdown to his name. His kickoff score last fall was first one since 2018.

---

DENZEL BOSTON, Washington (Emerald Ridge)

Stats: Tied Giles Jackson for most receptions in the game (eight) for 58 yards.

Huskies' top receiver did not score like he had the first two games, and took a back seat as a deep threat to Jackson (162 yards, TD). His longest catch of 18 yards set up first-quarter field goal.

---

ALPHONZO TUPUTALA, Washington (Federal Way)

Stats: Team-leading six tackles (four solo), including one TFL.

Like he normally does, sixth-year linebacker hovered around the line of scrimmage as physical presence against run game. Team captain for 2024 season.

---

